In case you missed it, today’s hearing featured previously unseen footage of Democrats running the government during the attempted coup while the bloated orange meat-sack was pouting and hurling ketchup at the wall in his private dining room. Here’s Nancy Pelosi calling in law enforcement to retake the U.S. Capitol and regrouping with lawmakers so they could vote to certify the election:

Pelosi making the calls that Trump would not pic.twitter.com/VhgyMp2TVl — Acyn (@Acyn) October 13, 2022

Also, here’s Pelosi discussing POO-POO of both the literal and figurative varieties with Pence!

“We’ve gotten a very bad report about the condition of the House floor, with defecation” — Nancy Pelosi during a call with Pence on January 6 pic.twitter.com/guPtAU2Dxc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2022

I don’t know if Pelosi swears or not — don’t recall ever hearing a curse word pass her lips. Maybe she refrained from saying “shit” because profanity might give the pious, beady-eyed Pence the vapors, or maybe that’s the mom/gran gene. Anyway, she was and is magnificent.

ETA: I misremembered — the “poo-poo” reference came in the second clip when Pelosi was talking to colleagues AFTER she hung up with Pence. So, I’m gonna attribute it to the mom/gran gene.