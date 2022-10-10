Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

“But what about the lurkers?”

People are complicated. Love is not.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You are here: Home / Jan 6: Hearings / Dust off the Cobwebs: Jan 6 Hearing Is This Thursday at 1 pm Eastern

Dust off the Cobwebs: Jan 6 Hearing Is This Thursday at 1 pm Eastern

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

The House Select Jan 6 Committee Public Hearing #9 is currently scheduled for this Thursday, 10/13 at 1 pm.

Every person on the committee will have an active role in this hearing, so the feel will be different than previous hearings.  The members will be presenting new information in this hearing, as well as (surely) summering the previous 8 hearings.

Will we learn more about the hit list found in one of the searches, with names of some of the witnesses in the fourth hearings?  Please please please let them talk about the wife of a Supreme Court justice.  I will outsource my thoughts on that to Seth Meyers; if you haven’t seen it, you’ll want to watch it.

We may see some smaller reports before the November elections, but the committee must shut down within a month of issuing their final report.  The timing of the final report will surely be impacted by the results in November.

Dust off the Cobwebs: Jan 6 Hearing Is This Thursday at 1 pm Eastern
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., listen. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Videos of all 8 Previous Jan 6 Public Hearings   link

What Happened in Previous Hearings   link

The committee held its first public hearing June 9, and the prime-time broadcast gave the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans its first opportunity to present evidence of its wide-ranging probe into the insurrection – the worst attack on the Capitol since the Civil War – directly to the American people.

The first hearing featured both video and in-person testimony from U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and Nick Quested, a British documentary filmmaker who was embedded with the far-right group the Proud Boys on Jan. 6 and the night before.

Edwards, who was one of the first law enforcement officers injured that day, described falling behind a line of Metropolitan Police Department officers, when she first saw the scale of the chaos unfolding around her.

“I can just remember my breath catching in my throat because what I saw was just a war scene. It was something like I’d seen out of the movies. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she said. “There were officers on the ground. You know, they were bleeding. They were throwing up. … I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people’s blood.”

Subsequent hearings, while perhaps not offering the same gut-wrenching detail as the testimony provided by Edwards, have sought to better tie Trump’s actions – and failure to act – to the violence seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The second public hearing, held June 13, focused on Trump’s claims of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

Despite his inner circle testifying that they pushed back against his false claims of a stolen election, Trump continued to promote the so-called “big lie,” which the panel has sought to connect to the mob of his supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to overturn the results of the election.

“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist the vote-counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel’s vice chair, said at the hearing.

In its third public hearing, the House Select Committee focused on efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election.

The panel made its case that then-President Donald Trump knew that the effort to get Pence to reject the results of the election was unlawful, but he went through with it anyway – and when Pence refused, the president whipped up his supporters into a frenzy, putting the vice president in danger.

“Mike Pence said no,” Thompson said. “He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong. We were fortunate for Mr. Pence’s courage. On Jan. 6, our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe.”

Its fourth public hearing centered on Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election, either by pressuring election officials in battleground states to reject ballots or submit slates of fake electors to Congress.

Rusty Bowers, speaker of the Arizona state House of Representatives, said he was asked multiple times by Trump and his allies to engage in efforts to overturn the election results in his state but resisted.

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia elections worker targeted by Trump and his allies in the wake of the election, recalled the ways in which Trump’s lies still impact her day-to-day life.

Moss had worked elections in Georgia for over a decade alongside her mother, Ruby Freeman, and told the committee she was taught by her grandmother “how important it is to vote and how people before me – a lot of people, older people, my family did not have that.”

In the weeks after the election, Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, shared a video of Moss and Freeman counting ballots on One America News Network, falsely alleging they tampered with the ballots. Giuliani and other allies mentioned both Moss and Freeman by name.

The fifth public hearing focused on former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from Trump over the election results while suppressing a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks.

Witnesses included Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general on Jan. 6, 2021. Three days earlier, Rosen was part of a tense Oval Office showdown in which Trump contemplated replacing him with a lower-level official, Jeffrey Clark, who wanted to champion Trump’s bogus election fraud claims.

The sixth public hearing heard explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked as a special assistant and aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson testified that both Trump and Meadows were warned on the morning of Jan. 6 that supporters gathered on the National Mall brought weapons with them, yet they failed to take action to stop the ensuing violence. She also revealed that Meadows and Giuliani sought pardons from the former president before he left office.

The seventh public hearing highlighted the way violent far-right extremists answered Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington for a big rally on Jan. 6, particularly in how the former president utilized social media to address his supporters.

A former Twitter employee – whose identity was kept anonymous by the House committee – testified feeling growing dread that Trump was using the social media platform to galvanize dangerous extremists.

“​​My concern was that the former president, for seemingly the first time, was speaking directly to extremist organizations in giving them directives,” the employee said, referring specifically to Trump’s comments at a September 2020 presidential debate where he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

The eighth public hearing focused on the president’s time inside the White House as the mob raided the U.S. Capitol — where he was, what he was doing and his decision not to stop the violent mob and answer pleas from members of Congress.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • brantl
  • Fair Economist
  • Raoul Paste
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Skepticat
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      I have watched every televised hearing so far and have really enjoyed the live blogging commentary here.  Unfortunately, we have a doctor’s appointment for Mr. Scout at the same time as this last hearing.  I have my DVR set to record the hearing at C-Span and I am counting on jackals here to add expert commentary and snark to the live blogging that I will read later in the day.

      I’m counting on you, jackals.  😊

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      NPR.org (from 9/29):

      Ginni Thomas, a longtime GOP activist who is also the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, testified for several hours on Thursday behind closed doors before the House Select Jan. 6 committee.

      Her lawyer later released a statement that she answered all the panel’s questions during her closed-door testimony. She left the session more than four hours after her appearance began, and declined to comment to reporters.

      Warning – Politico (from 9/29):

      Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 panel during lengthy testimony Thursday that she still believes false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, according to the panel’s chair.

      “The information was typical of a lot of information we received from other people who were involved in this effort around Jan. 6. A lot of: ‘Well, I believed something was wrong,’” select committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), told reporters Thursday of Thomas’ testimony. “She was one of those people we wanted to talk to and, ultimately, we eventually got there.”

      Thompson also told reporters Thomas had answered “some questions” Thursday during her interview.

      It’ll be interesting to see how the Thursday hearing goes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Skepticat: We can bear witness and battle against the apathy, convince people sitting on the sidelines as best as we can. At least that’s what I try to d

      I also did the exact opposite of what the BJP MP I patronized Muslim owned businesses, not out of the goodness of my heart but because I love chikankari embroidery and I like the cuisine. Muslims are as much a part of India as any Hindu. Shame on BJP for creating this atmosphere of hate and the folks who know better and still vote for them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      Speaking of J6, this new report  sure paints Kevin McCarthy in a dishonest light. Yeah, what else is new.

      CNN — 
      During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.

      Testimony to the House Select Committee on January 6 revealed that Trump watched television for hours as the rioters engaged in a brutal fight with law enforcement.

      But McCarthy maintained Trump was unaware of the violence inside the Capitol when he spoke with Trump by phone that afternoon. He also appeared to take credit for getting the then-President to make a late-afternoon public statement urging his supporters to “go home,” according to one of the meetings’ attendees, then-DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone.

      “I’m just telling you from my phone call, I don’t know that he did know that,” McCarthy said during the June 2021 meeting about Trump’s knowledge of the fighting, according to audio secretly recorded by Fanone at the time and detailed in his new book titled, “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      brantl

      Punching down is currently very much in vogue, with the bullies who couldn’t find a gang to belong to, when they were in high school. All of these assholes are the people that no one has taken seriously, probably even their spouses, if the spouses are unlucky enough to be married to these hosers/dosers.

      And McCarthy is just as dumb as we thought he was, maybe dumber.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Please, anything to get away from the insufferable screams of “OMG, why isn’t DOJ indicting NOW?!!1!” panic that I am seeing all over Twitter.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Fair Economist

      Speaking of Kevin McCarthy, it’s astonishing the media is paying so little attention to his plan to criminalize abortion and raise prescription drug prices.

      Well, maybe not so astonishing for those of us who have been paying attention to the media.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Raoul Paste

      Regarding Seth Meyers:  in this country you have to listen to comedians such as  Seth and John Oliver  to be well informed.
      Infuriating corruption

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.