A lot of media companies are bending over backward to make sure a very vocal 30% of the country does not call them partisan. Happened to be the same 30% Biden was soberly discussing https://t.co/8uvQPgSAls — Amanda Katz (@katzish) September 3, 2022

Maybe the most subtle lie of the past six or seven years is characterizing references to Republicans, or portions of Republicans or even individual Republicans, as criticism or accusation against "half the country." https://t.co/ePJelqWrWB — Gavin Fox (@FantasticGvnFox) September 2, 2022

Empty barrels make the most noise. I keep meaning to post about this, because the Media Village Idiots consider themselves to have a real incentive to inflate the number of Strong, Committed Conservative Voters, despite all evidence to the contrary. Here’s Phillip Bump, at the Washington Post, on “Figuring out how many ‘MAGA Republicans’ there actually are”. It’s a long, wonky discussion on the pearl-clutching around President Biden calling out “semi-fascism” among the GOP:

… This question of how people view the 2020 election is asked regularly. Just last month, for example, YouGov asked the question on behalf of the Economist. They determined that nearly 7 in 10 Republicans believed Biden didn’t legitimately win. So how much of the country is that? Well, about 20 percent of the country is under age 18, so we will ignore them. How many adults are Republicans? Gallup polls on this regularly. In its most recent iteration of the poll, it found that 28 percent of the country identifies as Republican while 41 percent identify as independent. Of those independents, though, more than a third lean Republican. So 45 percent of American adults are Republican or Republican-leaning independent… We move on to support for candidates who reject the election results. This is fairly easy to determine, thanks to polling produced this summer by Pew Research Center. Pew asked Americans how they felt about leaders who said that Trump was the legitimate winner in 2020 — and whether they liked such leaders a little or a lot. A third of Republicans said they liked such leaders a lot; another 19 percent said they liked them a little. That’s about 11 percent of the country, then, that likes such leaders… Then we consider Biden’s assessment of how Jan. 6 rioters were viewed. In the YouGov poll mentioned above, respondents were asked if they approved of “Trump supporters taking over the Capitol building” on that say — an admittedly generous way of phrasing it. But more than a quarter of Republicans said they approved at least somewhat, some 6 percent of the population…

Now we get into the trickier question: support for the political use of violence. One report from Bright Line Watch in November found limited support for the specific question at hand. Would Republicans endorse the commission of violent felonies to accomplish their political goals? Very few agreed. Asked if they supported political violence if Democrats won in 2024, though, about 10 percent of strong Republicans said they supported the use of violence. In March, The Washington Post and our partners at ABC News asked Americans the extent to which they viewed violence against the government as potentially justified. About 4 in 10 Republicans (and the same percentage of Republicans and leaning independents) believed that it was. That’s about 9 percent of the population (or 15 percent in the case of GOP/leaners)… Again, we can’t assume that these percentages all overlap. But we get a consistent picture. Over and over, about 10 percent of the population (plus or minus a few percentage points) expresses the sort of view that Biden articulated: Republican or Republican-leaning and in favor of the positions he associated with “MAGA.”



If one agrees with Biden that this group poses a threat to American democracy, it is reassuring that it constitutes a tenth of the public — and not, as Biden’s detractors had it — half.

The GOP Death Cult needs to be stopped, and part of the effort has to be tearing away their boastful, inflated ‘half the country’ bullsh*t scrim. They’re a minority, and in their shrunken little hearts they know that, and they’re determined to tear down the whole country if their minority is no longer allowed to rule everything.

Divisive Joe Biden, openly refusing to be inclusive of fascist-Americans. Folks really be tagging themselves out here tonight. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) September 2, 2022

If you made polls asking about fascist actions, how do you think it would go? "Do you think Donald Trump is the rightful US president and should replace Biden by force if necessary?" Okay to condemn anyone who says yes to that or nah? — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) September 2, 2022