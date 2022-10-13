NEWWWW — Jan 6 hearing will highlight new @SecretService surveillance video and records showing Trump knew about violence Jan 6, sought to stoke it – w @JaxAlemany https://t.co/l2NeBvnkqb
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) October 12, 2022
A Few Facts
– Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told CNN that “unless something else develops,” Wednesday’s hearing will be the committee’s last before it issues a complete report on its investigation.
– While lawmakers have not revealed any specifics ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN it will “be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings.”
– The committee must shut down within a month after issuing a final report, per its rules – but lawmakers could issue some smaller reports before then, perhaps even before the November elections.
And a bit of gossip to chat about while we wait – the DOJ apparently believes that Trump still has more classified records.
Narrator: Who doesn’t believe that?
Still, it’s nice to hear a leak that the DOJ believes that also.
"The Trump legal team asserts… in June, hey there's no more classified records here we've done a search. It took the FBI 8 hours in one location to find 100 more pieces of classified documentation. So, where did they not search?" – @CarolLeonnig w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/Tj8qF9vTUe
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 7, 2022
Open thread.
