Franklin Delano Robinette Biden — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) October 6, 2022

Pretty clearly, President Biden has been able to do a lot of hard things *because* he served with President Obama — just as President Johnson achieved more good than anyone expected because he followed in President Kennedy’s wake. (And Obama didn’t even have to be assassinated, for a mercy; we just had to survive the Foreign Puppet Interregnum under TFG.)

My personal opinion — I’m open to argument — is that Barack Obama is smarter than almost all of us, and more ambitious than most of the people who are his intellectual equals. But I think he’s a natural introvert, someone who doesn’t really enjoy being around all but a very few chosen individuals. Knowing his own gifts and the condition of the world, he chose to become a politician, rising from community organizer to president, the way a dedicated anthropologist with histamine issues might chose to spend a working career dealing with ongoing asthma / hives / infection protocols. He never expected it to be easy, but he figured it was the best way for him to use his gifts in an area where they were desperately needed.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, is the inheritor of Justice Holmes’ judgement of Franklin Roosevelt: A second-class intellect. But a first-class temperament! Biden loves to be around people — he draws energy from the sort of flesh-pressing legislative logrolling that Obama seemed to disdain. He knows every Congressperson, and he gives the impression he actually likes most of them, which is either a gift from the political gods or a genius for acting…

this kind of thing is always hard for me to gauge, but it’s undeniable that biden has much better dems in both chambers to work with than obama did, which matters a lot https://t.co/FquZcQ7lzN — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 6, 2022





On the other hand Republicans are even worse now and Biden has still somehow passed bipartisan legislation. — Jeff Rickles (@richnsassy7) October 6, 2022

obama was, i think, a much more skilled communicator (and biden is no slouch here), but he wasn’t great at navigating congress, and he had a much lousier congress to navigate — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 6, 2022

And because he's White. — IndivisibleAlta (@IndivisibleAlta) October 6, 2022

Probably helps that Biden was in the room with Obama as he failed to work Congress, and Biden happens to be smart enough to learn from Obama's mistakes. — Micah the Unhallowed (@MicahMTG) October 6, 2022

Obama struggled being an introvert and working a job that is essentially a Fishbowl existence that the world sees EVERYTHING you say or do. — Collin Reid (@CREID2852) October 6, 2022

Lot of “Biden > Obama” takes floating around today, and I think that while you can make an argument for this, it undersells how monumental of an achievement the ACA was, how much legislation Dems passed in 2009/10, and how much more conservative the politics of the time were. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) October 6, 2022