Saturday Evening Gasbag Open Thread: ‘Franklin Delano Robinette Biden’

Pretty clearly, President Biden has been able to do a lot of hard things *because* he served with President Obama — just as President Johnson achieved more good than anyone expected because he followed in President Kennedy’s wake. (And Obama didn’t even have to be assassinated, for a mercy; we just had to survive the Foreign Puppet Interregnum under TFG.)

My personal opinion — I’m open to argument — is that Barack Obama is smarter than almost all of us, and more ambitious than most of the people who are his intellectual equals. But I think he’s a natural introvert, someone who doesn’t really enjoy being around all but a very few chosen individuals. Knowing his own gifts and the condition of the world, he chose to become a politician, rising from community organizer to president, the way a dedicated anthropologist with histamine issues might chose to spend a working career dealing with ongoing asthma / hives / infection protocols. He never expected it to be easy, but he figured it was the best way for him to use his gifts in an area where they were desperately needed.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, is the inheritor of Justice Holmes’ judgement of Franklin Roosevelt: A second-class intellect. But a first-class temperament! Biden loves to be around people — he draws energy from the sort of flesh-pressing legislative logrolling that Obama seemed to disdain. He knows every Congressperson, and he gives the impression he actually likes most of them, which is either a gift from the political gods or a genius for acting…


      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ll leave it to others to speculate how and why the national psychology of “spending” and “deficits” changed so dramatically from Obama’s first term to Biden’s. Part of is was the aftermath of the Bush era bailouts (that so many people, even now, even on the left, stubbornly attribute to Obama).

      Two small anecdotes that demonstrate the difference between BHO’s political terrain on Capitol Hill: Judd Gregg, who was going to resign and become BHO’s Commerce Secretary, it was thought to be a sign of the new era. Then Mitch McConnell (and who knows which others, but I remember Barbara Bush stuck her gnarled paw into the matter) lobbied to Gregg to back out. The O’Bros say Lindsey Graham was all over the new era of bipartisanship for the first couple of months of ’09, till McConnell sold the caucus on the policy of total obstruction.

      the other: Max Baucus, teh Dem committee chair with the most responsibility for health care reform, just last week endorsed insurrection-curious Chuck Grassley for re-election. No one in Iowa will give a fuck, but it tells you a lot about the disease known as Senate-Brain.

      and a third comes to mind: Evan Bayh’s short-lived attempt during the ’08-09 transition to form an official Blue Dog caucus in the Senate.

      TurnItOffAndOnAgain

      Or, you know, like IndivisibleAlta said, Biden’s having an easier time in some ways because he’s white.

      I’m not gonna piss on Joe. He was a great Vice President and he’s a damn good president so far, but this get’s unsaid in a lot of blog posts comparing Joe and Obama. The fact of the matter is that a lot of folks in the senate probably saw Obama as a young upstart who had the audacity to not only fail to serve his time , (as he ran for president before spending multiple decades in the senate, giving due regards to his fellow, elder, whiter senators) but to be a black young upstart on top of that. Biden, by contrast, is a white dude who’s been in the senate a long time and probably knows where a lot of the bodies are buried and which buttons to push.

      Racism and our older whiter betters needing to have their ego’s fluffed before they would deign to open the gates of power to somebody who came from outside their club hampered Obama as much as anything else and it’s worth taking into account.

      Baud

      These comparisons are dumb.  The political landscape has changed between 2008 and 2022.

      ETA: Baud! > Obama+Biden.

      Rand Careaga

      Here’s what Charles Pierce wrote about Biden on the eve of the then-veep’s debate with Paul Ryan (“the zombie-eyed granny starver from the state of Wisconsin”) ten years ago:

      Joe Biden is not riven with self-doubt. Joe Biden is not exhausted by the hurly-burly of politics. Joe Biden is not burdened by the weight of events and laid low by the constant battle against know-nothing obstructionism. Joe Biden is not going to take the stage tonight and find himself wishing he were anywhere else. I mean, god be good to him, as my gran’ used to say, but Joe Biden actually likes all these silly performance pieces in which we insist he be engaged in order to stay vice-president. He revels in them. He would do ten of them a day, if he could. When I consider Joe Biden, and I look at the enthusiasm with which he throws himself into the various cataracts and torrents of hogwash that constitute our politics these days, I find myself looking at him the way I look at people who sky-dive or drive in demolition derbies. I have no idea why they do what they do, and I have absolutely no intention of doing it myself, ever, but, goddamn, do those people look like they’re having fun.

      geg6

      Mr. Jain is absolutely correct.  Both incredible, transformative, consequential presidents, each in their own way.

      Martin

      It was harder for Dems to be unified under Obama given that Republicans were vastly less deranged than they are now. How many Dem squishes have lined up now that their competition isn’t some Ben Sasse but rather a Josh Hawley.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      He’s the first president since Reagan, and one of the very few recently, to not have an Ivy League education.  All of his likely challengers in the GOP can’t say that.

      But Dems are the elitists.

      MazeDancer

      Was very happy when Mr. Biden came to Poughkeepsie, Pat Ryan and the District-Stealing Maloney wanted to be with him.

      Dems love Joe Biden. Love him. Do not understand why every candidate doesn’t want to campaign with him everywhere. They can brag about all the amazing stuff Biden has achieved.

      Van Buren

      @Baud: I think the number of Dems who Have Had It Up To Here With Their Shit helps Joe a lot. Obama had allies who wanted to get along with the deplorables.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      as I recall, one of the reasons BHO picked Biden was on the theory that he could be an ambassador to the Senate, Rs and Ds. Biden finds Joe Manchin more cooperative than Kent Conrad and Byron Dorgan (who I still kinda think might’ve been the same person with two hairpieces)

      Winston

      The postman picked up my mail-in ballot on Thursday, so now I start getting robo calls saying be sure to vote and I laugh. All my primary ladies came through to run on the dem ticket (FL) and I’m thrilled to vote for them in the  general. I remember having a table outside in front of my house on Halloween night 2008 passing out candy to the kids with a big Obama sign. The ruby red parents stood behind frowning, but the kids were overjoyed. Many are probably voting this year.  Go Dems!

      Scott

      Maybe it is because I am currently reading David McCollough’s Truman that I think a better Biden comparison is to Truman.  Truman was always underestimated; had to deal with leftists like Henry Wallace; Dixiecrats, etc.  Was expected to be blown out by Republicans in 1948 but campaigned his butt off and won not only the Presidency but Congress as well.  Truman was a clear speaker, not an elitist, and genuinely liked people.  No analogies are perfect but one can be made here.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      This overlooks the hostility Obama faced for being black.  The most innocuous act would become his Tea Pot Dome (tan suit).

      Biden gets to bath not only in white privilege, but in the persona of everyone’s favorite uncle.

      Ohio Mom

      @MazeDancer: Oh, I get why Tim Ryan, running for Senate in Ohio, isn’t seen with Biden. He’s going after the Republicans who were disgusted by January 6 and Roe’s overturning but who aren’t able to give Biden any credit.

      It’s a tightrope for these voters, if they lose their footing, the cognitive dissonance will be overwhelming.

      I’d like to think they are also repulsed by Vance but maybe I am projecting here.

      Scout211

      California ballots are being mailed out next week. I am in a fuddle about the propositions.  I guess I have some research to do soon.

      The dueling tv ads for 26 and 27 are over the top annoying, frustrating and confusing.  These kind of sponsored* propositions are really obnoxious, highly manipulative and deceptive.

      *26 and 27 sponsored by gambling interests.

      Jeffro

      @Rand Careaga:When I consider Joe Biden, and I look at the enthusiasm with which he throws himself into the various cataracts and torrents of hogwash that constitute our politics these days, I find myself looking at him the way I look at people who sky-dive or drive in demolition derbies. I have no idea why they do what they do, and I have absolutely no intention of doing it myself, ever, but, goddamn, do those people look like they’re having fun.

      truth!

      He really does dig it.  He read off the names of those “soshulist Republicans” a day or two ago like he was reading Emmy nominations.  =)

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: pacem appellant wrote up the information about the CA propositions in 2020,  but maybe he will again!   I just sent him an email to ask about it.

      In 2020 a couple more people did write-ups for other states that had a lot of propositions.

      There were some good discussions as I recall.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: One of dsquareddigest (Dan Davies) ‘s one minute MBA rules is that “Good ideas do not need lots of lies told about them in order to gain public acceptance.”  So that may tell you that you should vote NO on both.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Heidi Mom

      I think that what distinguished Obama from his intellectual equals is not only his ambition but his incredible self-discipline.  He didn’t waste an ounce of that brainpower.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      NARRATOR:

      The Vietnam War had divided Americans igniting social unrest.

      In Delaware, racial tensions boiled over.

      David Brinkley (NBC News):

      The National Guard was called out in several cities to put down riots. One of these cities was Wilmington, Delaware.

      NARRATOR:

      Black residents were angry. Joe Biden saw an opportunity to draw on his personal experience with race, back when he was 19 working at an inner-city pool.

      RICHARD “MOUSE” SMITH, Biden’s friend:

      He was a lifeguard. He was one of two white guys. He was a tall, slim, young-looking, good-looking, Elvis Presley-looking kind of guy.

      JAMES BAKER, Fmr. mayor, Wilmington:

      That’s how he got to know some of the guys who were in the gangs. He just seemed to have a natural instinct for getting to know people, getting to understand them, but not being afraid to be around them.

      RICHARD “MOUSE” SMITH:

      We became friends. We became friends. I was a very troubled child, OK? Leader of a gang, no food at home, electric cut off, no soap, sometimes no soap and water to take a bath, no hot water.

      NARRATOR:

      Joe and Ricky—he likes to be called “Mouse”—forged a lifetime friendship. Mouse introduced Joe all around the neighborhood. Over the years Biden kept in touch, building relationships in the Black community that would pay off.

      PEGGY NOONAN:

      Some people are in politics because they’re in love with policy, but they’re not necessarily in love with humans. He loves the game of it. He loves the dance of it. He loves meeting people. He loves hugging strangers.

      NARRATOR:

      It became his go-to strategy.

      And in 1972, that method worked.

      Roger Mudd (CBS News)

      President Nixon’s landslide didn’t help the Republicans at all.

      Some of those who did lose had been considered the most certain to win.

      The Republicans lost ground in the Senate. In Delaware, whipped by 29-year-old Joseph Biden.

      He beat a 20 year incumbent, while Nixon was winning the top of the ticket by 20.42% He got a ton of voters to split their tickets and bet on a 29 year old public defender.

