This fundraiser for WisDems (Wisconsin Dems) starts at 8 pm blog time, 7 pm central and it looks to be a good time.

The casts of West Wing and VEEP are coming together for this, but I have never seen VEEP so I hope that most of it doesn’t go right over my head. I suppose the opposite could be true, but who hasn’t seen West Wing?

So what do we need to know about these shows if we haven’t seen them, in order to get at least half the jokes?

Here’s the link to RSVP and donate to get your “ticket”.

Are you on Team Veep or West Wing? For one night only, you don't have to choose. I'm ecstatic to announce both casts are coming together to help @WisDems win critical races up-and-down the ballot in the must-win state of Wisconsin. Grab your seat now: https://t.co/1HhRruEB1u pic.twitter.com/12DmzGh2QA — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 27, 2022

Or maybe you’re not up for this fundraiser but you’d still like to help?

I am hearing that the Wisconsin candidates are in good shape money-wise, but that in Wisconsin in particular, it’s all about turnout. WisDems can definitely help with that, so here’s the thermometer.