Saturday Morning Open Thread: One in Ten Empty Barrels

Empty barrels make the most noise. I keep meaning to post about this, because the Media Village Idiots consider themselves to have a real incentive to inflate the number of Strong, Committed Conservative Voters, despite all evidence to the contrary. Here’s Phillip Bump, at the Washington Post, on “Figuring out how many ‘MAGA Republicans’ there actually are”. It’s a long, wonky discussion on the pearl-clutching around President Biden calling out “semi-fascism” among the GOP:

This question of how people view the 2020 election is asked regularly. Just last month, for example, YouGov asked the question on behalf of the Economist. They determined that nearly 7 in 10 Republicans believed Biden didn’t legitimately win. So how much of the country is that?

Well, about 20 percent of the country is under age 18, so we will ignore them. How many adults are Republicans? Gallup polls on this regularly. In its most recent iteration of the poll, it found that 28 percent of the country identifies as Republican while 41 percent identify as independent. Of those independents, though, more than a third lean Republican. So 45 percent of American adults are Republican or Republican-leaning independent…

We move on to support for candidates who reject the election results. This is fairly easy to determine, thanks to polling produced this summer by Pew Research Center. Pew asked Americans how they felt about leaders who said that Trump was the legitimate winner in 2020 — and whether they liked such leaders a little or a lot. A third of Republicans said they liked such leaders a lot; another 19 percent said they liked them a little. That’s about 11 percent of the country, then, that likes such leaders…

Then we consider Biden’s assessment of how Jan. 6 rioters were viewed. In the YouGov poll mentioned above, respondents were asked if they approved of “Trump supporters taking over the Capitol building” on that say — an admittedly generous way of phrasing it. But more than a quarter of Republicans said they approved at least somewhat, some 6 percent of the population…

Now we get into the trickier question: support for the political use of violence. One report from Bright Line Watch in November found limited support for the specific question at hand. Would Republicans endorse the commission of violent felonies to accomplish their political goals? Very few agreed. Asked if they supported political violence if Democrats won in 2024, though, about 10 percent of strong Republicans said they supported the use of violence.

In March, The Washington Post and our partners at ABC News asked Americans the extent to which they viewed violence against the government as potentially justified. About 4 in 10 Republicans (and the same percentage of Republicans and leaning independents) believed that it was. That’s about 9 percent of the population (or 15 percent in the case of GOP/leaners)…

Again, we can’t assume that these percentages all overlap. But we get a consistent picture. Over and over, about 10 percent of the population (plus or minus a few percentage points) expresses the sort of view that Biden articulated: Republican or Republican-leaning and in favor of the positions he associated with “MAGA.”

If one agrees with Biden that this group poses a threat to American democracy, it is reassuring that it constitutes a tenth of the public — and not, as Biden’s detractors had it — half.

The GOP Death Cult needs to be stopped, and part of the effort has to be tearing away their boastful, inflated ‘half the country’ bullsh*t scrim. They’re a minority, and in their shrunken little hearts they know that, and they’re determined to tear down the whole country if their minority is no longer allowed to rule everything.

  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • LiminalOwl
  • MagdaInBlack
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • sab

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Almost Retired

      Good Morning! I never get to say “good morning” on the early morning threads because I’m in the Pacific Time Zone, and most of you are thinking about lunch by the time I get to the computer. But I’m in a different time zone and so….good morning! Jesus, it’s early….

      ETA:  On my travels I’m noticing a direct relationship in certain rural areas:  The more beautiful the scenery, the more likely you are to encounter Let’s Go Brandon signs.  Do beautiful Fall colors make people more fascistic?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      @Almost Retired: My aunt lived out  in the country. She always said two kinds of people lived out there: those who loved being near nature, and those who didn’t have the social skills to live in a town

      ETA One of her neighbors shot and killed her English setter because the sweet old girl was trespassing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      LiminalOwl

      @Almost Retired: Good morning!

      re: scenic areas—I hope not but fear you may be right. Having recently moved to an area of beautiful fall foliage… only one house in the area (that I’ve seen) has a yuge “Let’s Go Brandon” sign, but there are definitely too many Geoff Diehl signs for my comfort, and not nearly enough Maura Healey.

       

      (Glossing for non-Massholes: Healey is the Democratic candidate for governor. Diehl is the Republican party’s choice; even in allegedly blue MA, they are running a hard-core Christofascist election-denier.  I don’t think he has much of a chance, but he’s polling around 30%, and enough people dislike Healey that yes, I’m worried. And just the fact that he has that much support is uncomfortable.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MagdaInBlack

      @sab: Having come from “out in the country” I have to agree with your aunt. I’d also like to think I am among the first type, most of the time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Rudy did the old fashioned, patented stack o’ checks dump on his hearing yesterday.

      https://nypost.com/2022/10/07/judge-chides-apologetic-rudy-giuliani-for-missing-court-date/

      Family Court peeps see this all the time – the last minute canceled check dump that never adds up to anything close to what the litigant that’s in contempt and needs to purge thinks it’s worth. What it frequently does do is buy some time.

      I can’t say I’m shocked because this is such a common thing, but I am surprised that such a resource-heavy litigant like Giuliani didn’t find somebody to crunch the numbers into an Excel spreadsheet.

      This isn’t 1990.

      Reply

