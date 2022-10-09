Again my general rule is to not bring up something fuckface said unless it's admissible aaaaaaand https://t.co/G50NtJcFRD — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 9, 2022

If you’re covering the rally in Minden, NV today, hear a siren blare this evening and are curious about the setting, here’s the @AP story on the fight over the town’s sundown siren, a “living piece of historical trauma” (& a photo from @trevbex)https://t.co/gxxLaQsXHP pic.twitter.com/hcqiJoioKU — Sam Metz (@metzsam) October 8, 2022

We’re never going to be rid of Trump supporters, but if we can hold the line this November, we can reduce their political impact to that of similar cultists for Lyndon LaRouche or Scientology…

I’m in Minden, Nevada for a Donald Trump rally to support gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt for senate. Over 100 in line. Doors open at 2. Local candidates speaking 1st. Trump takes stage at 7. People here from NV, California, Idaho & Michigan. @KUNRPublicRadio pic.twitter.com/jtUYsHRhW4 — Lucia Starbuck (@luciastarbuck) October 8, 2022



(Ergo, people who are not voting for Nevada candidates — if they bother voting at all.)

@VoteJimMarchant, a 2020 election denier, is running for Nevada Secretary of State. On stage, he calls for electing “MAGA SOS candidates,” in other states like Arizona. Says he wants to use paper ballots with “counterfeit measures,” and hand-count the vote. pic.twitter.com/7hgHu4xTHQ — Lucia Starbuck (@luciastarbuck) October 9, 2022

Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald said at #DonaldTrump #SaveAmericaRally about 2020 Minden library protests that #BLM protesters “brought picket signs, we brought ARs.” He said he doesn’t believe in violence but “I’m sick of being stepped on.” pic.twitter.com/HDtEDzCwfR — Mark Robison (@GreaterReno) October 9, 2022

And the "lock her up" chant begins. People surely came to hear Trump talk about how "they lied" to the FISA court. "The conclusion is no collusion. You think Biden could say that?" "The perfect phone call" "Impeachment hoax" Man, a cavalcade of old grievances tonight. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 9, 2022

Other presidents took millions of documents and they are coming after him, Trump laments. Now on to the Clintons and acid washing. And Bush 41 put his docs in a bowling alley/Chinese restaurant. And the FBI violated the Fourth Amendment "and many other things" with the raid. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 9, 2022

I may be wrong here, and it's possible my analysis may be flawed, but: I don't think Trump has gotten over losing to Biden.#punditry — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 9, 2022

Trump urges everyone to vote on Election Day. Going to be interesting to see if there is a biog dropoff in early voting this cycle. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 9, 2022

Getting to the end, he's reading the prepared stuff about "Ne-vah-duh" and now he's talking about the US as a "failing nation" with the sad music playing, "egregious" voting irregularities and "a president who is cognitively impaired." "Fake news" is "the enemy of the people." — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 9, 2022

Local paper, the Record Courier, reports:

… “You’re going to send Joe Lombardo to the Governor’s Mansion and you’re going to send Adam Laxalt to the Senate and we’re going to end the crazy,” he told the crowd at the Minden Airport. “It’s the only way to end this madness if you want to watch the decline and fall of America and save the American Dream.” He added that, “it’s best to vote on election day. It’s much harder for them to cheat that way.” Trump charged that he won both in 2016 and again in 2020, saying he won by “millions of votes” in 2020 but the election was stolen from him. According to official certified results, he lost by more than 7.5 million votes… Trump spoke for nearly 90 minutes to about 5,000 attendees...

The Crazification Factor, live & in person…