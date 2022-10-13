The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection presented findings and voted to subpoena former president Donald Trump on Oct. 13. Here's a recap of today's hearing in three minutes. https://t.co/3cdr4h4IYm pic.twitter.com/ROOFueZ0fS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 13, 2022





Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 panel, said the committee could "make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, but we recognize that our role is not to make decisions regarding prosecution." https://t.co/HMJBC1rsUG pic.twitter.com/mEdRzJtWrJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 13, 2022

Representative Jamie Raskin read the tweets by former President Donald Trump that ‘excuse and glorify’ the armed attackers and their ‘mass violence’ during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol https://t.co/VRo9FX3pY7 pic.twitter.com/Cz4O9aR93U — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2022

Jan. 6 committee's Democratic chairman Representative Bennie Thompson said he recognized that subpoenaing a former president was a serious action but argued that the stakes were high for the future of U.S. democracy https://t.co/8o4jXtR7IG pic.twitter.com/KEgFaG4tFn — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2022

January 6 committee members argued that Trump planned to deny his election defeat in advance and followed through even as close advisers told him he had lost https://t.co/o5hrEGQ7hM pic.twitter.com/DVfN5PQ7ts — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2022

“The most striking fact is that all this evidence comes almost entirely from Republicans.” Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Jan. 6 panel's chairman, gave a pointed rebuttal on Thursday against charges that the committee's investigation is partisan. https://t.co/n2xMGxjgfK pic.twitter.com/MEbB0awJhL — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 13, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump. Will he appear?@jonkarl thinks he might not "be able to resist the temptation to come on this stage, which would be the biggest platform that he has had since he left the White House." https://t.co/iMfiX1UHFk pic.twitter.com/817szYc0QB — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2022

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Mitch McConnell, testified to the Jan. 6 committee that she had to resign because of her “personal values,” noting she’s an immigrant who believes in the peaceful transfer of power. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 13, 2022