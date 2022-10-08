Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Until Adam Weighs In…

Seems like there was in fact a boom today. From this:

Until Adam Weighs In...

To this:

KYIV, Ukraine — A giant explosion ripped across the Crimean Bridge, a strategic link between mainland Russia and Crimea, in what appeared to be a stunning blow early Saturday morning to a symbol of President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to control Ukraine.

I’m sure Adam will have something to say about this that will be vastly more useful than anything I can offer, but I thought we might want to talk about it here.

My only thought: It is clear from this event and from some other reported long distance strikes on Russian assets in several locations in Ukraine that the Ukrainian military is doing what’s been doing for a while: creating more problems for the Russian command than they can solve, either logistically or intellectually.

Beyond that, I have no expertise that would make my guesses on what has or might happen worth the pixels they’re switched onto.

So: let’s be exuberantly ignorant together! Chat about this or whatever…

Image: Alexxx1979, Kerch, Crimea Bridge, 2, May 2021

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Urza

      That is pretty definitively a truck bomb.  Not sure their left/right side driving but I think that came from the Crimea side.  There’s no pictures coming out of damage on that portion of the car bridge though, just the outside part that dropped, which did not appear to have any explosion damage.  Good timing hitting the train, probably planned with the train schedule.

    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      This is the first war I can think of where I feel like my country is on the right side of, the first “good war” in the sense of fighting the Axis in WWII was a good war.

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      I’ve seen some reports on Twitter that the Russians have sent at least lightly-loaded test trains over the damaged rail areas, so it might not be the crippling blow to their logistics that we could have hoped for. Of course, lightly loaded test trains and fully laden supply trains are two different stories, so we’ll just have to see.

      Still a massive blow to Putin’s prestige if nothing else.

    7. 7.

      counterfactual

      @dmsilev: I haven’t seen footage yet, though they are letting one lane of cars/trucks through. They’d managed to pull off part of the train that wasn’t burned.

    10. 10.

      NetheadJay

      Scandinavian here, so I’ve been enjoying this news for a while since it emerged. Sent the moment of explosion and a couple of other videos to a military friend (we’ve been talking fairly frequently since all this started) and he replied back “nicely done” followed by some technical speculation that I’ll let stay private.

      There’s another UA attack news item that’s not quite as much play (yet), but could arguably be very significant too. All in all  I think today is a good day.

    14. 14.

      Frankensteinbeck

      What I got from the last Ukraine thread was that in military terms, the effectiveness of this strike depends on whether it rendered the railroad part of the bridge unusable in the mid-long term.  There’s no clear evidence, but if it is Dun Broked, then Russia’s supply system for the whole Southern theater is (for practical purposes) permanently gone.  So… cross your fingers?

    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @Frankensteinbeck: From what I remember of the rail maps, there’s only one other rail line under Russian control that goes to the southern occupied lands, and that one is at several points within artillery/HIMARS range of the front lines and so is vulnerable.

    17. 17.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I do think that if Ukraine was able to hit the bridge once and the train tracks weren’t taken out, they’ll do it again.  If they’re at a stage where they want that bridge down, they’re competent enough and Russia is incompetent enough that it’s going down.

    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      Here’s a Tweet with the video of the test train:

       

      Russian repair crews have sent the first test train across the damaged section of the Crimean Bridge. A dozen passenger trains are scheduled to follow tonight, Transport Ministry officials say. A remarkable feat, given the footage of the damage from just hours ago. pic.twitter.com/O7N8QJNomk— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) October 8, 2022

      Some speculation that one track is still out of service so at least part of the bridge will be single-track. That by itself will substantially limit capacity.

    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      @Frankensteinbeck: Given there are two car-truck spans and one stands and is being used again, seems like an obvious followup target. But, the surprise aspect only works once.

      Curious whether the rail span is usable. All that heat may have done significant damage.

    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Hey Watergirl! Are you in the Illinois 11th CD now? I saw that Hakeem Jeffries came to Springfield Wednesday to campaign with Nikki Budzinski, the Democrat in the race.

    25. 25.

      Kirk Spencer

      Did they hit the supports, or just the spans? That’s what’ll determine if this is (in practical, not morale terms).

      Repairing spans is relatively fast and easy. Repairing – or better yet replacing – a support or two is a significant cost in time and effort.

    26. 26.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @trollhattan:

      Curious whether the rail span is usable.

      We won’t know until serious freight traffic is run over it.  If the rails are still physically there, Putin is not going to listen to anything except “We’ll have it back in full service tomorrow!”

    27. 27.

      Immanentize

      @WaterGirl: There were reports of a semi coordinated(?), timed attack on a Ruskie fuel dump NE of Kherson. Maybe that?

      And speaking of Scandinavians, if those guys n Finland are considered such:

      Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022

    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: Thanks. The alternative route is the one that starts at Zaporizhzhia and goes south from there. With the Ukrainian army advancing in the south, that line is not exactly safe. Maybe not easy for Ukraine to reach, but certainly closer by than this bridge….

    31. 31.

      MomSense

      I just want Ukraine to crush Putin.  In other news, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was cut off from the grid again.  Cooling systems are now running on diesel generators.  There are a fuckton of spent fuel rods on site.

    33. 33.

      ian

      Could you imagine driving the truck that was right behind that?  Everything in front of you just randomly explodes.

    36. 36.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Olga says, “This is NATO’s fault! We should blow up Ukraine’s train lines they use to get military aid from America! This is a gift for Putin!”

      What an asshole. I wonder, for anyone with knowledge of these things, could Russia try to attack those train lines? I’m guessing those lines are well out of artillery range at this point from the front lines. Ukraine has excellent air defense capabilities from reading Adam’s posts/threads. Russia has been making improvements to air fields in Belarus to accommodate Iranian drones. Several western Ukrianian population centers are within range of these drones. Could they attack critical rail lines too? Artillery from Belarus?

    37. 37.

      Immanentize

      @MomSense: me too. It is a vision of what hope there might be in future leaders in this country once we exhaust the current “Olds in Office.”

      What makes that viddy for me is the PM’s turn and little giggle like, “what a dummy.”

    38. 38.

      Lyrebird

      @dmsilev:

       

      Here’s the source of the rail maps on the side of Carlo’s larger one.  Look at 06-00 and 07-00 for the northern and eastern edges of Ukrainian territory.  They show how much of a hassle it would be to get people or machines from Belgorod to Rostov as well as the connections to the Kerch Straits.  Also, 06-03 has Krasnodar.  At the time the map was made, the rail line is not all high capacity between Krasnodar and Novorossisk.

       

      @WaterGirl: Thanks WG!

    40. 40.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Immanentize:

      And speaking of Scandinavians, if those guys n Finland are considered such:

      Finns are a distinct ethnicity from Scandinavians, and Finnish is not a Scandinavian language.

    41. 41.

      MomSense

      @Immanentize:

      The problem is that we lost a generation (X) to the Reagan Revolution.  The coterie of insufferable middle aged GOP politicians like Cruz, Hawley, and Cotton are all Gen Xers.  They remind me of why high school was so miserable.

    42. 42.

      kalakal

      @dmsilev: Yep, you’re right. The rough distance of Ukranian front line positions is about 100km to the coast. Himars/MLRS have a range of about 90km. Most Russian transport East West is interdictable without the UA advancing a foot. That bridge is vital to the Russians. If as someone said it’s down to single line traffic that alone will cripple them. How damaged is it, how repairable is it are the biggies

    48. 48.

      kalakal

      It occurs to me that the perfect next event is that the Russians do some bodged repairs, get a line(s) open, start running trains as fast and loaded up as they can and the weakened/repaired structure collapses under the overload.

      It really would be perfect

    50. 50.

      Immanentize

      @MomSense: When the vast majority of political leaders are older, the idea that music, sex, fun, drugs, dancing, etc. are a real part of the human lived condition gets buried under a mass of grumpy grey admonishments.

      Old lady judges watch people in pairs
      Limited in sex, they dare
      To push fake morals, insult and stare
      While money doesn’t talk, it swears
      Obscenity, who really cares
      Propaganda, all is phony

    52. 52.

      Jay

      And here we go. "Police sources: one victim is Valeriy Tarasenko, the ex-business partner of Inna Yashchyshy, who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and Donald Trump's circle by posing as a member of the Rothschild banking dynasty." https://t.co/go4KnwoIz4— Les Perreaux (@perreaux) October 7, 2022

      Three shooting victims at a low-rent resort north of Montreal and three shooters "who escaped in a black SUV." Trois personnes blessées dans une fusillade à l’Estérel https://t.co/bpZG5eVRao— Les Perreaux (@perreaux) October 7, 2022

    56. 56.

      TaMara

      @dmsilev: I’m skeptical of that tweet. The author has hidden all tweets that say the video is suspect and has now closed down comments to only people mentioned in the tweet (no one).

      That feels like he’s spreading propaganda.  But not sure, of course.

    60. 60.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      Oh, I cackled so loud. From Zelenskyy’s FB post with his nightly address:

      Today on the territory of our state was a good and rather sunny day. There are about 20 degrees of heat and sun in a large area.

      Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. It’s warm as well though.

      I fucking love these people. I am so proud to have Ukrainian heritage.

    64. 64.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @HumboldtBlue: Finns are considered a Nordic country culturally as are I think Sweden and Norway. Scandinavian is Sweden, Norway and Denmark as all three languages are closely related. Finnish is a completely different language group from the Scandinavian languages as you noted.

    65. 65.

      Martin

      @trollhattan: Unlikely. Though I suspect repairs to the bridge won’t take that long.

      From the video of the explosion, best guess is that a boat/semi-submersible detonated underneath the span timed to coincide with the train crossing. It lifted several road spans off of the supports and probably derailed the train (was wondering why the train stopped) and started the fire.

      If this is what happened and the supports are fine, then replacing the decks won’t be that hard – even in the case of the rail spans. And Russia won’t particularly care about how safe that rail span is provided they limit traffic to military supply. They’ll care a bit more about the road spans since there’s civilian traffic on that and they need to maintain at least a veneer of public support.

      But, my guess is that Ukraine has a bunch of new information on how the bridge is vulnerable, and there’s an established weak point on the rail structure they can try and target again. Russia is going to have to steer even more resources into protecting the bridge.

      If I’m Ukraine, I desperately want to be in Melitopol ASAP. Ultimately this was an event that happened at the time of their choosing, so I can’t imagine it sits in isolation of other plans – be it follow up attacks on the bridge or Crimean infrastructure, shifting that eastern offensive to the south, surging the offensive in Kherson, etc. I guess it could be more defensive – if Russia was planning on surging conscripts into Kherson across that bridge, this stops that effort for a week or two, which might buy them enough time to push Russia across the river.

    69. 69.

      West of the Rockies

      If it was a boat or truck explosion, that would mean suicide bomber, no?  Wouldn’t that be a big, new twist on how Ukraine conducts its military efforts?

