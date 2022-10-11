Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Worst People in the World

by | 19 Comments

I apologize if this has been discussed before, but I have been super busy (also, dad is doing in house therapy at the hospital for the next two weeks), but this needed to be shared:

On Monday evening, at the nine o’clock hour, Fox News’ Sean Hannity aired an explosive story about the president of the United States. It was so deeply shocking and perverse that many people have said they can’t believe it was allowed by network censors, or that they didn’t insist Hannity at least read a disclaimer beforehand like, “We want to warn our viewers about the content we‘re about to air, which we strongly suggest not be watched in the company of children.” Honestly, it was so disturbing that we’re having difficulty recounting it now. But here goes. On Monday, Fox News revealed that President Joe Biden, as in, the man who has access to the nuclear codes…

…loves his son.

Yes. Not only that, but he appears to be compassionate? Devoted? Understanding of the difficulties people face in life and unwilling to turn his back on his child? Can you see why Fox knew they had a blockbuster story on their hands?

These people are absolute fucking monsters and I don’t know how anyone who votes Republican lives with themselves. Jesus tapdancing Christ if there were more fathers like this out there, we’d have a much lower addiction rate in this company.

It’s a non stop race to the bottom for these motherfuckers, and it appears there is no bottom.

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Biden just did very well in his CNN interview with Jake Tapper (who is a dick, hands down).

      He reiterated how much he loves his son, and is proud of him.

    3. 3.

      Tony G

      Fox News viewers will love this “expose” by Hannity.  They will consider this to be deeply damaging to Joe Biden because they despise compassion and they admire cruelty.  There are tens of millions of people like that in this country.  If there weren’t, then Fox News would have gone out of business 25 years ago, and Donald Trump would be just another failed businessman.

    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      It would be a very good thing if Sean Hannity stepped on a rake. Tines up, with a rusty nail in the handle.

      Beyond dat, I got nuttin’.

    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      First of all, John, thanks for the update on your dad. I hope he continues to improve.

      And second, even if we did talk about the Biden voice mail message, it’s such a beautiful and compassionate message that it can stand being talked about again. The love and anguish in his voice is incredibly moving, and makes me choke up just hearing it. At the same time, yes, it’s beyond infuriating that pond scum* like Hannity exploit and politicise a family’s pain to score a cheap point.

      *My apologies to pond scum

    6. 6.

      Raoul Paste

      Who does this?  Who broadcasts an  intensely personal moment of a dire situation?   I guess the jaded folks who watch human tragedy and interventions on reality TV are the target audience.
      It’s horrible.  Karma, where are you?

    7. 7.

      geg6

      I can’t listen to it because it’s too intimate a call and that makes me uncomfortable.  Regardless, Joe Biden is such a good man.  And as for Beau and his troubles?  He lost a sister, a mother and a brother.  One is traumatic, let alone three.  And with likely genetic addiction issues on top of that.  He made a mess of his life and is trying to pick up the pieces.  Half of the MAGAts out there should be so lucky with their spawn.  And if they think this is damning to Biden, they won’t be because their kids will hate them.

    9. 9.

      James E Powell

       I don’t know how anyone who votes Republican lives with themselves.

      They’ve convinced themselves that no matter how disgusting & evil their people are, the rest of us are somehow worse. I know some will say that FOX, right-wing radio, etc., has persuaded them, but I see them eagerly embracing whatever hateful bigotry those propaganda factories put out.

    10. 10.

      robmassing

      There are probably some MAGAs who heard this and were moved by Biden’s compassion, especially if they have addiction issues in their families. But after a few seconds, they determined that they would never admit they were moved, and would join the rest of the MAGAs mocking Brandon.

    11. 11.

      bbleh

      Classic bullying behavior.  Find a vulnerability and tear at it.

      FWIW I think the demographic attracted to this sort of thing is not as large as some people fear, but it IS the demographic that Fox cultivates and that makes them money.

      Biden’s empathy has long been one of his strongest suits.  It’s not at all clear to me this will hurt him much if at all.

    12. 12.

      Kevin

      Trump and Herschel Walker are their ideal men/father figures apparently so yeah any compassion and actual fathering are seen as weak. Truly the worst.

      I saw the clip on Twitter this morning and was so confused when it had the Fox logo under the Biden quote.

      Being shitty fathers to own the libs!

    13. 13.

      Al Rennick

      @Elizabelle:

       Jake Tapper (who is a dick, hands down).

      What’s your problem with Jake Tapper?  In what way was he unfair to Biden?  He wasn’t snarky and did not ask any questions that were out of bounds.

    14. 14.

      bbleh

      @robmassing: And there might also be some — MAGAts themselves or their family members — who are so disgusted with Hannity that they tear a strip off anyone who agrees with him.

      Not yet clear to me that this will be a net negative for Biden.

    15. 15.

      Leto

      Rachel Maddow released a new podcast about the ultra-right, and how they 1) tried to take over the country in the early 40s and 2) how it parallels what we’re experiencing now. Two episodes are out so far (new ones release on Monday). For those who don’t like her meandering style, she sticks to tightly to the script on this. They’re just a tad over 30 mins each (including two commercials), so easy to digest.

      Rachel Maddow presents Ultra

      It started with a plane crash. The tragic, mysterious crash of a commercial airliner in the summer of 1940 left a scene of devastation in rural Virginia — and a series of unanswered questions. The cause of the crash was unclear. Among the dozens of people killed was a sitting U.S. senator. His presence on the flight and the strange circumstances surrounding the crash would end up revealing threats to American democracy itself.

      Edit: I’ll say this is right up there, if not surpassing, the Business Plot. Also like the BP, not as well known.

    16. 16.

      Betsy

      The power of love is as strong as we make it.  The values that humanity embraces are the values that count.  Whether it is a cruel thirst for absolute power or a choice to give love, we make the values that matter in the world we live in.

    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      What just eats me up about this phone message is that it comes right at the same time that the right wants to force women to bear children they don’t want or cannot bear, and they’re freaking out that (white) people aren’t having enough kids. Here is a good man who deeply lives his son, and they just mock the fuck out of it, all while trying to force others into parenthood. GOD THEY’RE TERRIBLE.

