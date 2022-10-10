this is a pretty big deal https://t.co/XqfXDpBx46 — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 10, 2022

In response to my last post, a commentor posited that adding a Cherokee delegate to the House would lead to “more Republicans at the national level”.

The guy behind @golikehellmachi grew up in Oklahoma:

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. | via @reesejgorman https://t.co/sm2Nj6U4VA — The Frontier (@readfrontier) October 10, 2022

… The endorsement will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Petroleum Club in Oklahoma City. “When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, (Hofmeister) understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together,” The Five Tribe leaders said in a joint statement. “This year’s Oklahoma gubernatorial election is the most important in generations for all Oklahomans, and that’s why leaders of the Five Tribes are endorsing Joy Hofmeister to be Oklahoma’s 29th Governor.” Stitt, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, has had a frosty relationship with tribes and tribal leaders during his first term as governor. Hoskin has already personally endorsed Hofmeister and has in the past called Stitt “the most anti-Native American governor in state history” for his constant fights with the tribes over gaming and jurisdictional issues. Hoskin gave an impassioned speech in support of Hofmeister at the Mike Synar Memorial Bar-B-Q fundraiser event on Oct. 1. “We have a governor who looks across this beautiful state and sees all of its diversity — diversity of people, diversity of communities — and he just sees opportunities to drive a wedge,” Hoskin said on stage, speaking to the crowd of about 400 people. “He looks across this state and sees tremendous resources and he’s squandered so many of those resources that could be used for the public good.” During her campaign, Hofmeister has called for the state to have a better working relationship with the tribes…

The joint endorsement comes as Stitt’s lead over Hofmeister has evaporated in polling done by SoonerPoll. The most recent SoonerPoll showed Hofmeister with a three-point lead over Stitt, though Stitt released internal polling in response that showed him with a healthy 15 point advantage. The most recent polling done by Amber Integrated, which was released in late September, showed Stitt up three points over Hofmeister… Stitt has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police and 68 Republican legislators.

it is, but it hasn’t always been, and does not always *have* to be. also, stitt has been a terrible governor, even by republican standards, especially on tribal issues. — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) October 10, 2022