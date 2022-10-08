Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 226: What Logistics Doing?

War for Ukraine Day 226: What Logistics Doing?

Apparently it’s going boom!

We’ll get to the earth shattering kaboom on the Kerch Bridge in a bit, but let’s start, as per tradition, with President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians!

Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state. It was about 20 degrees and sunny in large parts of the country.

Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it is also warm. But no matter what the clouds are, Ukrainians know what to do. And they know that our future is sunny.

This is a future without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea.

If the occupiers flee while they have a chance, this will be the best option for them. If they are forced to stay, any occupier can find a way to surrender to Ukrainian captivity.

We guarantee the preservation of lives to all Russian military servicemen who voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender.
Ukraine always adheres to all international norms and conventions.

We will not leave any other options for the occupiers to rely on.

And again and again I want to thank all our citizens who are fighting and working for peace for Ukraine, for the liberation of our entire land.

This day, the movement of our military, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard and all those who take part in active actions – actions in the east, actions in the south of our country – continued.

We are holding positions in Donbas, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, where now it is very, very hard, very tough fighting. Today, I would like to once again mention our soldiers from the Kholodny Yar 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their courage and sustained power in this direction.

Thanks to all our anti-aircraft gunners and everyone involved in the air defense of Ukraine.

We are doing everything we can to defend Ukrainian skies, and it is one of the highest priorities for our diplomats to speed up the decision of our partners to provide Ukraine with modern and effective anti-aircraft systems in sufficient quantity.

We will definitely come to that.

In the de-occupied territories, we do not slow down the pace of reconstruction work for a single day. It’s transport, it’s electricity, it’s gas supply, it’s postal services, social benefits – wherever there is a real possibility to provide it, we provide it.

I must ask all Ukrainians in the territory where the occupiers were to be especially attentive to the mine threat.

Our explosive ordnance disposal teams, our bomb disposal engineers are working at their maximum, but after the occupiers, a very large area is contaminated with mines. Please do not ignore mine warnings, do not visit areas closed due to danger, please report any mines or unexploded ordnance found to the police, emergency services or local authorities.

And I want to add one more thing.

Lawyer’s Day is celebrated in Ukraine today. Not everyone who has a law degree works in law. But among those who still work in this field, there are people whose contribution is truly historic. Very important.

Those who investigate into the crimes of the occupiers. Those who help to restore justice, in particular by working in the field of human rights. Those who do everything so that every Russian murderer and the aggressor state itself are inevitably punished for this war. I thank all of you for this very important work!

I’m thankful to investigators, prosecutors, human rights defenders, lawyers, civil servants, and employees of public organizations.
I’m thankful to everyone who teaches law, fights for the rule of law and helps people defend their rights, freedoms and legitimate interests.

Justice for Ukraine, for Europe, for the world must and will be restored. Thanks to our indomitable, strong, conscientious and educated people.

Eternal glory to all who defend Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the British MOD’s assessment for today. Their mappers appear to have been given the day off.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Izium, Kherson, and his battle damage assessment of the Kerch Bridge:

Here’s the battle damage assessment in all its glory:

 

I think a consensus is forming that this was the work of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) most likely aided by local Ukrainian partisans in Crimea rather than a rocket attack.

I think The Kyiv Indendepent‘s defense corespondent Illia Ponomarenko’s assessment is a very good one:

And we have a winner!

Here you go:

A bit of rail logistics analysis:

We go now to live t0 Carlo Graziano for his reaction:

We’re just kidding. We love you Carlo!!!! And thank you again for covering down while I was taking off for Yom Kippur. I really appreciate it!

The fighting around Bakhmut has been hot and heavy for a while even as other locations get more coverage. The situation there is getting dire. For 2 and 1/2 months Ukrainian forces have been holding Bakhmut, but the Russians are once again pushing from east to west. The newest complication for the Ukrainian defenders is that Prigozhin has placed a company or two of his private military contractors (PMCs), more commonly referred to as the Wagner Group, and they are driving north from their position south/southeast of the town. This is part of Prigozhin’s PR campaign to set himself up as a plausible alternative power center to Putin.

The tweet translates as:

Bakhmut direction, battle near Spirne

Keep a good thought or two for Bakhmut’s citizens and defenders!

Before anyone asks, the “the Russians are using chloropicrin grenades” garbage is circulating on social media again. As we dealt with when this first emerged during the third week of September, these are K-51 CS (tear) gas grenades.

Here is  Dan Kaszeta’s original assessment thread and his most recent debunking immediately below it. Kaszeta is currently a research fellow at RUSI and was a US Army CBRN Soldier. Do click across as they’re well worth your time.

I just want to make a quick point before we conclude. At every point where one would expect Putin to do something escalatory – every time his force’s have had a major setback – he hasn’t actually escalated. He’s just reiterated that everything is going to plan while his catspaws and sycophants provide ever more incredulous explanations for what the Ukrainian military just did to Russian forces. Just keep this reality in mind when you see the policy/think tank/academic/professional tankie crowd continue to chatter about Ukraine needing to give Putin something to save face before he nukes us all. You know, the same geniuses that both said Putin would never re-invade and the Ukrainians had to preemptively surrender just in case, then said the Russians would win within two or three days, then said the Ukrainians would never be able to hold out for more than a couple of weeks. Wash, rinse, repeat. Like a number of these people, I do strategic analysis, as well as other things, for a living. And that includes of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s re-invasion. If I was as bad at doing it as the policy/think tank/academic/professional tankie crowd is I’d be fired! They, of course, will all get a bonus.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Wait for it, wait for it…

@patron__dsns

Оце пчихнув!😀 #славаукраїні #песпатрон

♬ оригинальный звук – Patron_official

 

Gezundheit!

The caption translates as:

So I sneezed! 😀 #SlavaUkraini #PatrontheDog

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      There are at least some reports of some trains crossing the bridge, but going from “double track supporting heavy cargo trains moving at full speed” to “single track, need to slow down while crossing the problematic bits, passengers and light cargo only” is still a major inconvenience for the Russians to put it mildly.

      Wonder whether they still have all of the ferries they used before the bridge was built.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Leto

      Two videos of the bridge explosion. In the second video, they’re filming in what appears to be in a CCTV room and the video on the monitor is of the explosion. Two seconds into the video you can see the bow of a boat just enter the frame under the bridge, then the explosion. It’d be far easier, cheaper to simply r/c a boat down the river (let the current take it/minimal course corrections via motor) than a suicide mission (truck) or some type of sub (dissipation of blast due to water/additional burden of a sub).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Downpuppy

      And the stories about Russian officers being arrested in Moscow?
      They sound weakly sourced, but there have been a lot of command changes and scapegoating.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TaMara

      You know, the same geniuses that both said Putin would never re-invade and the Ukrainians had to preemptively surrender just in case, then said the Russians would win within two or three days, then said the Ukrainians would never be able to hold out for more than a couple of weeks. Wash, rinse, repeat. Like a number of these people, I do strategic analysis, as well as other things, for a living. And that includes of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s re-invasion. If I was as bad at doing it as the policy/think tank/academic/professional tankie crowd is I’d be fired! They, of course, will all get a bonus.

      I will never forget/forgive Julia Ioffe going on Colbert and basically saying Ukraine needed to surrender immediately (this was before the invasion) in order to survive. I think Adam had already been discussing here that Ukraine was better prepared than anyone was giving them credit for, so I was appalled at her appearance.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      moops

      @dmsilev: I doubt that bridge is going to remain standing if they are already running cars and trains over those extremely sketchy sections.  They are keeping it open for propaganda reasons, not sound engineering.   The road and the tracks are disturbingly crooked.  I saw video of the section the cars were being allowed over.  Almost a 15 degree pitch to the side in the middle.  The rails are also not lined up correctly.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @moops: Well, if it collapses a week from now without any additional earth-shattering kabooms, the Russians are going to look even more ineffectual and I’m sure at least some of them are competent enough to realize that. Whether that’s enough given the pressure to reopen, I guess we’ll see.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Downpuppy: Nothing confirmed. Which is why I didn’t include anything on it in the update. Videos from central Moscow show normal traffic, so the reports that the city center had been locked down were clearly false.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      At every point where one would expect Putin to do something escalatory – every time his force’s have had a major setback – he hasn’t actually escalated. He’s just reiterated that everything is going to plan while his catspaws and sycophants provide ever more incredulous explanations for what the Ukrainian military just did to Russian forces. Just keep this reality in mind when you see the policy/think tank/academic/professional tankie crowd continue to chatter about Ukraine needing to give Putin something to save face before he nukes us all. You know, the same geniuses that both said Putin would never re-invade and the Ukrainians had to preemptively surrender just in case, then said the Russians would win within two or three days, then said the Ukrainians would never be able to hold out for more than a couple of weeks. Wash, rinse, repeat.

      Yeah, this x10000. And it is getting more and more tiresome every day to see people wanting Ukraine and the world to bend over backwards to make putin happy. For one thing, I refuse to believe that man has the capacity for happiness or any other human emotion aside from rage and spite. And also, since when was “cave immediately to the bully” seen as the right path? Especially when said bully apparently has a brain made of Swiss cheese. I don’t care what people say about how smart he supposedly is. He’s not.

      I liked Zelenskyy’s thoughts about putin’s well-being.

      Thank you as always, Adam. And don’t worry–you’d never get fired from Balloon Juice. John is too much of a softie.

      Reply

