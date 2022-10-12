The jury in the Alex Jones trial just awarded $965 million to the families whose lives he made even more of a living hell.

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jury says Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022

Everyone knows this worthless, hateful piece of shit is going to try to weasel out of it, but nice to see anyway.