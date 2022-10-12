Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Seen and Heard (Open Thread)

I’ve received some good recommendations from this group on TV shows (eternally grateful for the “Dickinson” rec!) and podcasts. So, what are y’all seeing and hearing these days? Here’s a great show I’ve been watching on Apple TV, and I highly recommend it to those who subscribe:

My own “bad sister” recommended the show not long ago, and it’s so great that I’m all caught up already. The season finale drops on the 14th, and the fact that I know the date is an indication of how impatient I am to see how it unfolds.

In the morning thread, I recommended Rachel Maddow’s new podcast, “Ultra,” the first two episodes of which I heard yesterday during a car trip. The subject is a fascist plot to overthrow the U.S. government in the 1940s. If you’re not a fan of Maddow’s TV style, no worries — this podcast (and her previous one, “Bagman,” which is about Spiro Agnew) is tightly produced and well done, IMO.

Please share your current faves — and don’t forget our own Rue’s “Fast Track to 40,” which she describes here.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      randy khan

      We just finished watching The Sandhamn Murders on MHz Choice (foreign language TV streaming service, for those who don’t know it).  It’s more or less a procedural, but the real lead character is not a police officer, even though she ends up working with the police.  (She actually slightly reminds me of Glenn Close’s character in The Big Chill, although by no means is she the same.)  Outside of the murders, the scenery will make you want to live in the Swedish islands during the summer.  8 seasons altogether, but they’re short (none more than about 6 hours of programs).  And it may not be done.

      MHz is a great place to find foreign mysteries and police shows if you like that kind of thing.  There’s a lot more variety in those shows abroad than in the U.S.  We watched on French series that was deadly serious and another with an art historian who talks to dead artists, and both were worth our time.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      I think I dropped this in a thread on a Ukraine update recently, but I’ve been very much appreciating the new podcast called Power Lines from the Kyiv Independent. Only two episodes so far, but both have been incredibly engaging and informative.

      I also recommend That’s Ancient History with Jean Menzies, a Scottish author and ancient Greek historian. She does a lot of deep dives into particular Greek myths, interviews with other authors and scholars, looking at the role antiquity plays in modern society, etc. The last season ended about 8 months ago, so I presume there might be a new one soon (she just finished her PhD, so I think it was on hold for a bit). But there are a few dozen older episodes you can listen to now!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dangerman

      Now, the other animals, they notice this. They start to move in. The Jackals.

      We’re movin’ on in, to the beast side… (/Jefferson’s)

      ETA: I assume the video from TFG has already been discussed..

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tinare

      I also love Bad Sisters. I don’t want the season to end, but can’t wait to find out what actually happened either.

      I love my period dramas so I’m enjoying The Empress on Netflix though I just started it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leslie

      We recently finished Sherwood (Britbox, I think?) and enjoyed it. (As there may be multiple shows with that in the title, this one deals with murders in a Nottingham mining community.) Currently watching Hidden Assets, which might also be Britbox. Irish/Belgian crime investigation drama.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Paul in KY

      I’ve been watching Rings of Power and I’m a big Tolkien nut. Used to be active on AFT and RABT back in the day. The 1st episode was OK, but each succeeding one has had more WTF moments than the last one.

      I’m now hatewatching it for the lulz. Going to start Wolf Hall. Have just finished the 1st book.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: I don’t know if anyone here has mentioned it yet, but if you’re really interested in a deep dive into Ukrainian and East European history, Timothy Snyder’s weekly lectures from his current Yale course on the history of Ukraine are regularly posted on YouTube. They’re detailed and erudite (and he doesn’t use any visuals, so if you hate maps and PowerPoint, he’s your man) and require some sustained attention, but if you watch, a lot of pieces of a historical puzzle that we’re only now beginning to grasp as a result of the current war start to fall into place.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      I enjoyed the second season of Van der Valk on Masterpiece Theatre.   It was interesting to see the characters evolve from Season 1 to Season 2.

      It’s a little grittier than other Masterpiece mysteries.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      Coincidentally, a friend texted me to recommend Maddow’s new podcast. She also emphasized, “She doesn’t repeat stuff so it moves along.”

      I’m thinking this could be a tagline from an ad for the podcast: Maddow Speeds It Up!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JPL

      Alex Jones verdict will be read at 3:30.    He’ll be fined, but what matters is whether or not they can find his money.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ripley

      I’m excited for the 2nd season of “Avenue 5”, which just started.

      https://www.hbo.com/avenue-5

      Set 40 years in the future when traveling the solar system is a booming business, the series follows life on board Avenue 5, a mash-up of a cruise liner and an interplanetary rocket ship packed with luxury amenities.

      Reply

