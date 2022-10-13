On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

We had already visited the east side of Santiago Island. From Genovesa we sailed southwest to the west side of Santiago. We got up early to land on a beach where Pacific green sea turtles lay their eggs. At the beach we saw lots of tracks from the previous night but most of the turtles had already gone back to the ocean. Once the sun is high it is too hot to make the trip back.