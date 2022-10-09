Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Bark louder, little dog.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Sunday Evening Open Thread: Coming Soon, to A Fairgrounds Near You…

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Coming Soon, to A Fairgrounds Near You…

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

We’re never going to be rid of Trump supporters, but if we can hold the line this November, we can reduce their political impact to that of similar cultists for Lyndon LaRouche or Scientology…


(Ergo, people who are not voting for Nevada candidates — if they bother voting at all.)

Local paper, the Record Courier, reports:

… “You’re going to send Joe Lombardo to the Governor’s Mansion and you’re going to send Adam Laxalt to the Senate and we’re going to end the crazy,” he told the crowd at the Minden Airport. “It’s the only way to end this madness if you want to watch the decline and fall of America and save the American Dream.”

He added that, “it’s best to vote on election day. It’s much harder for them to cheat that way.”

Trump charged that he won both in 2016 and again in 2020, saying he won by “millions of votes” in 2020 but the election was stolen from him.

According to official certified results, he lost by more than 7.5 million votes…

Trump spoke for nearly 90 minutes to about 5,000 attendees...

The Crazification Factor, live & in person…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • James E Powell
  • japa21
  • JMG
  • MagdaInBlack
  • prostratedragon
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      James E Powell

      We’re never going to be rid of Trump supporters, but if we can hold the line this November, we can reduce their political impact to that of similar cultists for Lyndon LaRouche or Scientology…

      We – meaning the whole country, not us here – blew our chance to do this in 2016. We cannot afford to blow it again.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      And Bush 41 put his docs in a bowling alley/Chinese restaurant.

      My Batshit-crazy to English translator is broken. Can anyone interpret this?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Cults will be cults.

      I get the “vote harder” joke, but the way we win is to get out the vote, both us and those we know.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JMG

      @dmsilev: While the Bush Library was being built, documents that would eventually be put in it were in a nearby warehouse that at one time had been the site of a Chinese restaurant and bowling alley. Said documents were under the control of National Archives for all that time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MagdaInBlack

      It’s the same crap he drones on and on about at every rally. He may toss in a new grievance or 2, but its just all the same whining. Every. Damn. Time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      japa21

      If only Pfizer or Moderna could come up with a vaccine against the crazy and it lasted lifelong and was mandated to be given at birth.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      I knew trump had a rally yesterday,  but I didn’t see any clips until I ran into one posted by former US Attorney Joyce Vance White. It was 8 seconds of trump whining over some yarn about the elder Bush handing secrets over to the Chinese, in a former bowling alley.  White commented this was the kind of talk she’s heard guilty criminals make.

      I thought trump sounded like Bogart’s Fred C. Dobbs, from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Woman at Trump rally today says she loves Putin because he is cleaning out the American bio weapons labs in Ukraine: “I love Putin! He’s a good president, #2 of the presidents” after Trump.

      And I’m sure this woman considers herself an American patriot. For the sake of argument, she’s cheerleading an enemy country destroying our “bio labs” (which of course don’t exist in the sense they think they do). Think about that. Never mind the horrific murder of thousands of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military, including hospitals, or the documented war crimes they’ve committed.

      Fuck that piece of shit. Send her over to Izium and Bucha to show her the mass graves. Show her the devastated cities

      Reply
    18. 18.

      prostratedragon

      “I may be wrong here, and it’s possible my analysis may be flawed, but:
      I don’t think Trump has gotten over losing to Biden.”

      Now now, no need to go rushing to any conclusions here.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steeplejack

      Re Trump and documents:

      I’m just not sure that workshopping alibis in front of an adoring crowd and TV cameras is legal best practices.

      — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 9, 2022

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: INORITE?! Their specific flavor of crazy feels like the kind of in-group lingo adopted by middle schoolers. Also roughly that intellectual.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steeplejack

      @dmsilev:

      No translation available or necessary. You’re getting the undiluted Trump feed.

      “George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them. So they’re in a bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant.”
      — Trump pic.twitter.com/T7sF52ilt2

      — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 9, 2022

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.