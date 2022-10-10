Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Grand Old Putin Party

We discussed this clip briefly in the morning thread:

The most appalling thing about this clip is how many MAGA cultists are swooning over the dramatization of their paranoid fantasies. But it’s really not surprising. With light editing, it could be a DeSantis campaign commercial scripted by someone like Christopher Rufo.

There are still lots of GOP senators and reps who came up in politics during the Cold War  — guys like Graham, Romney and McConnell — who instinctively want to kick the former Soviet Union in the shins. But that’s the old guard.

Following the lead of the Fox News primetime lineup, a growing number of elected Republicans are hostile to any attempt to confront Putin, and dozens voted against additional aid to Ukraine.  They justify it with all kinds of excuses, but the bottom line is that they’re on Putin’s side.

Conservatives have openly patterned their movement after that of “soft” autocrat Viktor Orbán. That’s why Tucker Carlson and the CPAC crowd made pilgrimages to Budapest. They’re siding with Putin for the same reason; they all share his vision of an ethnonationalist, patriarchal state.

Again, not surprising but it adds more weight to the upcoming election. A great deal is at stake — at home and abroad.

Open thread.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      eversor

      Putin won them over by waving the bible as well, Orban got Dreher there and Dreher got Tucker there by waving a bible and saying the west must be Christian.  The National Conservatism platform expliclity calls for a Christian state with Christian pushed by the state and elevated.

      You can’t keep dodging that Christianity is the driving factor here.  So unless it’s dealt with the issues it’s spawning from Trumpism to Putin/Orban support to Jan 6 to National Conservatism cannot be dealt with.  Those are all symptoms, the disease is running about with a bible and a cross.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pacem appellant

      I am biting my nails over Nevada. It shouldn’t even be close, and gods I hope the polls are all jucking wrong. If Cortez Masto loses to Laxalt, I’m gonna move into a bunker for the rest of the decade.

      Reply

