HA HA FUCKING HA

The jury in the Alex Jones trial just awarded $965 million to the families whose lives he made even more of a living hell.

Everyone knows this worthless, hateful piece of shit is going to try to weasel out of it, but nice to see anyway.

    44 Comments

    4. 4.

      Gravenstone

      @JPL: Was Jones crying?

      It’s certain he’ll be crying poverty, even as he furiously tries to shield his assets from forfeiture.

    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Good.

      But to actually pay, that is up to the bankruptcy court.  If you have been following that crazy story, here is the latest from Above the Law. Authored by Liz Dye. (Much more at the link)

      As Jury Deliberates In CT, Alex Jones And His Lawyers Are Setting Fire To Each Other In TX Bankruptcy Court

      For background, Jones tried every way he could to get out of facing the Sandy Hook plaintiffs in court. Along the way his persistent refusal to cooperate with discovery earned him default judgments in both Connecticut and Texas, at which point his company Free Speech Systems (FSS) suddenly “remembered” that it owed $55 million to its supplement supply company PQPR, which is wholly owned by Alex Jones and his parents. FSS then executed promissory notes, securitizing the “debts,” prioritizing PQPR as a “creditor,” and allowing FSS to start shoveling mountains of cash out the door and off its books.

      . . .

      The matter came to a head in six-hour hearing on September 20, in which Judge Lopez ordered the US Bankruptcy Trustee to investigate FSS’s books, particularly the PQPR notes. He also disqualified Lee and Schwartz, while saying that he hoped never to have to do anything like it again during his judicial tenure. Famous last words!

       

      On October 4, Schwartz and Lee, along with Lee’s partner, R.J. Shannon, filed companion motions for reconsideration with the goal of proving that they are not biased in favor of Jones or PQPR. And the way they intend to prove their disinterestedness is to burn Jones to the ground and air a bunch of attorney work product on the public docket.

    7. 7.

      leeleeFL

      I hope they take everything he has!  He is a despicable troll who needs to be crushed like the bug he is!  Glad to see the juries agree!

    Mike in NC

      Mike in NC

      Jones should attend Trump’s next hate rally and beg the MAGAts for their pocket change. But he won’t get a dime from the Fat Orange Clown himself.

    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      The porcine slob should have just stuck with UFO’s and lizard people on Art Bell’s Dreamland radio show.

    15. 15.

      germy shoemangler

      But in a livestream that aired concurrently as the jury’s verdict was read out, Jones showed no remorse, instead mocking the panel and the Sandy Hook parents who wept as each plaintiff’s damages were read out.

      “Fifty-seven million, $20 million, $50 million, $80 million, $100 million, blah, blah,” Jones said, according to NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny. “You get a million, you get $100 million, you get a $50 million… Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?”

    18. 18.

      germy shoemangler

      @JPL:

      I’ve never watched his show.  Who are his advertisers?

      I remember reading he received a massive infusion of money from some mysterious billionaire.   I don’t know if their identity was ever revealed

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      @germy shoemangler: at some point, somehow, somewhere, he’s going to need to be charged criminally and taken off the streets in cuffs.

      endangerment, incitement, assault, terrorism, I don’t really care what the charges are.  If he’s just going to do the trumpov/GOP infinite double-down, he needs to be made an example.

    Shalimar

      Shalimar

      It is impossible to keep him from hiding a lot of his money, but there has to at least be a way to take all his income from any propaganda outlet he continues to run.  Let’s see how he does with zero revenue to pay employees.

    JPL

      JPL

      @germy shoemangler: Same.   I have no idea but the money is coming from somewhere.

      i wonder if they can freeze his accounts and whether that would help.   It’s sick that he’s still allowed to spread lies.

    25. 25.

      Gravenstone

      @germy shoemangler: Seize and liquidate every single asset with his name associated with it. Leave him a pauper for the remainder of his existence. And most important, remove him from any and every online resource that allows him to continue to spew his venom.

    26. 26.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: Tucker Carlson can’t get what’s coming to him, because that would require violation of many US laws, several international treaties, and a few laws of physics. I’ll settle for wishing him worldwide repudiation and a life of pain and misery, followed by damnatio memoriae.

    28. 28.

      germy shoemangler

      @JPL:

      Jones was laughing.   The families were crying during the reading of the verdict.

      Maybe he’s crying on the inside.  Hope so…

    29. 29.

      germy shoemangler

      1/My ex, Alex Jones, was just found liable for $965 Million of Damages.

      He defamed the deceased Sandy Hook school children & made their parents' lives hell by using stolen property that he stole by directly making our kids' lives hell every day, by abuse, fraud & crimes. pic.twitter.com/deRIQM7Cbd

      — Kelly Jones (@RealKellyJones) October 12, 2022

    Butch

      Butch

      I’m not completely clear on the reason but apparently based on the type of judgment he can’t try to use bankruptcy as a shield from paying.

    Ruckus

      Ruckus

      @germy shoemangler:

      I don’t think he’s good enough to cry on the inside and laugh on the outside. He is fucking crazy enough to laugh at the world, even after it’s told him he’ll never have money ever again. Sure it’s possible that he goes to court and gets some of the awards lowered but by enough to get/stay solvent? So unless he’s got an underground couple billion that no one knows about or a many times multi billionaire “buddy” to pay off a nearly billion dollar fine, he’s fucked. He may not actually realize how fucked he is, but I hope he does, because he deserves every second he sweats this out. Till his dying day.

    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      Jones has gleefully tortured people who are already living life’s worst nightmare for years. I’m surprised none of his victims have decided they’ve got nothing left to lose, so they might as well shut that piece of shit down permanently. I would not blame them.

    37. 37.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy shoemangler: I’ve never watched his show. Who are his advertisers?

      Himself.  His media is really a platform to sell his weird ass crap like “Palobroth” and “tactical wipes” to his listeners.  Colbert did a whole show on it.

    38. 38.

      Old Man Shadow

      Get some forensic accountants on his ass and hunt down every shell corporation he’s created to hide his money.

    itf

      itf

      I once met one of the plaintiffs in this case (and her husband, who has since killed himself.) It was at an event for families affected by mass shootings, and we were next to them in a security line. They talked to us for twenty minutes or so, including about their daughter.

      I’m thinking about her today, and crying, and thinking that even if she were to get every penny of the tens of millions she was just awarded, it’s not enough.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      @Ruckus: Based on the shenanigans with the money getting paid from his company to that “contractor”, I expect he thinks he’s got savvy accounting ways of remaining rich.

      Based on the hamfisted, transparent way he tried to siphon that money out, he might be wrong about that. I hope so.

    42. 42.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Ruckus: I gather Alex Jones started out as real thing back in the day until he discovered the money making potential in pandering to paranoids on the internet. So, yep, Jones likely think this is just the Man keeping him down for speaking truth with the judgement.

    44. 44.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Betty Cracker: Yes, this, watching it all, Jones is never going to let up because he’s both an asshole whose clearing getting off on his victim’s pain and believes his own conspiracies theories. This is all going to end in him being murdered, or him in prison for murdering someone.

