NEWWWW — Jan 6 hearing will highlight new ⁦@SecretService⁩ surveillance video and records showing Trump knew about violence Jan 6, sought to stoke it – w ⁦@JaxAlemany⁩ https://t.co/l2NeBvnkqb — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) October 12, 2022

A Few Facts

– Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told CNN that “unless something else develops,” Wednesday’s hearing will be the committee’s last before it issues a complete report on its investigation.

– While lawmakers have not revealed any specifics ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN it will “be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings.”

– The committee must shut down within a month after issuing a final report, per its rules – but lawmakers could issue some smaller reports before then, perhaps even before the November elections.

And a bit of gossip to chat about while we wait – the DOJ apparently believes that Trump still has more classified records.

Narrator: Who doesn’t believe that?

Still, it’s nice to hear a leak that the DOJ believes that also.

"The Trump legal team asserts… in June, hey there's no more classified records here we've done a search. It took the FBI 8 hours in one location to find 100 more pieces of classified documentation. So, where did they not search?" – @CarolLeonnig w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/Tj8qF9vTUe — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 7, 2022

Open thread.