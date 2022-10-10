Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Bark louder, little dog.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

We still have time to mess this up!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Monday Morning Open Thread: Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday Morning Open Thread: Indigenous Peoples Day

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,



Pretty extensive list of events linked here:

How do Indigenous groups feel about the day?

Activists in cities such as Denver and Seattle have protested Columbus Day for years and in many cases have fought to gain recognition for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Unofficial celebrations of Indigenous cultures have also taken place, including on New York’s Randalls Island.

The Navajo Nation, the country’s largest tribe with about 400,000 people, has long voiced its support for renaming the day.

“Transforming Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day will encourage young Navajos to have pride in the place and people they come from and the beauty they hold within,” Jonathan Nez, the president of Navajo Nation, said last year in a statement before Mr. Biden’s first proclamation.

However, some say mere observance of the day doesn’t do enough, and point out that no American president has explicitly apologized for the country’s treatment of Indigenous peoples. Others call it an important first step.

“I think it really recognizes that Indigenous people are still here,” said Alannah Hurley, executive director of United Tribes of Bristol Bay, a consortium of Indigenous communities in Southwest Alaska, and a Yup’ik fisherwoman. “We just have been struggling for so long for the vast majority of mainstream America and culture to recognize that — that we are not just in history books.”

She added, “We’re still fighting for our lands and our waters and our way of life. That visibility is huge because we have struggled for so long with being made invisible by mainstream society.”…

What about Italian Heritage Day?

Some Italian communities have called for a day separate from Columbus Day to celebrate their heritage, as Columbus Day originated partly as a response to anti-Italian sentiment. It was designated a national holiday in 1934, and in 1971 the government declared it a federal holiday to be celebrated the second Monday of each October.

New York City schools have tried to compromise by labeling the day as both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Italian Heritage Day, nixing the Columbus Day title. There are still large Columbus Day and Italian heritage celebrations around the country, including the long-running parades in New York and the San Francisco area.

Mr. Biden issued a separate proclamation on Friday for Columbus Day, saying that “the hard work, dedication to community and leadership of Italian Americans in every industry make our country stronger, more prosperous and more vibrant.

Ideally there would be separate days for both celebrations, but in the meantime, compromises arise…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Benw
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    3. 3.

      Benw

      Respectful Indigenous Peoples day!

      Here on LI Columbus Day is huge because of the Italian roots. Italian Heritage day seems like a decent compromise.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.