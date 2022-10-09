Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – West Wing / VEEP Shenanigans In Search of a November Victory

by | 8 Comments

This fundraiser for WisDems (Wisconsin Dems) starts at 8 pm blog time, 7 pm central and it looks to be a good time.

The casts of West Wing and VEEP are coming together for this, but I have never seen VEEP so I hope that most of it doesn’t go right over my head.  I suppose the opposite could be true, but who hasn’t seen West Wing?

So what do we need to know about these shows if we haven’t seen them, in order to get at least half the jokes?

Here’s the link to RSVP and donate to get your “ticket”.

Or maybe you’re not up for this fundraiser but you’d still like to help?

I am hearing that the Wisconsin candidates are in good shape money-wise, but that in Wisconsin in particular, it’s all about turnout.  WisDems can definitely help with that, so here’s the thermometer.

 

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Dunno if this match is still on.

      You're truly amazing.

      A record-breaking 10,000(!) of you have already RSVP'd to join the #VeepWestWing reunion in support of @WisDems! 🥳

      To celebrate, the next $10,000 in donations will be matched 💸

      Please spread the word & make history with us 👇 https://t.co/M5Ulq0uT8A https://t.co/eTrz3vPlQ1

      — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 9, 2022

      Donated, but won’t be able to listen.

      Enjoy!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Donated a week or more ago, whenever I first saw the announcement.

      Like you, WG, I was a West Wing fanatic, but somehow never did watch VEEP. If I like what I see tonight, perhaps I’ll search out DVDs or a streaming service so I can watch the entire thing.

      I do remember seeing some kind of sketch with JLD and then-VP Biden. As I remember, it was pretty entertaining. Can’t recall the occasion — perhaps a long-ago WHCD or something.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      You can stream Veep on HBO Max and Spectrum on Demand. Purchase it (digital) from Amazon, Apple TV and some other sources.

      The sketch with Biden was sort of a Veep tie-in, with Louis-Dreyfus getting tips from the real VP.

      Reply

