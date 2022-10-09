Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

T R E 4 5 O N

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You can’t love your country only when you win.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Infrastructure week. at last.

This really is a full service blog.

This fight is for everything.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

In my day, never was longer.

You are here: Home / Politics / Open Thread: Trump is a Racist Pig, But Then We Knew That

Open Thread: Trump is a Racist Pig, But Then We Knew That

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Jonathan Capehart is pissed.

We have long known that former president Donald Trump is the kind of racial arsonist who brings a gas can to an inferno. But not even I thought he would fool around with an accelerant like the n-word.

What? You didn’t hear about this? I’m not shocked. The actual n-word is so noxious that even its equally loaded euphemism can discomfit people into moving along and pretending nothing ever happened. For others, the euphemism offers just enough cover for them not to have to speak up.

Well, I’m in neither of those groups, and I refuse to let Trump slide on this one.

The incident happened two weeks ago at a rally in North Carolina for Rep. Ted Budd, the MAGA Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. I only heard about it thanks to a tweet from Brennan Murphy of the Recount that I happened upon last week. Surrounded by his adoring flock, Trump bellowed, “You know Putin mentioned the n-word. Do you know what the n-word is?”

Trump figured he was being cute, I’m sure.  So a bunch of people in the audience (of course) shouted the word we all know as the n-word, and then he pretended to really just be talking about Putin making veiled nuclear threats.  He of course got exactly what he wanted, was a bunch of people shouting the actual n-word.

Here’s the gift article from the Washington Post.

I am not including either the video or the tweet with the video, because that just gives them more clicks.

Doug Jones is pissed, too.

Doug Jones, the former Alabama senator who successfully prosecuted two of the Klansmen who bombed Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963, called out Trump’s tip of the hood to white supremacists for what it was. “Folks, no one uses the term ‘n-word’ when talking about nuclear weapons. That term refers to only one thing & Trump used it for a MAGA candidate running for the Senate,” Jones tweeted. “This is the kind of white nationalist, dog whistle rhetoric that has no place in America.”

True, that kind of rhetoric ought to have no place. And yet it’s everywhere in this country, and on purpose. Republican operative Lee Atwater bluntly broke down the strategy in a 1981 interview: “You start out in 1954 by saying, ‘N—-, n—–, n—–.’ By 1968 you can’t say ‘n—–.’ That hurts you. Backfires. So you say stuff like forced busing, states’ rights and all that stuff.”

Jonathan Capehart:

And even if Trump’s backers did denounce an outright usage, the damage of their silence now is done. In some ways, where we already are is just as bad: Trump gets to dance all over his kindling, waving his matchbook, but because he hasn’t struck a flame, he can claim that any fire that results is no fault of his own — and so can his enablers.

That’s why they’ve stayed so quiet: These people are just fine letting Trump burn everything down as long as they get control of the ruins.

The entire Republican party is disgusting.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • geg6
  • japa21
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Mike in NC
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • Tony Jay
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      Mike in NC

      Of course the “highlight” of a Trump hate rally involves singling out some non-white person, preferably a female member of Congress, and bellowing that they should ‘go back where they came from’. The Deplorables love it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      I saw this mentioned on………Seth Meyers, I think? And yeah, it’s disgusting, and it’s painfully obvious exactly what he wanted to crowd to say. I 1000% believe trump has said the word himself a million times, he just manages to have the tiniest shred of sense necessary to know he shouldn’t say it anywhere in public. But instead, he gets others to say it for him.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Was just going to mention that. Tuberville seems to believe that “Blacks = Criminals.”

      There was a clip from one of the Sunday shows (CNN?) with a panelist fulminating against Tuberville, making the point that he (as coach) got rich and famous off the physical labour of a great many young Black athletes.

      TOMMY TUBERVILLE IS GARBAGE.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      As near as I can figure it using my Inner Wanker Translator, Tommy Tube-Vile seems to be saying that ‘they’ (white Liberals) want to give reparations (white people’s money) to black people, because they always want to give white people’s money (welfare, social security, etc) to ‘the people who do the crime’ (black people).

      Either that or he’s taking a big old leap into slavery apologia and saying that reparations shouldn’t be paid because all of the black people sent to America as slaves were captured and sold by other black Africans, thus ‘the blacks’ could be said to have ‘done the crime’ themselves.

      Either way, he’s a disgusting and reprehensible man. Which is why MAGAts like him.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      Sometimes his schtick in front of his fans reminds me of a stand-up snarky comedy routine, sort of like Don Rickles back in the day. Throwing insults and innuendos and nastiness and dog whistles just to get a few laughs and loud audience participation—it’s all he ever does.  The fans eat it up and he eats up their loud adoration.

      Disgusting.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      geg6

      @Tony Jay:

      Too complicated.  He means that Dems want to give Black people white people’s money because we love criminals, which is what Black people are.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.