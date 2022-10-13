Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

This fight is for everything.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let there be snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

T R E 4 5 O N

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos – Part 7

On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos – Part 7

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

We had already visited the east side of Santiago Island. From Genovesa we sailed southwest to the west side of Santiago. We got up early to land on a beach where Pacific green sea turtles lay their eggs. At the beach we saw lots of tracks from the previous night but most of the turtles had already gone back to the ocean. Once the sun is high it is too hot to make the trip back.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 7 7
Santiago

This female had recently buried her eggs above the high tide line and had started to head back to the water. Injured (see edge of her shell), and looking exhausted, she still persevered to lay her eggs, but was one of the last to return to the ocean.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 7 6
Santiago

She slowly made her way by using her front flippers.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 7 5
Santiago

Did I mention slowly?

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 7 3
Santiago

While waiting I got this photo of a yellow warbler on the wet sand.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 7 4
Santiago

Taken near the water, I thought the caption for this photo should be “females get shit done.”

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 7 2
Santiago

In the afternoon the ship moved to another cove and we kayaked along the shore.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 7 1
Santiago

These sea lions had hauled up on the rocks. I think they must have done it at high tide as it was pretty far above us.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 7
In Transit

The sun was setting on our last night aboard the ship. This was taken as we sailed from Santiago Island to the northern coast of Santa Cruz.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.