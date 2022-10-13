Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / That time Pelosi was president for an afternoon…

That time Pelosi was president for an afternoon…

In case you missed it, today’s hearing featured previously unseen footage of Democrats running the government during the attempted coup while the bloated orange meat-sack was pouting and hurling ketchup at the wall in his private dining room. Here’s Nancy Pelosi calling in law enforcement to retake the U.S. Capitol and regrouping with lawmakers so they could vote to certify the election:

Also, here’s Pelosi discussing POO-POO of both the literal and figurative varieties with Pence!

I don’t know if Pelosi swears or not — don’t recall ever hearing a curse word pass her lips. Maybe she refrained from saying “shit” because profanity might give the pious, beady-eyed Pence the vapors, or maybe that’s the mom/gran gene. Anyway, she was and is magnificent.

Open thread.

ETA: I misremembered — the “poo-poo” reference came in the second clip when Pelosi was talking to colleagues AFTER she hung up with Pence. So, I’m gonna attribute it to the mom/gran gene.

    6. 6.

      Gravie

      I was particularly impressed how calm and focused she was while all hell was breaking loose, and that her first thought was, “Let’s take care of this.”

    9. 9.

      jackmac

      Nancy Pelosi demonstrated calm, clear-headed leadership on that day. She’s Madame Speaker for damn good reasons.

    11. 11.

      Nicole

      I love that she got out “at the instigation of the President of the United States” twice.  You know she knows she was being filmed.

      Also enjoyed Angry Schumer.

    12. 12.

      arrieve

      I have to say I already knew she was a badass, and a thousand times smarter and more capable than any of the morons who have tried to turn her into a curse word (Oh NOOO, Pelosi!!!) but the video clips from the hearings this afternoon blew me away.

      Cool. Decisive, Not taking any shit. Not breaking a sweat while her workplace was being overrun by a mob determined to kill her. THAT is what a leader looks like, boys and girls.

    14. 14.

      Scout211

      I missed the hearing live but I have it on DVR. I rushed home to view it and my power is out!

      But I am catching up on the big points on my phone and I was extremely happy to hear Pelosi and Schumer jumping in and being true leaders when true leadership was really needed.

      The extra, extra, extra icing on the cake was Trump getting denied by SCOTUS on the same day.

    15. 15.

      Chat Noir

      Southpaw over on twitter said he had a reliable source that said Alexandra Pelosi was the one capturing this on video.

      I love Nancy Pelosi.

    16. 16.

      Chip Daniels

      I haven’t watched it because my blood pressure doesn’t need the aggravation but am I getting this right, that while all the manly he men like Hawley were running away like little children, Nancy Pelosi was taking charge and kicking ass?

    19. 19.

      Geminid

      Brooklyn’s Hakeem Jeffries really laid it on thick in his speech nominating Pelosi for Speaker in January 2019: “…the Once and Future Speaker….”

      But Speaker Pelosi has proven everything he said about her ten times over.

    21. 21.

      dm

      I loved the fact that the secure location she was in had couch cushions with red duck tape repairing the rips.  No wasted taxpayer money there.

    25. 25.

      ColoradoGuy

      I think the red tape on the couch was a Covid mitigation measure. Remember, very few could get the vax back then, and distancing and masks were about the only form of protection. And the original Wuhan strain was pretty dangerous.

    26. 26.

      jonas

      I’ll always remember that picture (NYT? WaPo?) of Pelosi standing up at a WH meeting in front of Trump — looking like a frowny, petulant two-year old with his arms crossed — and giving him a right dressing down with her finger pointed straight at his stupid fucking orange face. She’s the *real* Iron Lady.

    31. 31.

      Josie

      I loved it when she told the people on the phone to imagine it was the White House or the Pentagon that was being attacked in order to get their asses in gear. I just love her.

    32. 32.

      Balconesfault

      Just lucky that she didn’t have to call the current lickspittle who occupies the governor’s seat in virginia.. you know that would have found some procedural reason we’re not mobilizing  the guard.

    37. 37.

      Kathleen

      Last month while listening to the Star Spangled Banner performed before my race started I was surprised when I suddenly had visions of the Capitol/DC police fighting off the terrorists (“Gave proof to the night that our flag was still there”) and felt waves of emotion wash over me.  And now I’ll have the picture of Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats tenaciously focused on maintaining democracy while they were targeted. While we must maintain vigilance we also need to appreciate the angels in our midst including all of the staffers who also deserve gratitude and thanks. In the face of  horrible evil the power of love and dedication to duty won in those moments.  I have to hold that thought or I’ll go crazy.

    45. 45.

      CarolPW

      @zhena gogolia: Don’t know how to link to a comment in a previous post, but on the Oct 11 squishable thread comment 175 he said he thought he needed to take some time off the internet.

