Ohio, Wisconsin, Nevada, Oh My!

Ohio, Wisconsin, Nevada, Oh My!

I was so wound up watching the Jan 6 hearing that I had stop and get my iPad so I could watch the last 30 minutes while I was on the treadmill. Not that we didn’t know it before, but damn, Nancy SMASH is a treasure.

Open thread and fundraising…

Wisconsin House Seat (WI-03)  with a $500 match from Mousebumples

Brad Pfaff  (WI-03)
To donate to Brad Pfaff specifically, click on Customize Amounts BEFORE you enter your dollar amount.

As soon as Brad Pfaff reaches $500, Mousebumples will add her $500 match.

Brad Pfaff is in a tough race.  If we can meet the Mousebumple match, that will get him $1,000.  Even if he doesn’t win, funding this race is likely to bring more people out to vote, so it should help upstream, just like we did with Mercedes Krause (NV-02).

Not to mention that we need to keep the House!

Top 3 Executive Offices in Nevada

Cisco Aguilar  (running for NV Secretary of State)
Steve Sisolak  (incumbent running for second term as NV Governor)
Aaron Ford  (incumbent running for a second term as NV Attorney General)

Ohio Supreme Court Justices

Jennifer Brunner  (running to be Chief Justice)
Marilyn Zayas  (would be the first Latina to ever serve on the high court)
Terri Jamison  (would be the 3rd  black woman to serve in Oho SC history)

Judge Jennifer Brunner, who was elected to the court just last year but is now running for chief justice, and Judge Marilyn Zayas and Judge Terri Jamison, who are running as first-time justices.

If they win, Zayas would be the first Latina to ever serve on the high court, and Jamison would be the third Black woman in Ohio state Supreme Court history.

The Democrats will gain control of the court if either Zayas or Jamison wins, which will come in handy if (or really, when) Governor DeWine and the Republican-controlled state legislature try to push more abortion restrictions through.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      Joy in FL

      $25 for Brad Pfaff.

      After watching that hearing, I wish it could be 10x that for each one on our list.

      Also, thanks to encouragement from several other Jackals, I’m finally writing Postcards to Voters, and I happened to choose the Ohio Supreme Court race.  Seeing the info about that race makes me really happy with my choice, and I’m writing more than I had planned before tomorrow’s mailing deadline. It feels good.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Joy in FL: No kidding.  We are having to fight for our democracy on multiple fronts at the same time.  The hearings, voting, DOJ lawsuits, and more.

      It’s tiring, but knowing we are doing our part is energizing, too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      leeleeFL

      @WaterGirl: Intense, informative, infuriating….so many” I “words!

      Madame Speaker is likely the BEST Speaker the House has ever had!  i wish she’d never retire, but I know she’ll have to, eventually.

      Trump should be in Federal Prison, forever.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Joy in FL

      @WaterGirl: Yes, as someone said on the other thread, the first hour or so was mostly old info, but Stephanie Murphy’s statement started the new info, and wow.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      We could use some help in Oregon. Our Governor’s race is too close, as are three house seats. I hate having so much ride on the outcome of popular votes…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: Can you add information about your governor and about the 3 House seats in the comments?

      I think the plan to wait for the Q3 fundraising figures isn’t going to work because we are two weeks out and the figures still haven’t been released.

      So we can add folks if the case can be made that a race is CLOSE and if it seems that more money would help.  We don’t want our donations to be salt in the ocean.

      So who are your peeps in Oregon?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      @Joy in FL: thanks for the contribution, Joy!

      I’m still at work (so I haven’t watched today’s  hearings yet), but I’ll share a little of what I’d told WaterGirl when I emailed her earlier this week –

      Since the Sunday WisDems event, I’ve been thinking over where to put a little $$ for the closing stretch.

      https://bradpfaff.com/

      He’s running to replace the retiring Dem House Rep Ron Kind. His GQP opponent has January 6th ties.

      I’m not sure on his chances, but from what I’ve seen, the DCCC seems to be triaging his race for the home stretch. Might be a poor sign of his chances, or just a matter of not enough money to go around.

      My thinking is, also, even if his only chance is in a Roe-vember wave, giving him extra $$ could help Wisconsin state turnout in the SW part of the state, and could help boost Evers, Barnes, and other statewide candidates.

      I want to support Democrats running in my very gerrymandered state, in GOP leaning districts. I want to support candidates who try to keep insurrectionists out of office.

      And I want to support a WI House race – and my GOP rep doesn’t have a Dem opponent this time around. Brad is supported by NARAL, for those like me that want to elect more people to Congress that don’t think the government belongs in a doctor’s office.

      Not sure how much time I’ll have to keep up with the thread until after kiddo bedtime in a few hours, but I’m hoping you will help me support Brad.

      Maybe our support will help him pull out a nailbiting win, in true Wisconsin fashion. Or maybe he’ll fall short but the extra voters he was able to GOTV will elect Senator Barnes (and re-elect Gov Evers).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SuzieC

      Ohioan here/retired lawyer.  Thanks for including the Ohio Supreme Court races!!  As you point out, we only have to win one of the three to take control.  Brunner is already a sitting justice and her term will continue even if she loses.  But all 3 races are close with three excellent candidates.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: General reminder to all since you share this information…

      To donate just to Brad Pfaff, you customize amounts before you enter your dollar amount.  Otherwise, your donation is split 15 ways.

      Which is fine, too!  i just want to be sure everyone’s money goes where they are intending it to go!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      …and SCOTUS denies TFG’s attempt to derail DOJ investigation. In one sentence.

      “The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Sept. 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the court is denied.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      LeftCoastYankee

      @WaterGirl:

      These 2 are listed as tossups in Oregon:

      • Oregon 6th: Andrea Salinas
      • Oregon 5th:  Jamie McLeod-Skinner

      The 4th District is leans Democratic (Val Hoyle).

      The 6th is a new district, and the the 5th is where McLeod-Skinner beat the very useless Kurt Schrader (D-Pharma) in the primaries.  The RCC is dumping major money into the 5th against McLeod-Skinner.  Really toxic bullshit “She’s with them, not us.” where “them” is “anti-police extremists.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      raven

      A charity arm of Ebenezer Baptist Church should face an IRS audit for allegedly concealing its ownership in an Atlanta apartment building which houses chronically homeless and mentally ill residents, according to a complaint filed by a conservative watchdog group.
      U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is seeking reelection to the U.S. Senate, is senior pastor at Ebenezer and the principal officer of the Ebenezer Building Foundation. He is also named in the complaint. That nonprofit foundation once owned the Columbia Tower at MLK Village and has close ties to MLK Village Corp., the for-profit company which purchased it in 2007.

      Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Ebenezer Building Foundation and MLK Village Corp. share the same address. The foundation and MLK Village Corp. also have three officers in common, records show,

      Reply
    23. 23.

      raven

      Warnock campaign manager Quentin Fulks linked the complaint to the senator’s Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, and his allies, who he said are, “deliberately misleading Georgians about Reverend Warnock and now going so far as to attack his church, the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      LeftCoastYankee

      @WaterGirl:The Oregon Governor’s race is close because a conserva-Dem is running as an independent and has around 18% in the polls.The Republican has basically hid from the press and “No commented” about the loud loonies in her party.She’s polling around 40 as is the Democratic candidate (Tina Kotek).
      Now that it’s close the press is starting to pay attention to the Republican, and that won’t bode too well for her.Kotek has run some good ads attacking her opponents as extremists (guns for the I, and abortion for the R).

      3 women as candidates though… progress?​​​​

      Reply

