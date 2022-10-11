Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Morning Thread

I don’t know if this will work as a technique to move undecideds into the D column, but I love that Tim Ryan called Vance out for surrendering his dignity to Trump:

In other news, the Murdoch media ghouls are still poring over the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and while I can sort of see the logic that leads them to think airing the most salacious bits might redound to the benefit of their depraved master, this won’t:

It reminds me of the 2020 presidential debate where Trump mocked Biden’s son’s addiction, smirked and stuck out his wattled chin in a gloating manner, sure that he’d landed a devastating blow. Joe Biden acknowledged his son’s struggles and replied that he was proud of Hunter for overcoming his addictions.

In that moment, Biden cemented the notion that there was only one loving father on that stage and revealed by contrast just what an empty and heartless piece of garbage Trump was, is and always shall be. I’m not sure why a Fox propagandist would want to repeat that moment, but please proceed, obnoxious, slab-headed trash person Sean Hannity.

Open thread.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      eclare

      MJ highlighted that exchange this morning.  Great to see dignity become an issue.  Also, Tim Ryan was on.  Great message combining economic freedom with bodily freedom.

      I listened to that vm.  It will make you cry.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      Good morning! JD Vance is a tool. I got about half way through his stupid book before abandoning it when he referenced young bucks buying T-Bones with food stamps. oooh, original and biting social commentary there Hillbilly Jimmy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      Who is the bigger asshole, Hannity or Trump?   I think they are equally big assholes, but people of good faith can argue for one over the other in this case.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      Actually, Betty, I was wondering if either of those two topics were too weighty for the first thing in the morning, when you saved me the trouble! Thank you for sharing, more eloquently than I could manage right before staggering off to bed…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      I guess Sean Hannity, like Trump, doesn’t get that love and empathy are a mark of strength in a person, not weaknesses to be exploited.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Soprano2

      I guess Hannity cannot imagine having a child who is troubled and yet still loving that child. I guarantee a portion of his audience has lived that exact experience. There are some people who believe the only way to handle an addict is through “tough love”.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Tulsi Gabbard finally takes off the mask:

      I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are…

      …hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

      I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me….

      …in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.

      Good riddance to that asshole, who unsurprisingly found another cult to join.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      narya

      Just reading that little bit of transcript brought tears to my eyes. Even now, even after watching performative-cruelty-is-the-point antics for years, I cannot understand anyone reading that and thinking that it’s a bad thing.

      Reply

