Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

This fight is for everything.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Accountability, motherfuckers.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 229: Putin Threw a Temper Tantrum at Ukrainian Civilian & Civilian Infrastructure Targets.

War for Ukraine Day 229: Putin Threw a Temper Tantrum at Ukrainian Civilian & Civilian Infrastructure Targets.

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Quick housekeeping note: Somewhere over the past two weeks or so, I appear to have lost a day in the title. Apparently today is day 229 of Ukraine’s defense against the Russian re-invasion, not day 228. So I’ve jumped a day in the titles.

In response to the Ukrainians successfully targeting the Kerch Strait Bridge, Vladimir Putin and his senior military leadership threw a temper tantrum early this morning Ukraine time. We’ll get to that after President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today, but I want to highlight something important. It got lost in the shuffle when I took Yom Kippur off, so I apologize for not noting and highlighting here that the new Russian theater commander – Sergei Surovikin – is a brutal, cruel, war criminal.  Euronews has the details (emphasis mine):

Sergey Surovikin, a general, previously led Russian forces in Syria. Here he was accused of using brutal and controversial military tactics, such as the indiscriminate bombing of anti-government strongholds.   

Until now Surovikin led the “South” forces in Ukraine, according to the Russian defence ministry. The change follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the two Russian army commanders.

A Ukrainian counter-offensive has routed Russian troops in several places across south and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, casting a gloomy cloud over Russia’s war.

Surovikin first gained notoriety as a general after ordering his troops to fire on pro-democracy protestors in the 1990s. 

Surovikin has a shady past, serving time in prison twice for allegedly selling weapons and then leading a military column against protesters during the 1991 coup, which resulted in three deaths. 

Charges against Surovikin over the deaths of anti-coup protestors were dropped as then-Russian leader Boris Yeltsin concluded he was only following orders. 

Surovikin led Russian forces in Syria from September 2017. 

Amid his support, the fortunes of the Syrian government changed and it was able to recapture 50% of the country from opposition forces.

According to military experts, Surovikin managed to turn the tide of the war in Syria, particularly through a controversial bombing campaign that inflicted a high toll on civilian populations.

He previously served in Tajikistan, Chechnya and Afghanistan.

Everywhere that Putin needed the most brutal, most criminal of commanders, he sent Surovikin. So it should be no surprise that the response to Ukraine’s taking down parts of the Kerch Strait Bridge was to target as many civilian targets and as much civilian infrastructure as possible.

In response to the overnight and early morning attacks, President Zelenskyy gave a very brief address this morning in Ukraine. Video and a machine translation into English of his remarks below:

“The morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian “Shahids”. They have two targets. Energy facilities – throughout the country. Kyiv region and Khmelnytskyi region, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Frankiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytormyr region, Kirovohrad region, south. They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system. They are hopeless. The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible. Stay in shelters today. Always follow the safety rules. And always remember: Ukraine was before this enemy appeared, Ukraine will be after him as well.” Address of Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Here’s the British MOD’s assessment for today:

And here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s latest assessment of the situations in Kherson and Izium:

And an assessment of video and static imagery of the damage to the rail portion of the Kerch Straits Bridge:

I just want to take a moment and focus on General Zaluzhnyi’s statement here. The Ukrainians actually intercepted over 50% of the inbound threats this morning. This is an amazing success ratio for their air defense. I know that’s cold comfort given how many missiles and rockets and kamikaze drones still made it through, but the Ukrainian air defense personnel did excellent work this morning! The real challenge is not only getting them more air defense equipment, but doing so to create a layered air defense. This is not my area of expertise, but setting up a highly effective air defense network over a city like Kyiv is not easy, nor is it a 100% guarantee that nothing gets through the net. Tyler Rogoway, who writes extensively on this topic, has an excellent, detailed, and very long thread on this. Here’s the first three tweets:

Here’s some videos of the butcher’s bill.

WARNING, WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES IN THE VIDEOS IS DISTURBING!!!!!!

Just the damage in Kyiv:

Here’s Marine combat vet and current doctoral student in war studies Rob Lee’s analysis:

The bridge the Russians blew up is a pedestrian bridge linking a public park.

Will you look at that, I have President Biden’s initial reply right here from the White House website.

Statement by President Biden on Russia’s Missile Strikes

The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people.

We offer our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were senselessly killed today, as well as our best wishes for the recovery of those who were wounded.

These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom.

We again call on Russia to end this unprovoked aggression immediately and remove its troops from Ukraine.

I bet you can’t guess which of the useless American idiots that Russian state TV worked into their coverage of the Russian strikes against Ukrainian civilian targets?

If you’re so inclined:

Let’s finish the serious stuff with a message from Defense Minister Reznikov:

Your daily Patron!

Also, if you’re so inclined:

There is no new video from Patron’s official TikTok as of right now. Hopefully we’ll get a new video tomorrow night.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Dan B
  • dmsilev
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jinchi
  • Ksmiami
  • leeleeFL work
  • Lyrebird
  • Mart
  • oldster
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Jinchi

      The Ukrainians actually intercepted over 50% of the inbound threats this morning.

      That’s great news. A lot of people are alive today who don’t realize how fortunate they are. Let’s hope those percentages get higher. It’d be great if Putin couldn’t even pull off a successful tantrum.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Apparently the Saudis have contracted to buy some additional Patriot missile batteries. Perhaps those could get ….redirected to Ukraine?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      NB: A lot of Ukrainian voices are upset with the “vengeance for the bridge” framing. This action is of a piece with Izyum, and Bucha, and Mariupol, and on and on. This is what russians have been doing since February. It is genocide.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      leeleeFL work

      OT- proud to be a Democrat!  That racist witch in LA has resigned. That’s what Democrats demand when one of ours screws their own pooch!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      oldster

      @Adam L Silverman:

      We know it’s genocide, and we know you know.

      But there is an open question whether this attack was a response to the attack on the Kerch Bridge or not.

      There’s some evidence that it has been in the works for some weeks. Certainly it demonstrates more ability to coordinate air sea and land than russia has shown in some months.

      Describing it as retaliation suggests that it would not have happened if Ukraine had not struck the Kerch Bridge. That may not be true, if it really has been in the works.

      There’s also a concern that describing it as retaliation plays into putin’s abuser-logic of justifying his war-crimes by saying “see what you made me do.”

      Those are the issues. No one is doubting your understanding of the underlying genocide in operation.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      I am the furthest thing from an expert on these matters, but I don’t really GAF if air defense systems wouldn’t do exactly everything people hope they will–if Ukraine wants them, Ukraine should have them. They aren’t idiots, they know what they need and what they can do with it, and they should be given what they ask for. Otherwise, all the statements of condemnation in the world won’t mean jack shit.

      Zelenskyy’s videos today had me in tears over and over. Here is his usual nightly address, as well as a video surveying the carnage russia unleashed. (Warning that in the second one, there are some graphic images). I’m honestly impressed that even though his voice is very vehement in the address, he somehow manages to restrain himself from just screaming curse words. Perhaps he does that in private.

      Adam and anyone else who knows–this may have been asked and answered before, but if the midterms go south and the GOP takes the House, will Biden be able to continue providing any type of aid and support on his own, without needing Congressional approval? Or would it all be tanked because Republicans are biologically incapable of caring about anyone except themselves?

      Thank you as always, Adam. On days like these, I don’t know how you do it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lyrebird

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I wonder how many times the “days since the last RU missile strike on a civilian target” count has gone above 1.

      I am not sure even the NAFO artists can lighten this, but when I can I will buy more of their tickets.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      @Gin & Tonic: I agree.

      I also appreciated this from Kuleba:

      No, Putin was not “provoked” to unleash missile terror by “Crimea Bridge”. Russia had been constantly hitting Ukraine with missiles before the bridge, too. Putin is desperate because of battlefield defeats and uses missile terror to try to change the pace of war in his favor 1/2
      — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 10, 2022

      This nonsense about Putin being “provoked” must stop. He does not need anything to “provoke” him in order to commit heinous crimes. I ask international media to stop shifting the blame on the victim of aggression by suggesting that Putin “responds” or is being “provoked” 2/2
      — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 10, 2022

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Adam L Silverman

      @oldster: It is likely both. However, unless someone who knows what they’re doing is able to interrogate Putin, we’re all just making best possible assessments based on the available information.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dan B

      The young girl, the toy stuffed Leopard and even the injured Lion are heart wrenching.  I don’t have any other words.

      I read that Kyrgistan pulled out of joint military drills with Russia.  Does anyone have an idea of the reason and / or the meaning and impact of this cancelation?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Wanted to say thank you Adam for your explanation last night on Crimea and the ethnic makeup of the people that live there. I think it was some Wikipedia article that I saw it claimed that most of the people there were ethnic Russians. The sources you cited show that the reality is much more complicated than that previous statement would imply, and that many of the people there didn’t actually mind being apart of Ukraine

      Reply
    22. 22.

      oldster

      We can be grateful (?) that russia makes perfectly clear what the cost of surrender would be:

      complete extinction of  Ukraine, as a nation, as a culture, as a language, as a people.

      Every Ukrainian knows, has known for months, that their choice is simply: to fight or to die.

      The russians make it clear every night on TV that they will kill every Ukrainian who falls into their hands. They have made it clear in Bucha, in Izyum, in Lyman.  They don’t simply want to erase the culture; they want to kill every single Ukrainian. For the simple reason of their being Ukrainian.

      It’s quite a relief, in a way, this lack of ambiguity. There can be no illusions about compromise or negotiation. There can be no nagging temptation to relent or ease up. They know that they must kill or be killed, until the invader is driven back past the border of Ukraine, and until the kidnapped children and adults of Ukraine are returned to their homes.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      oldster

      @leeleeFL work:

      That theory I highly doubt. Highly, highly doubt.

      He’s no longer looking for provocations, that’s the thing. Last winter he massed 200,000 troops on the border. Perhaps then he was looking for provocations, for a casus belli.

      But then, he simply launched the unprovoked invasion of a neighbor. Since then, every new escalation has been unprovoked.

      He needs no Reichstag fires.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ksmiami

      @dmsilev: eff the Saudis esp after their recent snub. They shouldn’t get one more part from us. send everything Ukraine needs to destroy the invaders.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      oldster

      @Adam L Silverman:

      “It is likely both. ”

      Yeah, I could see this: weeks of prior planning, then waiting for a good occasion. The occasion could have been something else, but this will do.

      And here, if the Kerch strike was an occasion or a trigger, then I think it’s worth considering that putin’s message was not intended solely for the Ukrainians — perhaps not even primarily for the Ukrainians. It was intended to placate the monsters who are even further to his right, the ultra-militarists who have accused him of not doing enough.
      This strike, whatever its trigger may have been, was part of an ongoing dialogue internal to the Kremlin, in which putin tries not to l lose his grip on the situation.

      Ron Howards voice: putin is in fact losing his grip on the situation.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.