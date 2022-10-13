I was so wound up watching the Jan 6 hearing that I had stop and get my iPad so I could watch the last 30 minutes while I was on the treadmill. Not that we didn’t know it before, but damn, Nancy SMASH is a treasure.

Wisconsin House Seat (WI-03) with a $500 match from Mousebumples

Brad Pfaff (WI-03)

To donate to Brad Pfaff specifically, click on Customize Amounts BEFORE you enter your dollar amount.

As soon as Brad Pfaff reaches $500, Mousebumples will add her $500 match.

Brad Pfaff is in a tough race. If we can meet the Mousebumple match, that will get him $1,000. Even if he doesn’t win, funding this race is likely to bring more people out to vote, so it should help upstream, just like we did with Mercedes Krause (NV-02).

Not to mention that we need to keep the House!

Top 3 Executive Offices in Nevada

Cisco Aguilar (running for NV Secretary of State)

Steve Sisolak (incumbent running for second term as NV Governor)

Aaron Ford (incumbent running for a second term as NV Attorney General)

Ohio Supreme Court Justices

Jennifer Brunner (running to be Chief Justice)

Marilyn Zayas (would be the first Latina to ever serve on the high court)

Terri Jamison (would be the 3rd black woman to serve in Oho SC history)

