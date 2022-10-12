Genovesa

Frigatebirds harass boobies that have food. They do this when the birds are flying back to shore to feed their young. The purpose is to have the boobie regurgitate the food and then steal it before it hits the water. We witnessed this harassment on land. The parent Nazca boobie on the right had been feeding this good sized chick on the left when the frigatebird showed up. Both boobies tried to fend off the attacker. This photo shows how annoyed the chick was by the meal interruption.