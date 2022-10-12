I’ve received some good recommendations from this group on TV shows (eternally grateful for the “Dickinson” rec!) and podcasts. So, what are y’all seeing and hearing these days? Here’s a great show I’ve been watching on Apple TV, and I highly recommend it to those who subscribe:

My own “bad sister” recommended the show not long ago, and it’s so great that I’m all caught up already. The season finale drops on the 14th, and the fact that I know the date is an indication of how impatient I am to see how it unfolds.

In the morning thread, I recommended Rachel Maddow’s new podcast, “Ultra,” the first two episodes of which I heard yesterday during a car trip. The subject is a fascist plot to overthrow the U.S. government in the 1940s. If you’re not a fan of Maddow’s TV style, no worries — this podcast (and her previous one, “Bagman,” which is about Spiro Agnew) is tightly produced and well done, IMO.

Please share your current faves — and don’t forget our own Rue’s “Fast Track to 40,” which she describes here.

Open thread.