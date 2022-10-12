I passed a tiny library today with a copy of Atlas Shrugged, growled “not on my fucking watch,” took it and buried it in the trash and will replace it tomorrow with something good. I ask what have you done for your country today?
Bully for you .. you should donate a book and maybe a donation to cover the loss of that book 😂
You’re a good man, Cole.
Yeah. no more teenage pseudo-libertarians please! I’ll be interested to see what you choose to replace it with.
I never think to look at those tiny libraries but after Cole told of what he discovered I think I’ll have to start monitoring some of my local boxes. I have no qualms about removing right wing crap and replacing it with something better. The motto of some tiny libraries is “Take One, Leave One.” So my conscience will be clear.
You’re a mensch, John. I admit to having put a few books in the recycling bin when I discovered the authors were pieces of shit. Hopefully the books got turned into something more valuable, like, I don’t know…toilet paper.
Thank you, John. You have helped both our country and the world of literature.
@cain: The obvious choice here is Lord of the Rings, as it involves orcs.
Stuffing the book in the trash was a superb demonstration of your superior will. Ayn Rand would certainly approve … up until the moment she found out which book it was. :-)
I recall a cartoon, I think from Casey. Talking with an old guy,
You read Nixon’s book?
Yeah.
I heard some people are protesting it.
Yeah, they have a slogan, “don’t buy books from crooks. ” So I didn’t buy it. I stole it.
You stole Nixon’s book? Why?
They didn’t have anything by Machiavelli.
@Xentik: 😂😂😂
@HumboldtBlue: holy fuck that was good.
@Xentik:
Well played.
@cain: are you kidding me? Cole should be getting some kind of award for not letting that garbage turn some bright young mind into another useless Paul Ryan.
@Xentik: Second your suggestion. One simply CANNOT have too much Lord of the Rings. (This post was written wearing a JRRT tee shirt.)
