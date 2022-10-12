More candidates need our help, and these 6 have been aded to the thermometer for Protecting Elections in Key States.

Top 3 Executive Offices in Nevada

Cisco Aguilar (running for NV Governor)

Steve Sisolak (running for NV Attorney General)

Aaron Ford (running for NV Secretary of State)

Ohio Supreme Court Justices

Jennifer Brunner (running to be Chief Justice)

Marilyn Zayas (would be the first Latina to ever serve on the high court)

Terri Jamison (would be the 3rd black woman to serve in Oho SC history)

$12,000 or so was raised for the top 3 executive offices in Arizona: Governor, AG, SOS.

The 3 recipients in Arizona have been paused – it’s time to raise money for Nevada, where the races are getting so tight that it’s scary, and for the Ohio Supreme Court.

Democratic Justice Jennifer Brunner has been sitting on the high court since 2020. Previously, she was the Ohio Secretary of State and a judge on both the Tenth District Court of Appeals and the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. She has nearly 20 years of private law practice experience.

Judge Jennifer Brunner, who was elected to the court just last year but is now running for chief justice, and Judge Marilyn Zayas and Judge Terri Jamison, who are running as first-time justices.

If they win, Zayas would be the first Latina to ever serve on the high court, and Jamison would be the third Black woman in Ohio state Supreme Court history.

The Democrats will gain control of the court if either Zayas or Jamison wins, which will come in handy if (or really, when) Governor DeWine and the Republican-controlled state legislature try to push more abortion restrictions through.

