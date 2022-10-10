We discussed this clip briefly in the morning thread:

Ho-ly shit! Russian propaganda about Russians moving to the U.S… It’s too fucking much 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/8JfGaNayfZ — Babel Was An Inside Job (@BabelHodl) October 8, 2022

The most appalling thing about this clip is how many MAGA cultists are swooning over the dramatization of their paranoid fantasies. But it’s really not surprising. With light editing, it could be a DeSantis campaign commercial scripted by someone like Christopher Rufo.

There are still lots of GOP senators and reps who came up in politics during the Cold War — guys like Graham, Romney and McConnell — who instinctively want to kick the former Soviet Union in the shins. But that’s the old guard.

Following the lead of the Fox News primetime lineup, a growing number of elected Republicans are hostile to any attempt to confront Putin, and dozens voted against additional aid to Ukraine. They justify it with all kinds of excuses, but the bottom line is that they’re on Putin’s side.

Conservatives have openly patterned their movement after that of “soft” autocrat Viktor Orbán. That’s why Tucker Carlson and the CPAC crowd made pilgrimages to Budapest. They’re siding with Putin for the same reason; they all share his vision of an ethnonationalist, patriarchal state.

Again, not surprising but it adds more weight to the upcoming election. A great deal is at stake — at home and abroad.

