lashonharangue
We had already visited the east side of Santiago Island. From Genovesa we sailed southwest to the west side of Santiago. We got up early to land on a beach where Pacific green sea turtles lay their eggs. At the beach we saw lots of tracks from the previous night but most of the turtles had already gone back to the ocean. Once the sun is high it is too hot to make the trip back.
This female had recently buried her eggs above the high tide line and had started to head back to the water. Injured (see edge of her shell), and looking exhausted, she still persevered to lay her eggs, but was one of the last to return to the ocean.
She slowly made her way by using her front flippers.
Did I mention slowly?
While waiting I got this photo of a yellow warbler on the wet sand.
Taken near the water, I thought the caption for this photo should be “females get shit done.”
In the afternoon the ship moved to another cove and we kayaked along the shore.
These sea lions had hauled up on the rocks. I think they must have done it at high tide as it was pretty far above us.
The sun was setting on our last night aboard the ship. This was taken as we sailed from Santiago Island to the northern coast of Santa Cruz.
