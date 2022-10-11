Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

We are aware of all internet traditions.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

This blog will pay for itself.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

The revolution will be supervised.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sassy Boots (Open Thread)

Sassy Boots (Open Thread)

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

Ben Sasse of Nebraska will become president of the University of Florida next month because Kinkyboots Mussolini wants an ideologue in control of the state’s flagship university and because installing Sasse is bank-shot “fuck you” to Kinkyboots’ erstwhile mentor and possible 2024 rival Trump. But that doesn’t mean the students at UF have to like it:

Big Josh Hawley energy there! From the Gainesville Sun:

In his first visit to campus as the sole finalist to be University of Florida president, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse faced questions Monday on his conservative political positions — along with a protest that disrupted a question-and-answer session and ended with him speeding off in a police vehicle…

The crowd of students quickly swelled to close to a thousand, with faculty and staff sprinkled throughout. Many students said they opposed Sasse because of his views and public comments on same-sex marriage. Others questioned his qualifications for the job.

“He was president of a random school in the middle of Nebraska with 1,500 kids,” said R.J. Della Salle, a UF freshman. “I mean, that doesn’t compare to a school as big and diverse as UF.”

Some students expressed concerns about the secretive selection process used in selecting Sasse. A new Florida law, approved earlier this year, allowed UF to conduct much of the process outside of the state’s open meetings and public records laws.

Of course it’s ridiculous to put a Republican hack whose only relevant experience was running a college that’s smaller than most Miami high schools in charge of a university with about 50K students. That is, it would be ridiculous if your aim is to improve education in Florida.

But that’s not Ron DeSantis’s goal. Having received his fancy elite degrees in New England, DeSantis came home to dismantle Florida’s public education system from kindergarten on up because he knows dumb votes red. He knows what Viktor Orbán knows (and Trump dimly sensed) — if you put cronies and sycophants in charge of agencies and public institutions, soon you won’t have to worry about pesky voters.

Still, good on the kids for showing up. Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Betty Cracker
  • Burnspbesq
  • C Stars
  • FastEdD
  • ian
  • JPL
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Math Guy
  • Mom Says I*m Handsome
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • twbrandt (formerly tom)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      JPL

      That’s discouraging to say the least.     Gov Kinkyboots will continue to destroy education if he is reelected.

      This must be good news for trump, cuz he and Sasse are besties.   (I jest)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      FastEdD

      Makes me think that the dismantling of the FL educational system is a part of the “conservative” ideal of the future, aw screw it. There is no climate change, screw it. Who cares about kids, I got mine now.

      I often thought my whole teaching career was about leaving the world a better place after I’m gone. It wasn’t about money.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      Maybe Sasse should reconsider his desire to be president of a university where he’s going to need an exit plan from every meeting.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ian

       A new Florida law, approved earlier this year, allowed UF to conduct much of the process outside of the state’s open meetings and public records laws

      Smooth move, sunshine state politicians.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: Marge Gunderson will always have a special place in my heart because I was in the final months of a high-risk pregnancy when I saw that movie. I was sick of being treated like a fragile moppet and was amazed that a pregnant lady was portrayed as tough as nails, unflappable and heroic in that film. Go Marge!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      C Stars

      Regardless of his political positions, he was installed in a way that emanates corruption and his qualifications seem dubious. These students should continue to protest.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.