Jan 6 Hearing – Day 9 at 1 pm (LIVE)

A Few Facts

– Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told CNN that “unless something else develops,” Wednesday’s hearing will be the committee’s last before it issues a complete report on its investigation.

– While lawmakers have not revealed any specifics ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN it will “be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings.”

– The committee must shut down within a month after issuing a final report, per its rules – but lawmakers could issue some smaller reports before then, perhaps even before the November elections.

And a bit of gossip to chat about while we wait – the DOJ apparently believes that Trump still has more classified records.

Narrator:  Who doesn’t believe that?

Still, it’s nice to hear a leak that the DOJ believes that also.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Thank you for putting up this thread, WG. I’m looking forward to this afternoon’s revelations — which, if history is any guide, will be shocking but not at all surprising.

    6. 6.

      piratedan

      …. and in conclusion, this committee has authorized the US Marshall’s service to arrest the following Members of Congress for their seditious actions on the days leading up to and including January 6th and remanded them to the attention of the Department of Justice for indictments.

       

      and then I woke up….. :-)

    8. 8.

      bbleh

      Wait, what?  Trump knew about the violence?  Not just while it was happening but ahead of time?  OMG who ever would have thought?!?

      Other than perhaps a few media tools whose paychecks depend on them being carefully blinkered, I don’t think 1 person in 20 didn’t know that.  The difference is, most people think it’s bad, and his cultists think it’s good.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      I hope everyone joins me for the debate tomorrow night between Rev. Warnock and Herschel Walker.

      I think it’s must-see, but it would be awesome to see it with company.

      Reply

