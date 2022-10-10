On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Happy Monday, everybody. Here in Illinois, summer turned into fall overnight, and we had some hard freezes last week. I am not ready! So I’m game to pretend we are just heading toward fall. Starting on Tuesday, we start the second half of the trip to Galapagos with lashonharangue!

Albatrossity

This week’s batch of Flyover Country birds is eclectic, including both tiny warblers and beefy waterbirds. But all are hoping to fatten up in the times and land of plenty, then head south to avoid the cold, just like Ted Cruz. Hopefully they will all return in the spring, and just as hopefully, Mexico will keep Cruz the next time he heads to Cancun.