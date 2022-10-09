Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 227: A Slower News Day Today

Today was a much slower day in terms of news, but it wasn’t without news. More and more information keeps coming out of Zaporizhzhzia. The Russians have been bombarding and shelling and kamikaze droning it pretty relentlessly. We’ll get to that after the jump.

First, however, here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Today I want to address those in the world who give in to Russian manipulations about the alleged negotiations. About an assumption that it is supposedly only negotiations that can end this brutal Russian terrorist war.

Does the terrorist state want peace? Obviously not. It proves that every day and every night.

Zaporizhzhia. One of the Ukrainian cities against which Russia directs its missile terror.

At least 14 people died last night as a result of Russian strikes on ordinary residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. Unfortunately, this number may increase. Debris is still being cleared. More than 70 people were injured, including 11 children. All of them are provided with proper aid.

Hundreds of families were left homeless. An entire block, from the first to the sixth floor, was destroyed by one of the missiles – a heavy anti-ship missile Kh-22 – aimed at an ordinary nine-story residential building.

It was a deliberate strike. The one who gave the order and those who carried it out knew what they were targeting.

The strikes this night continued a series of Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, which have killed at least 43 people since October 3 this week alone. And there were also strikes on Kharkiv, on the cities of Donbas, on other cities of Ukraine… There were also strikes by Iranian drones. Airstrikes. The absolute majority of them were aimed at the civil infrastructure of Ukraine and civilians.

When someone wants to negotiate, he does not do so. And when someone is a terrorist, that’s exactly what he does.

Do negotiations really help overcome terror? Now everyone has to answer this question honestly. Terrorists are neutralized.

Terrorism is a crime that must be punished. Terrorism at the state level is one of the most heinous international crimes, which threatens not just someone in the world, but the entire international community.

If terror goes unpunished, if the terrorist succeeds in intimidation so much that someone in the world is willing to simply turn a blind eye to terror, then that will be a loss – a loss of freedom, a loss of humanity and a loss of democracy. This is exactly what Russia longs for. This is why it needs all this terror – from missile strikes to global crises provoked by a terrorist state.

This has already happened in history. Last time another terrorist state was allowed to do what it wanted because the world powers were afraid of its terror, World War II started.

Now the world is united. Now everyone in the world understands what this war in Ukraine is actually being waged against by Russia. This is a Russian war against all those values that make people human and life peaceful.

Ukraine will win this war. We can liberate our entire land and we can put the terrorist state in place. Russia must be punished for terror. Only this guarantees that the confrontation will not grow to an even greater scale and will not spread to other countries.

But for this we must preserve the maximum unity – the unity of all the people of the world who value peace, respect the right to life for everyone and are honest enough to admit: the constant terror against the civilian population is an obvious Russian refusal to engage in real negotiations.

Therefore, official designation of Russia as a terrorist state is needed – designation at all levels.

It is necessary to limit any economic contacts with any Russian subjects – you cannot be a sponsor of terrorism.

We need a clear condemnation at all levels of every escalating step by Russia – from terrorist attacks to the criminal attempt to annex our territory. The relevant resolution will be considered by the UN General Assembly in a few days. We will see from the vote who and how treat terrorists in reality.

And Ukraine needs principled and sufficient aid. Aid to our people who are targeted by the terrorist state. It is necessary to accelerate the provision of a sufficient number of effective air defense systems to Ukraine. The negotiations on the provision of such air defense systems, the negotiations on increasing other defense, political and financial support for Ukraine are the only possible negotiation format that can really bring peace closer.

I am grateful to everyone who helps us resist terror!

I am grateful to everyone who fights and works for the return of peace to Ukraine and guarantees of the right to life and security to every Ukrainian.

Eternal memory to all victims of Russian terror!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the British MOD’s assessment for today. The mappers apparently got the long weekend off.

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Izium, as well as an updated battle damage assessment regarding the Kerch Bridge explosion:

Here’s a full size of his graphic:

This is not definitive. It is informative based on Pfarrer’s experience and expertise. We won’t know exactly how the bridge was attacked until those who actually did it tell us.

The Russians have been heavily targeting Zaporizhzhia:

The good news is that Germany has finally gotten at least part of the stick out and is going to be sending IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine:

The bad news is that Ukraine is in desperate need of more air defense systems right now, not whenever they actually arrive from Germany.

Lyman:

Last night in a comment, Goku asked:

Adam, what do you think would happen if Ukraine were to retake Crimea, hypothetically speaking *knock on wood so I don’t jinx anything*? I’ve read that the peninsula is mostly ethnically Russian. Do you think this could present problems?

I didn’t answer last night because 1) I wanted to go to sleep and 2) this question needed to be answered within the post.

There is a lot of both outdated and down right bad data and information about the ethno-national make up of Crimea. A lot of the latter is because of Russian efforts to obscure the actual reality on the ground. In 2015, Dr. Elanor Knott, Phd – then a doctoral candidate at the London School of Economics – did a deep dive into Crimea’s complicated ethnic composition in The Washington Post:

Many observers have suggested that since most Crimeans were ethnically Russian, they were therefore loyal to Russia, and therefore welcomed annexation. But is it true? Would Crimeans have voted to join Russia if the referendum had been legal, free and fair?

As is often the case, the actual evidence suggests a much more complicated picture. Back in the 1990s, Crimean separatists had tried to secede from Ukraine, in part to be closer to Russia. They were able to organize a referendum in 1994, which Kiev declared illegal. This referendum showed mass support for a “treaty based” relationship between Kiev and Crimea, and for allowing dual Russian and Ukrainian citizenship, which was banned under Ukrainian law. However, following this peak, the movement failed to achieve secession, weakened by the egoism of its leader, Yurii Meshkov, who failed to foster ideological cohesion within the movement, nor secure enough mass support to crystallize a viable opposition to the Ukrainian state. After this, separatist politicians became the “losers” of mainstream politics in Crimea, according to those I interviewed, and popular support for separatism waned.

What’s more, Crimea is not in fact populated by an ethnically Russian, pro-Russian majority. That’s far too homogenized an image of the peninsula. In fact, before annexation, Crimea’s Russian ethnic majority was highly fractured and contested, as I will explain in the remainder of this post. Therefore, it is important to go beyond simple explanations of ethnicity as a cause of annexation, or an indicator of support for Russia.

Five categories of Crimean ethnic identity

In 2012 and 2013, as part of my PhD research, I conducted 53 interviews in Simferopol, Crimea, to examine the meanings of being Russian in Crimea. I interviewed individuals from across the political and social spectrum, including many from the post-Soviet generation, to unpack the experiences of being Russian in relation to Ukraine, Russia and Crimea.

Based on this data, I constructed categories to help explain the complexity of Russian identity that I observed. Except for the final category, all respondents said that Russian was their native language and language of common communication.

  1. Discriminated Russians
  2. Ethnic Russians
  3. Crimeans
  4. Political Ukrainians
  5. Ethnic Ukrainians

These categories offer a more nuanced look at Crimean and Ukrainian identity, going beyond the mutually exclusive ethnic and census categories of “ethnic Russian” and “ethnic Ukrainian” that most observers have used before now. Using these can help illuminate how Crimeans are actually negotiating complex questions of identity, loyalty and territorial aspirations. Let me describe these categories in more detail.

Discriminated Russians most ardently identified as Russian, ethnically, culturally and linguistically, and were supporters of Russia. They felt marginalized and threatened by Ukraine’s policies of Ukrainization, and were members of pro-Russian organizations. By 2014, these organizations came to endorse annexation. That catapulted their leaders, like Sergei Aksenov of Crimea’s pro-Russian party (Russkoe Edinstvo), to positions of power — and helped Russia claim some  legitimacy in its occupation. It’s important to note, however, that before 2014, only these few highly politicized individuals, including pensioners, were claiming that they were the victims of discrimination.

Discrimination was therefore a sentiment of those who felt they lost out from post-Soviet politics, rather than those willing and able to adapt, in particular the younger post-Soviet generation.

By contrast, Ethnic Russians identified as ethnically Russian. But they expressed no sense of being discriminated against by Ukraine. Instead, they felt a sense of legitimacy in being Russian, and at the same time, they were not only happy to reside in, but felt a sense of belonging to, Ukraine.

Crimeans and Political Ukrainians blurred ethnic categories in ways that could not be captured by censuses.

Crimeans described Crimean (“Krymchan”) as their primary identity, saying that they identified as both ethnically Ukrainian and Russian, having come from ethnically mixed families. They expressed a sense of belonging — both as individuals and as a territory — to both Ukraine and Russia.

Political Ukrainians subverted ethnic categories. They defined themselves in terms of their political connections to Ukraine, as post-Soviet citizens of Ukraine. While they identified their parents as ethnically Russian, Russia was a foreign place to them. They felt that ethnicity did not determine their life chances in Crimea or Ukraine because everyone — no matter what ethnicity — “lives badly.”

Unlike Ethnic UkrainiansPolitical Ukrainians saw themselves as a post-Soviet category who could conceive of themselves as Ukrainian and from Crimea.

Ethnic Ukrainians explained themselves as Ukrainian, culturally and ethnically, because they were born in parts of Ukraine that were outside Crimea.

These categories revealed a lack of association among identity, citizenship status and territorial aspirations. None of those I interviewed held, or admitted to holding, Russian citizenship, citing it as inaccessible and/or undesirable. Only Discriminated Russians wanted, but could not access, Russian citizenship; they wanted leverage against Ukraine, which they felt marginalized them. All other categories saw Russian citizenship as undesirable, offering rights they neither needed nor wanted.

None of the people I interviewed wanted to secede from Ukraine or to join Russia. They were, rather, happy with the status quo. Even Discriminated Russians, the most pro-Russian and pro-Russia category, supported the territorial status quo, preferring peace to separatism or unification, which they associated with “bloodshed” and a “cataclysm.” Regardless of how they identified, my respondents said that separatist sentiments had existed only on the political margins after the failure of the separatist movement to achieve secession in 1994.

There’s much, much more at the link!

While Dr. Knott’s column is now seven years old and the research she based it on is a year or two older, what she’s laid out demonstrates the complexity in Crimea. Since then Putin has worked hard to reshape things on the ground in Crimea, but it is unclear just how successful he’s been. For instance, a lot Crimean Tatars either fled prior to February 2022 or have more recently been involuntarily mobilized over the past several weeks.

As to what I think will happen? I expect that if Ukraine is able to liberate Crimea it will be less than stable for a while. A lot of the Russians that moved to Crimea since 2014 will flee back to Russia. But some will stay as dead enders, join up with the ethnic/ethno-linguistically Russian Crimeans who lived in Crimea prior to 2014, and the Ukrainians will have to worry about an insurgency. Given the effectiveness of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and the Ukrainian underground/partisans, I expect that insurgency will eventually be overcome. How hard a fight that will be, I do not know. At the same time, I expect the Ukrainians will establish a reconciliation program to bring everyone they can back into the fold.

I don’t have a better answer than that, so that will have to do.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a follow up to last night’s sneeze:

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Відгадаєте пісню?😅 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ оригинальный звук – mammogus

The caption (machine) translates as:

Can you remember the song? 😅 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      Zelenskyy’s address tonight had me in tears. I recommend that folks watch the video, if you usually just read the transcript–they splice in footage of the areas hit by russia today (nothing graphic), and it really makes it hit home even harder.

      I simply do not and will not ever understand the refusal to label this as terrorism. I don’t want to hear political excuses–I’ve heard it all before and I do not agree. It’s really easy to muse on it as a political issue when we’re thousands of miles away from it being anything else for us. And I find it abhorrent when people start splitting hairs when it comes to this stuff. Terrorism does not need to have one and only one definition.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      Chuck Pfarrer reported a few times that the RU senior officers north of Kherson have buggered off south of the river.  What’s holding those forces north of the river together?  Carlo Graziani indicated that this might be the best of what’s left from the entire Southern Army, but, if that is the situation, is Putin really going to risk extinguishing an Army to hold Kherson?

    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      Adam, I appreciate your taking the time to go into more detail on Crimea, but one aspect you mention in your own comments highlights the weakness of Dr. Knott’s analysis, which defines five categories, none of which are “Crimean Tatar” – and the Tatars (actually with a longer claim to Crimea than any Slavs) were, at the time of her research, somewhere around 12-13% of Crimea’s population. Perhaps she had a reason for her five categories – I am not going to read her dissertation – but ignoring 12-13% of the population doesn’t seem like a good start for an ethno-political analysis.

      The Tatars, in fact, have ample reason to be anti-Russian – Mustafa Dzhemilev, the first Chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis has quite a history as a Soviet-era dissident – and have been vocal supporters of the Kyiv government for years. They are, as you note, once again getting the shit end of the stick.

    4. 4.

      Nelle

      As I’ve probably noted before, in 2018 I went from Odessa by ship over to Kherson, then up the Dnipro River.  Most of the time was spent visiting former Mennonite colonies, but we also had a lovely day in Zaporizhia.   We went by a building where my uncle likely trained as a medic during WWI (many pacifist Mennonites served as medics then).  This beggars belief and yet it is all too real.

      Samantha Power, whose early work was identifying developing genocide and diverting it, was in Ukraine this last week.

    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      What bothers me about the ATACMS theory for the bridge attack is that you’d expect it to be targeted on the rail bridge, not the road span with collateral damage to the rails. Unless, I suppose, there were two rockets and one of them failed to hit its target for whatever reason.

    7. 7.

      glc

      @Gin & Tonic: You don’t need to read the dissertation, it’s enough to follow the link.

      Her subject is  the ethnic Russian population.

      Based on this data, I constructed categories to help explain the complexity of Russian identity that I observed.

      (As usual in such cases, the headline says something different.)

    8. 8.

      oldster

      The targeting of civilian dwellings is indeed abhorrent and evil.

      It is also clear evidence that the russians still have no military competence. From a military standpoint, those missiles should be used for targeting high value Ukrainian military targets — ammo dumps, command and control, anti-air craft defenses, air bases, and so on. We know that’s what a smart army would do with its missiles, because that’s what Ukraine does. They are not *only* being humane; they are also being strategic about their resources. Using missiles on apartment buildings is a waste of resources, and russia, thank god, is running out of missiles.

      Two conclusions. First, that the russians have no actionable intel about high-value military targets. They don’t have a plan for attritting Ukraine’s materiel, as Ukraine is so skillfully depleting theirs.

      Second, that Putin is still running the only play he knows: the Grozny play. His idea of fighting a war is to reduce civilian areas to rubble. It’s what he did in Chechnya, it’s what he did in Syria.  He has no idea of maneuver, terrain, landscape, and no idea of how to counter the sweeping mobile campaigns that the Ukrainians are conducting around Svatove and Kherson. He only has his Grozny play, and it won’t work in Ukraine.

      Interesting that Pfarrer thinks the bridge was struck by an ATACMS. I don’t think he’s right, but if he’s right, then it will strike again.

    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      @glc:

      These categories offer a more nuanced look at Crimean and Ukrainian identity,

      They do not, in fact, offer a “more nuanced look at Crimean … identity” if she ignores the native population of Crimea.

    10. 10.

      Anonymous At Work

      @oldster: Third possibility is that RU forces don’t have the capability to fight UA forces with precision strikes because they lack the capabilities and are just targeting what they think they can hit, with criminal indifference.  Cities are dense with things to hit, even if low value, and rural areas lack things to hit.  Armies aren’t bunched formations since the phalanx and massed cavalry charge went out of style.

    11. 11.

      oldster

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Fair. I think of that as an elaboration of my lesson 1. They either cannot find, or cannot hit, worthwhile military targets, so they hit the only things that they can, namely civilian targets in cities.

      As you say, cities are dense. And they are relatively slow-moving. If russia has used up its smart munitions — and they certainly have a lot fewer now — then dumb munitions will still work on apartment buildings.

      It’s evil, it’s incompetent, it’s wasteful, it’s unimaginative, it’s cruel. It’s orc-ish. Maybe that’s why Wagner calls itself an “orc-hestra”.

    13. 13.

      Fair Economist

      I wish I could believe Pfarrer, but he seems to put out a lot of pleasant fantasy.

      I wish there were more info from Kherson. The silence from Ukraine suggest their offense has stopped, which I find disappointing and surprising. Did not see how the Russians could stop them short of the Inhulets.

