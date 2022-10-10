Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

The words do not have to be perfect.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Their freedom requires your slavery.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

“But what about the lurkers?”

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Let there be snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Not all heroes wear capes.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

You are here: Home / Elections / Local Races / Representation Open Thread: Priorities Change…

Representation Open Thread: Priorities Change…

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , ,

In response to my last post, a commentor posited that adding a Cherokee delegate to the House would lead to “more Republicans at the national level”.

The guy behind @golikehellmachi grew up in Oklahoma:

The endorsement will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Petroleum Club in Oklahoma City.

“When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, (Hofmeister) understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together,” The Five Tribe leaders said in a joint statement. “This year’s Oklahoma gubernatorial election is the most important in generations for all Oklahomans, and that’s why leaders of the Five Tribes are endorsing Joy Hofmeister to be Oklahoma’s 29th Governor.”

Stitt, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, has had a frosty relationship with tribes and tribal leaders during his first term as governor. Hoskin has already personally endorsed Hofmeister and has in the past called Stitt “the most anti-Native American governor in state history” for his constant fights with the tribes over gaming and jurisdictional issues.

Hoskin gave an impassioned speech in support of Hofmeister at the Mike Synar Memorial Bar-B-Q fundraiser event on Oct. 1.

“We have a governor who looks across this beautiful state and sees all of its diversity — diversity of people, diversity of communities — and he just sees opportunities to drive a wedge,” Hoskin said on stage, speaking to the crowd of about 400 people. “He looks across this state and sees tremendous resources and he’s squandered so many of those resources that could be used for the public good.”

During her campaign, Hofmeister has called for the state to have a better working relationship with the tribes…

The joint endorsement comes as Stitt’s lead over Hofmeister has evaporated in polling done by SoonerPoll. The most recent SoonerPoll showed Hofmeister with a three-point lead over Stitt, though Stitt released internal polling in response that showed him with a healthy 15 point advantage.

The most recent polling done by Amber Integrated, which was released in late September, showed Stitt up three points over Hofmeister…

Stitt has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police and 68 Republican legislators.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Immanentize
  • Jackie
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • Ohio Mom
  • piratedan
  • randy khan
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Suzanne
  • Trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      The joint endorsement comes as Stitt’s lead over Hofmeister has evaporated in polling done by SoonerPoll. The most recent SoonerPoll showed Hofmeister with a three-point lead over Stitt, though Stitt released internal polling in response that showed him with a healthy 15 point advantage.

      Polling has been unreliable over the last few cycles, but I’d really like this to be true. I also don’t think Stitt releasing internal polling really means anything either. Who’s to say he’s not lying? It would be entirely within his interest to do so

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      It is really good to see these tribes flexing their political muscle. We all have a stake in the future.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Probably best for everyone’s sanity, this cycle, if we treat polling using the old joke about advertising:  Only half of the money spent on it is effective, but nobody knows which half.

      It’s going to be done, it probably ‘needs’ to be done — if only to keep peoples’ attention focused — but it’s more useful as a barometer of such attention than as an instrument for predicting the outcome.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): tbh, I’ve kind of been suspicious regarding polling because like damn near anything else,you have to hope its being done in good faith….

      are they getting a fair sample of the possible voters, depending upon how designate fairness… proportionate representation of all voters, by sex, by age, etc etc etc… are you asking who are you voting for or is someone asking loaded/leading questions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      I got polled just minutes ago via phone text! First time I’ve been polled since 2014 when I dropped my landline. I finally got to tell someone how much I detest Trump 😁

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      As I understand it, it’s concerning if polling is less and less accurate because that is one way we can judge whether or not an election was conducted fairly — it’s suspicious if the final numbers are too far off from earlier polls. It suggests vote tampering.

      As I mentioned the other day, I get polled about once a week (Ohio Dad and Son could also get polled regularly if they would ever pick up the landline when it rings). I always stay on the line and participate; sometimes it’s obvious it’s a push poll but most of them are legit. I do wonder what effect asking the same oldish lady has on overall polling accuracy and reliability.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jonas

      @Ohio Mom: I haven’t been polled in ages, despite living in a pretty competitive district. Once in a blue moon, the caller ID will show “Gallup polling” or something and I always try to answer unless I’m impossibly tied up. I wonder how many “Out of Area — Suspected Spam” calls I’ve ignored that were actually polling outfits? Just identify yourself! It will make your job a lot easier!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @zhena gogolia:

      He did. My folks watched it as well and loved the ass kisser thing. I thought Vance came across as a slick jackass

      He kept trying the “you’ve been in Washington for 20 years and haven’t accomplished anything” route. He never denied being an “ass kisser” either, just tried to both sides it by saying Ryan kissed up to Schumer or something. Vance was always trying to both sides everything

      Overall, I just felt like Ryan had more passion in how he talked about his connections to the state and the local area he’s from and how he relates that to his public service

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.