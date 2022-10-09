Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Infrastructure week. at last.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This fight is for everything.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

“But what about the lurkers?”

People are complicated. Love is not.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

In case you missed it, we have a new pet charity this year – Athenspets.

Everyone Say Hello to Athenspets!

Photos from last week’s Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard.
Good turnout!

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 10

Looks like a family affair.

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 7

Gotta love the bees and beekeepers.

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 12

Not sure what this guy is, besides adorable!

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 11

I should know what this rainbow dog is especially with the blue clouds.

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 9

Are these guys ice cream trucks?

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 8

Delightful!

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 6

Who doesn’t love a dog wearing curlers?

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 5

I am not gonna lie, I have never seen a Vidalia onion costume before.

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 4

Happy dog!

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 3

Dorthy, Toto & The Tin Man

Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard and Athenspets Last Sunday 2

The End.  (for now)

In case you want to donate to our startup Emergency Fund for Athenspets.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • mrmoshpotato

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Who doesn’t love a dog wearing curlers?

      That dog’s expression is either “I look fabulous, and everyone knows it.” or “Sleep with one eye open.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.