Seems like there was in fact a boom today. From this:

To this:

CCTV footage apparently showing the moment of the explosion pic.twitter.com/GceRCrl60Q — International Observers Ukraine (@INTobservers) October 8, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine — A giant explosion ripped across the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link between mainland Russia and Crimea, in what appeared to be a stunning blow early Saturday morning to a symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to control Ukraine.

I’m sure Adam will have something to say about this that will be vastly more useful than anything I can offer, but I thought we might want to talk about it here.

My only thought: It is clear from this event and from some other reported long distance strikes on Russian assets in several locations in Ukraine that the Ukrainian military is doing what’s been doing for a while: creating more problems for the Russian command than they can solve, either logistically or intellectually.

Beyond that, I have no expertise that would make my guesses on what has or might happen worth the pixels they’re switched onto.

So: let’s be exuberantly ignorant together! Chat about this or whatever…

Image: Alexxx1979, Kerch, Crimea Bridge, 2, May 2021