On Monday evening, at the nine o’clock hour, Fox News’ Sean Hannity aired an explosive story about the president of the United States. It was so deeply shocking and perverse that many people have said they can’t believe it was allowed by network censors, or that they didn’t insist Hannity at least read a disclaimer beforehand like, “We want to warn our viewers about the content we‘re about to air, which we strongly suggest not be watched in the company of children.” Honestly, it was so disturbing that we’re having difficulty recounting it now. But here goes. On Monday, Fox News revealed that President Joe Biden, as in, the man who has access to the nuclear codes… …loves his son. Yes. Not only that, but he appears to be compassionate? Devoted? Understanding of the difficulties people face in life and unwilling to turn his back on his child? Can you see why Fox knew they had a blockbuster story on their hands?

These people are absolute fucking monsters and I don’t know how anyone who votes Republican lives with themselves. Jesus tapdancing Christ if there were more fathers like this out there, we’d have a much lower addiction rate in this company.

The actual audio of this—as someone who has struggled with drugs and mental health issues and received calls like this from my family—just sort of almost made me cry pic.twitter.com/YWkvguViGh — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 11, 2022

It’s a non stop race to the bottom for these motherfuckers, and it appears there is no bottom.