Apparently it’s going boom!

We’ll get to the earth shattering kaboom on the Kerch Bridge in a bit, but let’s start, as per tradition, with President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians! Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state. It was about 20 degrees and sunny in large parts of the country. Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it is also warm. But no matter what the clouds are, Ukrainians know what to do. And they know that our future is sunny. This is a future without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea. If the occupiers flee while they have a chance, this will be the best option for them. If they are forced to stay, any occupier can find a way to surrender to Ukrainian captivity. We guarantee the preservation of lives to all Russian military servicemen who voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender.

Ukraine always adheres to all international norms and conventions. We will not leave any other options for the occupiers to rely on. And again and again I want to thank all our citizens who are fighting and working for peace for Ukraine, for the liberation of our entire land. This day, the movement of our military, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard and all those who take part in active actions – actions in the east, actions in the south of our country – continued. We are holding positions in Donbas, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, where now it is very, very hard, very tough fighting. Today, I would like to once again mention our soldiers from the Kholodny Yar 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their courage and sustained power in this direction. Thanks to all our anti-aircraft gunners and everyone involved in the air defense of Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to defend Ukrainian skies, and it is one of the highest priorities for our diplomats to speed up the decision of our partners to provide Ukraine with modern and effective anti-aircraft systems in sufficient quantity. We will definitely come to that. In the de-occupied territories, we do not slow down the pace of reconstruction work for a single day. It’s transport, it’s electricity, it’s gas supply, it’s postal services, social benefits – wherever there is a real possibility to provide it, we provide it. I must ask all Ukrainians in the territory where the occupiers were to be especially attentive to the mine threat. Our explosive ordnance disposal teams, our bomb disposal engineers are working at their maximum, but after the occupiers, a very large area is contaminated with mines. Please do not ignore mine warnings, do not visit areas closed due to danger, please report any mines or unexploded ordnance found to the police, emergency services or local authorities. And I want to add one more thing. Lawyer’s Day is celebrated in Ukraine today. Not everyone who has a law degree works in law. But among those who still work in this field, there are people whose contribution is truly historic. Very important. Those who investigate into the crimes of the occupiers. Those who help to restore justice, in particular by working in the field of human rights. Those who do everything so that every Russian murderer and the aggressor state itself are inevitably punished for this war. I thank all of you for this very important work! I’m thankful to investigators, prosecutors, human rights defenders, lawyers, civil servants, and employees of public organizations.

I’m thankful to everyone who teaches law, fights for the rule of law and helps people defend their rights, freedoms and legitimate interests. Justice for Ukraine, for Europe, for the world must and will be restored. Thanks to our indomitable, strong, conscientious and educated people. Eternal glory to all who defend Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the British MOD’s assessment for today. Their mappers appear to have been given the day off.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Izium, Kherson, and his battle damage assessment of the Kerch Bridge:

IZIUM/1320 UTC 8 OCT/ UKR precision strike munitions have interdicted Russian HQs, as Close Air Support missions continue to target RU troop concentrations on the FEBA. 3 RU Air Defense Complexes destroyed by Suppression of Enemy Air Defense sorties. pic.twitter.com/8zg0ySEMXD — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 8, 2022

KHERSON / 1340 UTC 8 OCT/ UKR air defense is reported to have downed 3 Iranian Shaheed -136 UAVs before they could strike Mykolaiv. RU helicopter shot down and an Electronic Warfare complex destroyed. pic.twitter.com/58oElihiKW — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 8, 2022

KERCH BRIDGE/ DAMAGE ASSESSMENT/ At 0607 Local time, an explosion occurred on a bridge pier supporting road sections of the span linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. Preliminary BDA indicates precise explosive placement; a UKR Naval Special Warfare op cannot be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/cyq9o3IIhJ — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 8, 2022

Here’s the battle damage assessment in all its glory:

KERCH DAMAGE: @pmakela1 posts this photo of damage to the road spans– note the blast has pushed the spans upward from the piers. This indicates the explosion came from below. A missile attack remains a possibility, but a UKR Naval Special Warfare operation is not ruled out. https://t.co/8uJjAHkf7w pic.twitter.com/78XAOB3BRB — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 8, 2022

I think a consensus is forming that this was the work of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) most likely aided by local Ukrainian partisans in Crimea rather than a rocket attack.

I think The Kyiv Indendepent‘s defense corespondent Illia Ponomarenko’s assessment is a very good one:

The version I put my $5 on: several bombs planted on the bridge’s sensitive parts — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 8, 2022

And we have a winner!

Ah, there's that off-ramp everyone was talking about pic.twitter.com/jw9qCef4wj — Emma Salisbury (@salisbot) October 8, 2022

Here you go:

Ilovaisk HIMARS strike: A fuel station for diesel trains came under fire, three tanks, the railway track and technical buildings were damaged. Russia's state-controlled TASS reported that the station was hit by a HIMARS MRLS

📽️ RIA Novosti pic.twitter.com/ERYtNs5mOD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 8, 2022

A bit of rail logistics analysis:

Stop talking about so-called land bridge as there is none. As you see from map there in no continuous two way railway on temporary occupied territories of mainland UA. Capacity to transfer cargo through railways on mainland in limited. pic.twitter.com/JhTE7ALboj — Mykola Bielieskov (@MBielieskov) October 8, 2022

Transfer of RU troops to reinforce Kherson regions in August 2022 was done via Crimea given limited railway capacity of UA temporary occupied territories on mainland. — Mykola Bielieskov (@MBielieskov) October 8, 2022

We go now to live t0 Carlo Graziano for his reaction:

We’re just kidding. We love you Carlo!!!! And thank you again for covering down while I was taking off for Yom Kippur. I really appreciate it!

The fighting around Bakhmut has been hot and heavy for a while even as other locations get more coverage. The situation there is getting dire. For 2 and 1/2 months Ukrainian forces have been holding Bakhmut, but the Russians are once again pushing from east to west. The newest complication for the Ukrainian defenders is that Prigozhin has placed a company or two of his private military contractors (PMCs), more commonly referred to as the Wagner Group, and they are driving north from their position south/southeast of the town. This is part of Prigozhin’s PR campaign to set himself up as a plausible alternative power center to Putin.

Those fighting in Bakhmut are Prigozhyn’s Wagner group mercenaries and prisoners. Russia s private army of terrorist #ArmUkraineNow https://t.co/oy9OkIiK1A — Olena Tregub (@OTregub) October 8, 2022

Special shout out for Ukrainian troops & combat medics holding on in town of Bakhmut & surrounding area. In Donetsk region, for months they've heroically withstood everything Russia's thrown at them – allowing #Ukraine to launch offensives in Kharkiv, Donetsk & Luhansk regions. pic.twitter.com/TFg34zxIiw — Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) October 7, 2022

More photos from the Society for the Protection of Animals in Bakhmut 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Nje99Sf7ui — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) October 6, 2022

2/ @hein_the_slayer and @NatetheDuck1 asked an excellent question: are Vasily Zaitsev, Stalingrad hero, and Vyacheslav Zaitsev, KIA October 5 defending Ukraine, related? I don't think so because they're from far apart, but you never know. If anyone else does, please let me know! — USAS – History, Travel, Tech, Equality (@USAS_WW1) October 8, 2022

Бахмутський напрямок, бій біля нп Спірне pic.twitter.com/g1EobH1qXr — IgorGirkin (@GirkinGirkin) October 8, 2022

The tweet translates as:

Bakhmut direction, battle near Spirne

Grandpa, his daughter and 6 year old Anna live in a basement in Bakhmut for 6 months. Anna hardly ever sees the sun because it's dangerous outside. Police keep asking them to evacuate but the family refuses. So police officers bring them humanitarian aid. 📹: @HromadskeUA pic.twitter.com/VhTZvzpwwA — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 7, 2022

Keep a good thought or two for Bakhmut’s citizens and defenders!

Before anyone asks, the “the Russians are using chloropicrin grenades” garbage is circulating on social media again. As we dealt with when this first emerged during the third week of September, these are K-51 CS (tear) gas grenades.

Here is Dan Kaszeta’s original assessment thread and his most recent debunking immediately below it. Kaszeta is currently a research fellow at RUSI and was a US Army CBRN Soldier. Do click across as they’re well worth your time.

OK. Here's what I have to say about the alleged "chloropicrin grenade" attack in Ukraine. There's a lot of holes in this story and I think some misunderstanding is going on. (Thread) — Dan Kaszeta 🇺🇦🇱🇹 (@DanKaszeta) September 24, 2022

More on chloropicrin (PS), so that everyone calm calm the f*** down. It's not the safest stuff in the world, but it's original use in military settings was as a relatively non-lethal tear gas agent. — Dan Kaszeta 🇺🇦🇱🇹 (@DanKaszeta) October 7, 2022

I just want to make a quick point before we conclude. At every point where one would expect Putin to do something escalatory – every time his force’s have had a major setback – he hasn’t actually escalated. He’s just reiterated that everything is going to plan while his catspaws and sycophants provide ever more incredulous explanations for what the Ukrainian military just did to Russian forces. Just keep this reality in mind when you see the policy/think tank/academic/professional tankie crowd continue to chatter about Ukraine needing to give Putin something to save face before he nukes us all. You know, the same geniuses that both said Putin would never re-invade and the Ukrainians had to preemptively surrender just in case, then said the Russians would win within two or three days, then said the Ukrainians would never be able to hold out for more than a couple of weeks. Wash, rinse, repeat. Like a number of these people, I do strategic analysis, as well as other things, for a living. And that includes of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s re-invasion. If I was as bad at doing it as the policy/think tank/academic/professional tankie crowd is I’d be fired! They, of course, will all get a bonus.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

What a day! I can't get off my phone while reading the news. pic.twitter.com/fm2gf0sTBY — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 8, 2022

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Wait for it, wait for it…

Gezundheit!

The caption translates as:

So I sneezed! 😀 #SlavaUkraini #PatrontheDog

Open thread!