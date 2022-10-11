I don’t know if this will work as a technique to move undecideds into the D column, but I love that Tim Ryan called Vance out for surrendering his dignity to Trump:

In other news, the Murdoch media ghouls are still poring over the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and while I can sort of see the logic that leads them to think airing the most salacious bits might redound to the benefit of their depraved master, this won’t:

Wow never expected Hannity to run such fawning segments about Joe Biden and how he’s a good and empathetic father pic.twitter.com/k7oNLl5QwH — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 11, 2022

It reminds me of the 2020 presidential debate where Trump mocked Biden’s son’s addiction, smirked and stuck out his wattled chin in a gloating manner, sure that he’d landed a devastating blow. Joe Biden acknowledged his son’s struggles and replied that he was proud of Hunter for overcoming his addictions.

In that moment, Biden cemented the notion that there was only one loving father on that stage and revealed by contrast just what an empty and heartless piece of garbage Trump was, is and always shall be. I’m not sure why a Fox propagandist would want to repeat that moment, but please proceed, obnoxious, slab-headed trash person Sean Hannity.

