War for Ukraine Day 231: A Bit of a Reprieve

War for Ukraine Day 231: A Bit of a Reprieve

Fortunately the Ukrainians were not on the receiving end of the bombardments they’ve faced on Monday and Tuesday.

I’m also a bit fried, so I’m just going to run through the basics tonight and go rack out.

Before we get fully underway, in case anyone is interested, the Biden administration released the new National Security Strategy today.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

I’ve just taken part in the work of the second ministerial roundtable discussion of donor countries, the IMF and the World Bank, which help our country maintain financial stability.

The key issue is covering our budget deficit and quickly rebuilding critical infrastructure, housing and social facilities that have been destroyed or damaged by the occupiers’ strikes.

We are talking about significant amounts – tens of billions of dollars for the budget and the Fast Recovery. But the potential of democratic countries is much greater than the existing needs. Therefore, we are consolidating the support of partners for the sake of Ukraine. We are creating a financial “Ramstein” – a systemic tool for constant support of our struggle for freedom.

Another meeting took place today in the format of the defense “Ramstein”. Quite productive. First of all, they discussed providing our country with anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems.

The more audacious and cruel Russian terror becomes, the more obvious it is to the world that helping Ukraine to protect the sky is one of the most important humanitarian tasks for Europe of our time. I believe that we will cope with this task.

And I am grateful to those of our partners who have already made a decision to strengthen such support for our state – support for effective defense in the air.

By the way, today I want to celebrate the fighters of our Air Forces in the southern direction. Good results were achieved there, in particular, four Russian attack helicopters and more than ten Iranian-made attack drones were shot down. We had to defend our sky today in other directions as well.

We have positive news from the defense “Ramstein” related to the additional strengthening of our army with modern artillery. I am grateful to the partners!

Recovery after a two-day Russian missile attack continued across the country today. At that time, energy facilities were damaged in 12 regions and in the capital.

As of now, the technical capability of electricity supply has been fully restored in most regions. In four regions, work is ongoing, repairs should be completed shortly.

Our energy workers in some cities and districts have to use stabilization blackout schedules. This is necessary solely to maintain the normal operation of the entire energy system in such conditions – in conditions where electricity production has decreased.

And I want to once again thank all our people who approached this situation consciously and make their very important contribution to guaranteeing the normal operation of Ukraine’s energy system. It is worth continuing to distribute your electricity consumption by the hours of the day, in order to use as little as possible equipment that requires a significant amount of electricity during peak hours.

Today I would also like to thank all the heads of regions, mayors of cities and heads of communities, who significantly reduced electricity consumption in the utilities sector. It is important!

The situation remains tough in all areas bordering the frontline. Tonight, the occupiers shelled Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad and artillery. Among the wounded is a child, a girl born in 2016. An extremely serious wound…

In the morning, Russian terrorists shelled Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Central Market. The occupiers used Grad. As of now, 7 people were killed and 12 were wounded.

Our intelligence, special services, law enforcement agencies are finding out all the details regarding these and other Russian strikes. No Russian terrorist will manage to remain unknown to justice – we will find out all the names and all the details.

Ukraine will bring to justice every Russian murderer and torturer – from commanders to privates who carried out criminal orders. By the way, we will not forget about the propagandists of terror as well. All those who justify Russian terror and incite aggression, all those who call for murder and encourage torturing of our people will be held to account on an equal footing with murderers and torturers.

The entire Russian terror machine must be neutralized. And it will be neutralized.

Gratitude to everyone who brings our victory closer!

Gratitude to everyone who helps Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

The Ukrainians spent the morning hunting!

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Izium and the bombing of the Kerch Straits Bridge:

Honestly, this is just embarrassing:

And one for Zaporizhzhia too:

Air defense is coming:

But… The Financial Times explains the difficulties in getting more air defense systems to Ukraine quickly:

Nato allies are struggling to secure sufficient air defence systems to meet Ukraine’s demands for additional support, western officials have admitted, as Kyiv pleas for greater protection from Russian missile attacks.

Ukraine has identified the procurement of air defence systems from the west so it can shoot down rockets, aircraft and armed drones as its top priority, in the wake of Monday’s mass barrage of its big cities that killed at least 10 civilians.

“It’s certainly not a question of lack of will,” US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, when asked at a press conference why allies were not sending air defence systems faster. “Countries will do whatever they can, if they can to generate additional capabilities.”

Western officials have agreed on the need for more air defence systems and are looking to help, but sourcing them quickly has been challenging. The US and other western powers were working to locate systems that could be moved, two senior western officials said, in the face of production shortages in the west and stretched inventories.

“Countries have already provided some, but there is a shortage of production capacity,” said one of the officials who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the talks. The person added that some Nato members themselves were facing years of delays for their own air defence platforms.

It is the obvious and what most of us knew: lack of available supply and it takes time to ramp up. Which is what commenter Another Scott suggested in comments last night.

My question still is why efforts to ramp up production weren’t undertaken sooner because we’re now 9 months into Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s re-invasion and we’re still slow and late regarding helping the Ukrainians meet their air defense needs.

Speaking of support for Ukraine, this is a bit embarrassing for the Europeans. Especially the large EU member states:

Meduza brings us new reporting regarding Russia’s casualties in Ukraine:

More than 90,000 troops make up Russia’s “irrecoverable” military losses in Ukraine, as reported by the Russian media project iStories (or Vazhnye Istorii). One of the two sources of this information works in the FSB; the other is a former state security officer.

“Irrecoverable losses” is a category that includes servicemen who were killed, went missing, died from their wounds or were disabled and cannot return to military service.

This new estimate is close to the figures stated earlier by the Pentagon and the British Defense Ministry. Last August, the Pentagon estimated that 70–80 thousand Russian troops had been killed or critically wounded since the start of the war. In September, the British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stated that the Russian army’s total losses exceeded 80,000; of those, about 25,000 were thought to have been killed.

Aww!!!!!!!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

If you’re so inclined, you all know what to do.

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok page:

@patron__dsns

Сильно я змінився?😊 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ оригинальный звук – Аленка

The caption (machine) translates as:

Have I changed a lot?😊 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • David Anderson
  • Eolirin
  • Martin
  • SpaceUnit

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      Well hey, a time to be glad to be from the US. Nice when that happens.

      The list of countries in red and yellow is……….quite a group. I wanna tell them all YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US!!!

      This was pretty cool: Ukraine crowdfunding raises almost $10 million in 24 hours to buy kamikaze drones

      A crowdfunding appeal that was launched after Russian attacks on cities across the country on Monday has raised $9.6m (£8.7m) in 24 hours for the purchase of kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian armed forces.
      An initial 50 Ram II drones, unmanned aerial vehicles with a 3kg explosive payload, designed and built by Ukrainian companies, will be bought with the money, along with three control stations.
      Further munitions would be secured over the coming days, said Serhiy Prytula, who organised the initiative.
      He said: “They wanted to scare us but we united even more. Remember: never infuriate Ukrainians. Never. The people have donated for the revenge, so we will ensure the revenge happens.”

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    4. 4.

      Martin

      Russia wants you to think it’s a truck because the only economy Russia has left is as an arms dealer, and a truck bomb doesn’t indict the competence of their weapons systems.

      Say what you will about the US military, they are at least competent spokesmodels for Raytheon’s latest murderbots

      [Edit]On this point, the number of Russian weapons customers that voted against them in the UN would have me shorting Russian weapon manufacturers.

    6. 6.

      David Anderson

      How much is the the shallow inventory modern NATO air defenses has been the strong assumption since 1990 that if NATO was fighting, it would have air dominance within forty eight hours or less so ground based air defenses were a nice to have instead of a have to have?  This also applies to stockpiles of artillery and MLRS pods as it seems that a lot of the HIMARS strategic/operational targets would normally be tasked to F-16s in a US/NATO campaign.

