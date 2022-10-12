Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You cannot shame the shameless.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I really should read my own blog.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos – Part 6

On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos – Part 6

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

We next sailed way north to the island of Genovesa. Having already seen blue footed boobies, it was time to meet the red footed ones. But there were plenty of other birds there as well.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 6 7
Genovesa

After a short hike from the shore we saw birds almost everywhere along the trail. Here was one of the red footed boobies. I like how the blue beak and eye ring contrast with the feet.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 6 6
Genovesa

This male Great Frigatebird was sitting on a nest and had spotted a circling female. He was working to impress her.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 6 5
Genovesa

This is a Nazca boobie. They are the largest of the boobie species and there were many to be seen. I really like the red ring around the eye.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 6 4
Genovesa

A red footed boobie chick in a nest.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 6 2
Genovesa

The chicks sometimes hang upside down to control their body temperature.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 6 3
Genovesa

Frigatebirds harass boobies that have food. They do this when the birds are flying back to shore to feed their young. The purpose is to have the boobie regurgitate the food and then steal it before it hits the water. We witnessed this harassment on land. The parent Nazca boobie on the right had been feeding this good sized chick on the left when the frigatebird showed up. Both boobies tried to fend off the attacker. This photo shows how annoyed the chick was by the meal interruption.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 6 1
Genovesa

A short-eared owl that was eating a catch. We saw swarms of small birds (probably Storm Petrels) over a plain of lava next to the ocean. This may have been what was caught.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 6
Genovesa

Our guide estimated this cute Nazca boobie chick was three weeks old.

Next Stop – Santiago Island

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.