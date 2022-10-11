Ben Sasse of Nebraska will become president of the University of Florida next month because Kinkyboots Mussolini wants an ideologue in control of the state’s flagship university and because installing Sasse is bank-shot “fuck you” to Kinkyboots’ erstwhile mentor and possible 2024 rival Trump. But that doesn’t mean the students at UF have to like it:

Big Josh Hawley energy there! From the Gainesville Sun:

In his first visit to campus as the sole finalist to be University of Florida president, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse faced questions Monday on his conservative political positions — along with a protest that disrupted a question-and-answer session and ended with him speeding off in a police vehicle… The crowd of students quickly swelled to close to a thousand, with faculty and staff sprinkled throughout. Many students said they opposed Sasse because of his views and public comments on same-sex marriage. Others questioned his qualifications for the job. “He was president of a random school in the middle of Nebraska with 1,500 kids,” said R.J. Della Salle, a UF freshman. “I mean, that doesn’t compare to a school as big and diverse as UF.” Some students expressed concerns about the secretive selection process used in selecting Sasse. A new Florida law, approved earlier this year, allowed UF to conduct much of the process outside of the state’s open meetings and public records laws.

Of course it’s ridiculous to put a Republican hack whose only relevant experience was running a college that’s smaller than most Miami high schools in charge of a university with about 50K students. That is, it would be ridiculous if your aim is to improve education in Florida.

But that’s not Ron DeSantis’s goal. Having received his fancy elite degrees in New England, DeSantis came home to dismantle Florida’s public education system from kindergarten on up because he knows dumb votes red. He knows what Viktor Orbán knows (and Trump dimly sensed) — if you put cronies and sycophants in charge of agencies and public institutions, soon you won’t have to worry about pesky voters.

