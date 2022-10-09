From our own WereBear:
After a long strange journey that DID NOT include Moscow or Minsk (house of Seinfeld fans), I wound up moving from the NY Metro area to the Adirondack Mountains of New York. I love it, and you gotta. But the four distinct seasons are part of the appeal, as is the six million acres of mostly wilderness to choose from.
Partner and I deal with fluctuating energies from chronic illnesses, but I know all the easy trails. This is a favorite. Not exactly local, but a great place to start a day of errands in what passes for our urban hub.
This paved entrance leads to an old apple orchard with rough meadow trails. This transitional space lets people with mobility support access the forest and enjoy the views, without potential damage to either.
Look in the center of this one to see that flare of red that appears in late August and creates a cry of NO-NOT-YET from any ‘Dacker. Usually gets coy until the end of September, when things start to explode.
I love the play of light in sudden meadows.
At top: Of course, there’s always glacial errata. Sometimes the size of a bungalow.
A view of misty mountains and lots of wildflowers. One of my favorite hikes for such purposes because of all the sunshine.
I have an app to identify these things now. This is Fox-and-cubs, a type of aster. I love the pale blue variety which is more abundant, and taller.
I once relied on gardening in my suburban Long Island neighborhood. But here, I can let nature do more of it, for me.
***********
I need more pictures, people!
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
