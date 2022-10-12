Bright Health Group is a major ACA insurer. For 2022, it covers about a million people on the ACA marketplaces. Bright is a start-up that was backed by venture capital and went for an initial public offering in 2021. They had a big valuation but have lost 90% of their market capitalization as everyone realizes that health insurance is a really boring business where the core of the model is to charge slightly more in premiums than claims and limited allowed overhead. Bright has lots billions of dollars since it first started selling insurance. I have not harped on Bright too much relative to Oscar despite a lot of similarities to their business model and outcomes because Bright has not loudly claimed to have reinvented both the wheel and the insurance industry with leading edge full stack disruption like Oscar routinely has proclaimed.

Bright had announced earlier in the year that it was pulling out of a few of their smaller markets. In August, Bright stated to the SEC in a regulatory filing that there were concerns about the viability of the company as a going concern. Alarm bells had been ringing over the summer in the regulatory agencies and now they were on constant overload. One of the challenges of an insurer compared to a widget-maker is that insurers are required to tie up a lot of capital as reserves so free cash available is almost always way less than total cash available.

Bright “solved” or at least pushed off their cash and capital crisis on Tuesday:

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health”) (NYSE: BHG) today announced its decision to further focus its business on its Fully Aligned Care Model and will no longer offer Individual and Family Plans through Bright HealthCare, or Medicare Advantage products outside of California and Florida in 2023… With this announcement, in addition to the previously announced market exits, Bright HealthCare will not offer Individual and Family health plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee after 2022(1), or Medicare Advantage plans outside of California and Florida. This focused footprint reduces Bright Health’s overall regulated capital need and is expected to release excess regulated capital of approximately $250 million upon settlement of all medical liabilities and approval from state regulators.

WOW!

This is a big deal. Bright is leaving the ACA markets.

What does this mean?

First, anyone who is covered by Bright will have their coverage through 11:59:59 on 12/31/22. That is not changing.

However, people will need to change their plans for 2023.

Of the 9 states that Bright just announced they’re bailing on, I have current enrollment estimates for 5 of them:

–Colorado: ~35,000

–Georgia: ~15,000

–North Carolina: ~170,000

–Texas: ~262,000

–Tennessee: ~51,000 — Charles Ghoul-ba 🎃 (@charles_gaba) October 11, 2022

The best thing that anyone who is currently covered by Bright SHOULD do in four weeks is to make an active choice and to make that choice fairly early so that there is plenty of time to compensate for errors, oopsies and frictions.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has a process in place to automatically re-assign and re-enroll people into new insurers when their current year insurer leaves a region. This process prioritizes placing people into plans that have the same plan type (HMO vs PPO etc) and metal level as what they previously had. It does not guarantee the best premium. An automated re-enrollment process is important as Coleman Drake and I showed in some of our prior research. Some of our other research done in conjunction with Dr. Petra Rasmussen shows that the current methods may lead to a lot of people being placed into inferior plans. Ongoing work with Coleman Drake, Sih-Ting Cai and Dr. Dan Sacks shows that a small premium acts as a significant administrative burden to enrollment. Research led by Dr. Adrianna McIntyre has shown that the transition from zero to not-zero premiums will lead to significant drop-off in re-enrollment.

From a policy perspective a lot of people who normally would not be exposed to administrative burdens and frictions will be exposed to burdens and frictions. CMS and the state based marketplaces should be actively seeking ways to minimize these burdens and frictions. One way is a new Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that goes live on 1/1/23 where people whose insurers left their market can get extra time and an extra chance to enroll. This is a big deal and likely to be very helpful for some people.

The other side of BRIGHT leaving is net of subsidy premiums are likely to be cheaper for some people. BRIGHT, in 2022, was either the cheapest Silver plan or the 2nd cheapest Silver plan in over 100 counties including several large counties on Healthcare.gov. The 2nd Cheapest Silver plan sets the premium benchmark. With BRIGHT leaving, there are a lot of places whose benchmark premium will be a smidge to a lot higher than everyone thought it would have been last week.