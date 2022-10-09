In case you missed it, we have a new pet charity this year – Athenspets.
Photos from last week’s Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard.
Good turnout!
Looks like a family affair.
Gotta love the bees and beekeepers.
Not sure what this guy is, besides adorable!
I should know what this rainbow dog is especially with the blue clouds.
Are these guys ice cream trucks?
Delightful!
Who doesn’t love a dog wearing curlers?
I am not gonna lie, I have never seen a Vidalia onion costume before.
Happy dog!
Dorthy, Toto & The Tin Man
The End. (for now)
In case you want to donate to our startup Emergency Fund for Athenspets.
