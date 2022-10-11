Santa Cruz

After lunch we drove back down to Puerto Ayora. It was hot and humid. We went to the center that breeds tortoises to reintroduce them to islands where they are endangered or have become extinct.

This is a Saddleback tortoise. His shell has a high dome and he has a much longer neck. Saddleback tortoises come from the smaller dryer islands where they needed to reach up high to get enough food, probably from prickly pear cactuses. This guy had the right idea to keep cool.