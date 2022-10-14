The Biden administration says the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter. The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. https://t.co/swTZ2nEBte
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2022
Global mortality has been particularly low in the last 4 months – let's hope this continues until the end of the year and into 2023. pic.twitter.com/Qrb0zepknT
— Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) October 13, 2022
Ok- so closing parks = crazy right? Maybe? They're claiming hits on contact tracing unmasked outdoor transmission. Since we have so few cases, cameras everywhere, and they are pretty meticulous I'm kind of inclined to believe them. This one might not be crazy since people unmask? https://t.co/TlB8KQUq3T pic.twitter.com/9D9nPCKDJB
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) October 13, 2022
You already need to scan a QR code and show 72H PCR results to get in, plus there's a constant announcement on speakers to wear your face mask. I just shared some photos of the park on our compound's WeChat group, so now I'm worried I'm dragging my building into quarantine. pic.twitter.com/APckOWUDas
— Jaap 雅普 Grolleman (@jaapgrolleman) October 13, 2022
India reports 2,678 fresh #Covid19 cases, 2,594 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/wRVUWKqIX4 pic.twitter.com/O0UndqRG9j
— BQ Prime (@bqprime) October 14, 2022
YOLO!
OK, all you mask-less, not-fully-vaccinated souls: Another variant #SARSCoV2 is coming. Several types of antibody-evading mutants are circulating. Want to share Thanksgiving🦃, Chanukah🕎, Christmas🎄, New Years🍾 with loved ones?
Take #COVID19 seriously, now. https://t.co/k09tbxjODl
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 11, 2022
Too soon to panic, but there are indications of where the next Variant of Concern might be coming from…
At least a dozen #Omicron variants loom — unlike past surges, this one can't be neatly predicted. We may end up being slam by a trio, or quartet of #SARSCoV2 subtypes. All the new mutants show varying degrees of immune evasion, dodging our antibodies. https://t.co/3Z7FkBtFUB
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 12, 2022
A study of tens of thousands of people found that one in 20 Covid patients reported not recovering at all. Another four in 10 said they still had symptoms months later.
The findings strengthened calls for more expansive care options for long Covid. https://t.co/MJm67Kyeb0
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 13, 2022
This finding is very reassuring, since there have been concerns registered that the first #SARSCoV2 strain exposure would inhibit the ability to respond to subsequent new strains.
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 12, 2022
Re-upping, by me: You don't care about Covid, but Covid still cares about you.https://t.co/t2KRDd7sgv
— James Fallows (@JamesFallows) October 13, 2022
(Anecdotal: Fallows believes taking B-12 helped his post-Covid brain fog. My doctor recommended Methyl B-12 for metformin-related brain fog; it’s cheap, easily available, and seems to work in my case… )
Targeting a vulnerable demographic…
Someone taking veterinary hormones with the blood pressure of a giraffe and the liver values of a retired Russian admiral will insist those people in the hospital only got COVID because they weren't Alpha enough to snort lines of vitamin D off an Olympic bar.
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) October 14, 2022
1.
Monroe County, NY:
51 new cases on 10/11/22.
145 new cases on 10/12/22.
155 new cases on 10/13/22.
These are all PCR tests. Lord knows how many positives we’re getting from home tests, or if anybody is even reporting them.
2.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,090 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,861,226 cases. It also reported three deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,410 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.
35,236 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 6.3%.
There were 22,804 active cases yesterday, 659 more than the day before. 916 were in hospital. 33 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 16 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 1,428 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,802,012 patients recovered – 98.8% of the cumulative reported total.
2,086 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Four new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 1,740 doses of vaccine on 13th October: 168 first doses, 270 second doses, 658 first booster doses, and 644 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,375,140 doses administered: 28,105,396 first doses, 27,513,941 second doses, 16,243,709 first booster doses, and 512,094 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.
3.
Biobot updated yesterday, showing a sharp upturn in cases in the Northeast to the highest levels since the end of last winter. Most likely this is from new variants that the CDC will update later this morning. Meanwhile nationwide and the other three census regions declined to or held steady at 6 month lows, consistent with a total of roughly 200,000 new cases daily.
Confirmed cases nationwide remain at 40,000, the lowest in 15 months except for this past March and April. Hospitalizations continued to decline to 23,500, a 50% decline from their peak this past summer, and also the lowest during the entire pandemic except for mid year 2021 and this past March and April. Deaths are down to 364, nearing their lowest range from this past spring.
Internationally there is a new wave of cases in Central Europe, but little sign of any significant upturn elsewhere.
This morning’s CDC variant update will be important in terms of what variant(s) are the cause of the upturn in the Northeast.
-
4.
So I’ve been looking for a booster in Seattle; haven’t been willing to sign up for an appointment 3 weeks out. So some of my neighbors are taking it seriously. I think I’ll look again today.
-
5.
It’s wild how we returned to normal life but nobody can say why the hospitals are full lol
The hospitals are full?? When did this happen?
Hospitalizations continued to decline to 23,500, a 50% decline from their peak this past summer, and also the lowest during the entire pandemic except for mid year 2021 and this past March and April.
That’s more like what I was thinking!
-
6.
Apparently someone inside the CDC leaked this morning’s CDC update to Dr. Eric Feigl-Deng, and he is pi**ed:
https://mobile.twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1580785168687644673?cxt=HHwWgoCq3YnvifArAAAA
BA.5 is rapidly fading and BA.4 is all but gone. The “Pentagon” of new variants make up over 30% of all new cases. Deng thinks the CDC sat on the information, but it appears the most important new variant, the BQ.1 lineage, just appeared globally in the last couple of weeks.
Note, btw, that 30% of 40,000 is 12,000, meaning the *number* of new variant cases has been holding steady or increasing slightly rather than sharply increasing in the past few weeks. They are a higher % because BA.5 cases are plunging.
-
7.
As I mentioned, got Booster #5 Wednesday. Felt out of sorts yesterday, took long nap (but was cool damp rainy day here, negative morale DRM). Arm still a bit sore, more than previous shots, less so than yesterday.
Have a great weekend, jackals and jackalettes, stay healthy and happy!
-
8.
No case numbers available in Ontario, just warnings that mask mandates may be needed again.
That warning was from our less than worthless chief of Public Health. I am stocking up on my popcorn supplies when they try and implement that.
In other fun news from Canada, some patients are initially refusing blood transfusions unless they are guaranteed that the blood is not from vaccinated people. No one has died yet, but that might just be a matter of time. Reported in Alberta (of course) but no doubt it is happening in other parts of Canada too.
-
9.
On 10/13 Mainland China reported 249 new domestic confirmed (41 previously asymptomatic), 1,010 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 0 new domestic suspect cases, & 0 new deaths.
Guangdong Province reported 53 new domestic confirmed (13 previously asymptomatic) & 21 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 18 domestic confirmed & 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 440 active domestic confirmed & 203 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- Guangzhou reported 25 new domestic confirmed (12 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine, 2 from fever clinics & 10 via community screening. 11 sites are currently at High Risk, & 1 at Medium Risk.
- Shenzhen reported 21 new domestic confirmed & 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under home/centralized quarantine. 41 sites are currently at High Risk, & 30 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 4 at Foshan & 1 each at Qingyuan, Zhuhai & Zhongshan) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Dongguan & 2 at Huizhou) cases. The case at Zhuhai was previously asymptomatic. 3 of the cases at Foshan are persons under home quarantine & 1 from a fever clinic. 4 of the cases at Dongguan are traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 1 via screening persons deemed at risk of exposure. The case at Qingyuan was found via regular screening of persons in high risk occupations. The cases at Huizhou & Zhongshan came from out of province & under home quarantine since arrival or tested positive upon arrival. 5 sites at Dongguan, 3 at Huizhou, & 1 at Zhongshan are currently at High Risk. 7 sites each at Huizhou & Shaoguan, 4 at Dongguan, & 1 at Jieyang & Zhongshan are currently at Medium Risk.
Guangxi “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. 16 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 69 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region. 1 site at Fangchenggang is currently at High Risk.
Hainan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. The province is no longer publishing the count of active domestic positive cases. 1 site at Haikou is currently at High Risk, & 3 at Medium Risk.
Hunan Province reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic (4 at Xiangxi Prefecture, 2 at Changde, & 1 at Yueyang) cases. 5 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 53 active domestic confirmed & 116 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 23 sites at Xiangxi Prefecture, 7 at Xiangtan, 6 at Yueyang, 5 at Changsha, 4 each at Changde & Shaoyang, & 3 at Hengyang are currently at Medium Risk.
Hubei Province reported 22 new domestic asymptomatic (13 at Wuhan, 3 at Jingmen, & 2 each at Jinzhou, Shiyan & Xiangyang) cases. 1 of the cases at Wuhan is a person under centralized quarantine, 8 via screening or residents under movement control, & 4 via community screening. The cases at Jingzhou are persons under centralized quarantine. 6 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Wuhan) & 403 active domestic asymptomatic (104 at Wuhan, 89 at Jingzhou, 79 at Xiantao, 43 at Jingmen, 26 at Huanggang, 12 at Shiyan, 11 at Enshi Prefecture, 10 at Yichang, 9 at Xiangyang, 7 at Suizhou, 5 at Xiaogan, 4 at Ezhou, 2 each at Huangshi & Tianmen) cases in the province.
Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 56 new domestic confirmed (13 previously asymptomatic) cases & 181 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 76 domestic confirmed & 65 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 974 active domestic confirmed & 4,067 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.
- Hohhot reported 35 new domestic confirmed (12 previously asymptomatic) & 89 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 74 domestic confirmed & 56 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 781 active domestic confirmed & 3,570 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 456 sites are currently at High Risk, & 168 at Medium Risk.
- Baotou reported 10 new domestic confirmed (4 at Hondlon District, 3 at Qingshan District, 2 at Jiuyuan District, & 1 at Donghe District) & 67 new domestic asymptomatic (35 at Hondlon District, 20 at Jiuyuan District, 8 at Donghe District, 3 at Qingshan District, & 1 at New High Tech. Zone) cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 95 active domestic confirmed & 278 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 125 sites are currently at High Risk, & 82 at Medium Risk.
- Hulun Buir reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 5 at Ewenki Banner & 2 at Hailar District) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic (4 at Ewenki Banner & 2 at Hailar District) cases. 1 domestic asymptotic case recovered. There currently are 30 active domestic confirmed & 60 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 34 sites are currently at High Risk, & 17 at Medium Risk.
- Ordos reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Dongsheng District. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 32 active domestic confirmed & 7 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 6 sites are currently at High Risk, & 18 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Ulanhot in Hinggan League) & 18 new domestic asymptomatic (10 at Hinggan League, 3 each at Jining District in Ulanqab & Ar Horqin Banner in Chifeng, & 1 each at Linhe District in Bayan Nur & Haibowan District in Wuhai) cases. 8 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed (14 at Hinggan League, 12 at Chifeng, 5 at Tongliao, 3 at Xilingol Prefecture, & 1 each at Ulanqab & Wuhai) & 152 active domestic asymptomatic (59 at Hinggan League, 39 at Bayan Nur, 31 each at Chifeng, 18 at Ulanqab, 3 at Alxa League, & 1 each at Tongliao & Wuhai) cases. 16 sites at Ulanqab, 8 at Chifeng, & 3 at Hinggan League are currently at High Risk. 33 sites at Ulanqab, 19 at Chifeng, 6 at Hinggan League, & 2 at Bayan Nur are currently at Medium Risk.
Gansu Province reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Chengguan District in Lanzhou & 2 at Liangzhou District in Wuwei) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in High Risk areas. 11 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 336 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 2 sites at Lanzhou are currently at High Risk.
Shanxi Province reported 11 new domestic confirmed & 53 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 4 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 239 active domestic confirmed & 302 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- Yuncheng reported 43 asymptomatic (36 at Yanhu District, 5 at Xia County, & 2 at Wanrong County) cases. There currently are 111 active domestic confirmed & 147 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 51 sites are currently at High Risk, & 93 at Medium Risk.
- Datong reported 10 new domestic confirmed (all at Pingcheng District) & 6 asymptomatic (4 at Pingcheng District & 2 at Yungang District) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. There currently are 25 active domestic confirmed & 20 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 36 sites are currently at High Risk, & 6 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (at Wenshui County in Lüliang) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic (2 at Jinyuan District in Taiyuan & 1 each at Fenyang in Lüliang & Hongdong County in Linfen) cases. 4 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 103 active domestic confirmed (40 at Taiyuan, 34 at Jinzhong, 15 at Lüliang, 4 each at Linfen & Xinzhou, 3 at Shuozhou, 2 at Changzhi, & 1 at Jincheng) & 135 active domestic asymptomatic (59 at Taiyuan, 34 at Jinzhong, 14 at Lüliang, 13 at Linfen, 12 at Shuozhou, 2 at Changzhi, & 1 at Xinzhou) case. 4 sites at Taiyuan & 1 at Jinzhong are currently at High Risk. 13 sites at Shuozhou, 10 at Taiyuan, 5 at Jinzhong, 4 at Xinzhou, & 3 at Lüliang at are currently at Medium Risk.
Shaanxi Province reported 2 domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 1 each at Hanzhong & Xi’an) & 24 new domestic asymptomatic (9 at Xi’an, 5 at Weinan, 4 at Baoji, 3 at Shangluo, 2 at Yulin, & 1 at Xianyang) cases, 9 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine, 2 via screening of residents in Medium/High Risk areas, 2 via regular screening of persons in “closed loops”, 3 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (all at Weinan & 1 at Xi’an), & 7 via community screening (3 each at Xi’an & Shangluo, & 1 at Weinan). 1 domestic confirmed & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 92 active domestic confirmed & 299 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 19 sites at Xi’an, 13 at Weinan, 9 at Baoji, 7 at Hanzhong, 4 at Yulin, 3 at Shangluo, & 2 at Xianyang are currently at High Risk. 23 sites at Xi’an, 16 at Weinan, 14 at Baoji, 5 each at Hanzhong & Xianyang, & 3 each at Shangluo & Yulin at are currently at Medium Risk.
Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 4 new domestic confirmed (3 at Yinchuan & 1 at Zhongwei) & 22 new domestic asymptomatic (20 at Yinchuan & 1 each at Zhongwei & Shizuishan) cases, 2 coming from out of region. 7 domestic confirmed & 45 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 25 active domestic confirmed & 366 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 79 sites at Yinchuan, 54 at Zhongwei, 8 at Wuzhong, & 2 at Guyuan are currently at High Risk. 84 sites at Zhongwei, 30 at Yinchuan, 19 at Wuzhong, & 1 at Guyuan are currently at Medium Risk.
Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 28 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 302 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed & 66 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 357 active domestic confirmed & 2,730 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.
- Yili Prefecture reported 8 new domestic confirmed (all at Yining City) & 52 new domestic asymptomatic (49 at Yining City & 3 at Yining County) cases. 71 sites are currently at High Risk, & 9 at Medium Risk.
- Ürumqi reported 13 new domestic confirmed (4 at Shuimogou District, 3 at New High Tech. Zone, & 2 each at Midong, Saybag & Tianshan Districts) & 174 new domestic asymptomatic (40 at Tianshan District, 34 at Saybag District, 31 at Shuimogou District, 28 at New High Tech. Zone, 22 at Midong District, & 17 at Econ. Dev. Zone) cases. 630 sites are currently at High Risk, & 107 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the region reported 7 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 3 at Korla in Bayingol Prefecture & 2 each at Gaochang District in Turfan & Wusu in Tacheng) & 76 new domestic asymptomatic (32 at Korla in Bayingol Prefecture, 24 at Gaochang District in Turfan, & 20 at Wusu in Tacheng) cases. 65 sites at Tacheng, 41 at Bayingol Prefecture, & 28 at Turfan are currently at High Risk. 45 sites at Tacheng, 3 at Turfan, & 2 at Bayingol Prefecture are currently at Medium Risk.
Shandong Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both at Jinan) & 26 new domestic asymptomatic (13 at Tai’an, 3 each at Binzhou & Jinan, 2 each at Heze & Zibo, & 1 each at Jining, Liaocheng & Yantai) cases, 26 persons under home/centralized quarantine & 1 from out of province & tested positive upon arrival. 3 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed & 158 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 19 sites at Tai’an, 4 at Heze, & 1 each at Jinan & Zibo are currently at High Risk. 9 sites at Tai’an, 8 at Heze, 5 at Binzhou, 3 at Jinan, & 1 each at Jining & Zibo are currently at High Risk.
Hebei Province reported 4 new domestic asymptomatic (all at Haigang District in Qinhuangdao) cases, all found via regular screening of persons in high risk occupations. 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 139 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 13 at Zhangjiakou, 9 at Qinhuangdao, 4 at Handan, & 1 each at Baoding & Shijiazhuang are currently at High Risk. 44 sites at Zhangjiakou, 6 at Qinhuangdao, 3 each at Handan & Baoding, & 1 at Shijiazhuang are currently at Medium Risk.
Henan Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 7 at Zhengzhou & 1 at Pingdingshan) & 8 new domestic asymptomatic (4 at Zhengzhou & 1 at Xinyang, & 3 persons transferred from out of province to unspecified locations) cases, 9 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine & 6 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure (4 at Zhengzhou & 1 at Xinyang). 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 75 active domestic confirmed & 309 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 6 sites at Pingdingshan are currently at High Risk.
Liaoning Province reported 19 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, 9 at Chaoyang, 4 at Shenyang, 3 at Fushun, 2 at Huludao, & 1 at Jinzhou) & 17 new domestic asymptomatic (6 at Huludao, 4 each at Anshan & Dalian, & 1 each at Fushun, Liaoyang & Shenyang) cases. The cases at Dalian was found via screening of residents under movement control. The cases at Anshan, Fushun, Huludao & Shenyang are persons under home/centralized quarantine. The cases at Jinzhou & Liaoyang came from out of province & tested positive upon arrival. 1 domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 102 active domestic confirmed & 90 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 15 sites at Chaoyang, 12 at Fushun, 10 at Anshan, 6 at Huludao, & 2 at Shenyang are currently at High Risk. 15 sites at Fushun, 12 at Chaoyang, 11 at Anshan, 5 each at Huludao & Shenyang, & 1 at Tieling are currently at Medium Risk.
Jilin Province reported 32 new domestic asymptomatic (21 at Changchun, 9 at Tonghua, & 2 at Siping) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 104 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
Heilongjiang Province reported 11 new domestic confirmed (9 at Xiangfang District in Harbin & 2 at Zhaodong in Suihua) & 51 new domestic asymptomatic (49 at Zhaodong in Suihua & 1 each at Xiangfang District in Harbin & Aihui District in Heihe) cases, 61 persons under centralized quarantine & 1 via regular screening of persons in “closed loops”. 2 domestic confirmed & 29 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed (30 at Harbin, 7 at Jiamusi, & 3 at Suihua) & 220 active domestic asymptomatic (79 at Heihe, 70 at Suihua, 33 at Harbin, 20 at Jiamusi, 9 at Greater Hinggan Prefecture, 4 at Qitaihe, 3 at Daqing, 2 at Hegang) cases in the province. 9 sites at Suihua & 1 each at Heihe, Hegang & Qiqihar are currently at High Risk. 14 sites at Suihua, 5 at Heihe, 2 at Hegang, & 1 each at Daqing, Harbin & Qiqihar are currently at Medium Risk.
Beijing Municipality reported 16 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, 6 at Chaoyang District, 3 at Fengtai District, 2 at Changping District, & 1 at Dongcheng District) & 8 new domestic asymptomatic (3 at Fengtai District & 1 each at Changping, Chaoyang & Dongcheng Districts) cases, 18 persons under centralized quarantine & 3 via community screening (2 at Xicheng District & 1 at Dongcheng District). 3 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 6 sites are currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
Tianjin Municipality reported 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all persons under centralized quarantine or movement control. 4 domestic confirmed & 28 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. The municipality is not publishing the count of active domestic positive cases there. 5 sites are currently at High Risk, & 7 at Medium Risk.
Shanghai Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 47 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 47 persons under centralized quarantine & 2 from out of city & found via community screening (1 each at Baoshan & Chongming Districts, connected to domestic positive cases elsewhere). 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed case in the city. The city is no longer publishing the number of active asymptomatic cases. 1 site is currently at High Risk, & 71 at Medium Risk.
Anhui Province reported 42 new domestic asymptomatic (38 at Fuyang & 2 each at Hefei & Yongqiao District in Suzhou) cases, 39 traced close contacts under centralized quarantine & 3 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 216 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 1 site at Fuyang is currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
Jiangsu Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (2 at Wuxi & 1 each at Nanjing & Taizhou) & 28 new domestic asymptomatic (8 at Suzhou, 6 at Taizhou, 5 at Xuzhou, 4 at Nantong, 2 each at Lianyungang & Wuxi, & 1 at Nanjing) cases, 27 persons under centralized quarantine or coming from out of province, & 5 via community screening (2 at Nantong & 1 each at Suzhou, Taizhou & Xuzhou). 2 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed & 194 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province. 17 sites at Taizhou, 9 at Nantong & 4 at Lianyungang are currently at High Risk. 11 sites at Yangzhou, 9 at Taizhou, 8 at Suzhou, 7 each at Lianyungang & Nantong, & 5 each at Suqian & Wuxi are currently at Medium Risk.
Zhejiang Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic, 2 at Huzhou & 1 each at Ningbo & Quzhou) cases, a person under centralized quarantine & 2 from fever clinics (1 each at Ningbo & Huzhou). 2 domestic confirmed & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered.
Fujian Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed & 7 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining. 1 site at Xiamen is currently at Medium Risk.
Jiangxi Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Nanchang) case, coming from out of province. 3 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic asymptomatic (6 at Nanchang, 2 at Yichun, & 1 each at Ganzhou & Ji’an) cases in the province.
Sichuan Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 29 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 41 domestic confirmed & 34 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered.
- Luzhou reported 7 asymptomatic (all at Xuyong County) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine or via screening of residents in High Risk areas. 7 sites are currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
- The rest of the province reported 10 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic, 5 at Chengdu, 2 at Ya’an, & 1 each at Deyang & Liangshan, & a person transferred from out of province to unspecified locations) & 22 new domestic asymptomatic (5 at Chengdu, 4 at Liangshan, 2 each at Guangyuan, Nanchong, Ngawa Prefecture & Ya’an, 1 each at Deyang & Leshan, & 3 persons transferred from out of province to unspecified locations) cases. 8 sites at Chengdu, 4 at Nanchong, & 3 at Guangyuan are currently at High Risk. 19 sites at Guangyuan, 10 at Mianyang, 6 at Yibin, 5 at Chengdu, & 4 at Nanchong are currently at Medium Risk.
Chongqing Municipality reported 11 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 13 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 18 of the new domestic positive cases are persons under centralized quarantine or movement control, 2 via screening of persons deemed at risk of exposure, & 2 via community screening. 3 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 158 active domestic confirmed & 170 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 25 sites are currently at High Risk, & 24 at Medium Risk.
Guizhou Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 21 domestic confirmed & 91 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 156 active domestic confirmed & 515 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.
- At Guiyang 2 domestic confirmed cases & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed & 55 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
- At Bijie 19 domestic confirmed & 85 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 129 active domestic confirmed & 433 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the prefecture. 8 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
- In the rest of the province 1 domestic asymptomatic case recovered. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed (4 at Zunyi, 3 at Qiannan Prefecture, & 2 at Qianxinan Prefecture) & 27 active domestic asymptomatic (11 at Zunyi, 9 at Qianxinan Prefecture, 5 at Qiannan Prefecture, & 1 each at Anshun & Liupanshui) case there. 11 sites at Qianxinan Prefecture are currently at High Risk, & 2 at Medium Risk.
At Qinghai Province there currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases remaining.
Tibet “Autonomous” Region reported 8 new domestic asymptomatic (7 at Chengguan District in Lhasa & 1 at Nyingchi) cases, all persons under centralized quarantine. 12 asymptomatic cases recovered. The region is no longer publishing the count of active domestic positive cases. 6 sites at Lhasa are currently at Medium Risk.
Yunnan Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed (3 at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, 2 each at Mengla County in Sipsongpanna Prefecture & Yuxi, & 1 at Xishan District in Kunming) & 50 new domestic asymptomatic (31 at Dehong Prefecture, 14 at Sipsongpanna Prefecture, 4 at Honghe Prefecture, & 1 at Gucheng District in Lijiang) cases, 2 came from out of province. 4 domestic confirmed & 11 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There currently are 183 active domestic confirmed & 514 active domestic asymptomatic cases there. 19 sites at Dehong Prefecture, 11 at Sipsongpanna Prefecture, 3 at Honghe Prefecture, & 1 at Yuxi are currently at High Risk. 40 sites at Sipsongpanna Prefectures, 21 at Dehong Prefecture, 11 at Honghe Prefecture, & 7 at Yuxi are currently at Medium Risk.
Imported Cases
On 10/13, Mainland China reported 64 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 133 imported asymptomatic cases, & 0 imported suspect cases:
- Fujian Province – 22 confirmed (all at Xiamen) & 1 asymptomatic (at Fuzhou) cases
- Guangdong Province – 15 confirmed (9 at Shenzhen, 4 at Guangzhou, & 1 each at Shanwei & Zhuhai) & 32 asymptomatic (9 at Guangzhou, 7 each at Dongguan, Foshan & Shenzhen, & 2 at & Zhaoqing) cases
- Shanghai Municipality – 7 confirmed & 26 asymptomatic cases
- Jiangsu Province – 5 confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, all at Nanjing) & 4 asymptomatic (location not specified) cases
- Sichuan Province – 4 confirmed & 8 asymptomatic cases, all at Chengdu
- Zhejiang Province – 2 confirmed (both previously asymptomatic) & 19 asymptomatic cases, all at Hangzhou
- Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed & 7 asymptomatic cases
- Liaoning Province – 2 confirmed (both at Shenyang) & 2 asymptomatic (1 each at Dalian & Shenyang) cases
- Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases
- Chongqing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases
- Shandong Province – 1 confirmed (at Qingdao) & 3 asymptomatic (2 at Qingdao & 1 at Weihai) cases
- Guangxi “Autonomous” Region – 10 asymptomatic (6 at Chongzuo & 4 at Fangchenggang) cases
- Henan Province – 8 asymptomatic (all at Zhengzhou) cases
- Yunnan Province – 4 asymptomatic (locations not specified) cases
- Hubei Province – 3 asymptomatic (all at Wuhan) cases
- Heilongjiang Province – 1 asymptomatic (at Harbin) case
- Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic (at Ürumqi) case
Overall in Mainland China, 254 confirmed cases recovered (50 imported), 519 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (93 imported) & 45 were reclassified as confirmed cases (4 imported), & 43,055 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 4,456 active confirmed cases in the country (632 imported), 16 in serious/critical condition (all domestic), 14,924 active asymptomatic cases (926 imported), 0 suspect cases. 395,576 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.
As of 10/13, 3,437.961M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 110K doses in the past 24 hrs.
As of 10/13, Hong Kong reported 5,106 new positive cases, 336 imported & 4,770 domestic, & 7 new deaths.
On 10/13, Taiwan added 48,267 new positive cases, 62 imported & 48,205 domestic (including 245 moderate or serious). There were 80 new deaths (ages ranging from 40+ y.o. to 90+ y.o., 19 fully vaccinated & boosted).
10.
Official case counts are nowhere near trustworthy since most people are self-testing, if they test at all, and even those who do test may not report a positive result.
-
11.
In other fun news from Canada, some patients are initially refusing blood transfusions unless they are guaranteed that the blood is not from vaccinated people.
WTF?!!
-
12.
For all the people in my state who think COVID is over, this weeks Connecticut numbers as of 10/13/2022:
Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 3206
Total PCR/NAAT tests: 31718
Positivity rate: 10.11%
Keep in mind this does NOT include all the at-home Positive rapid tests that people don’t report.
And it’s not even winter yet….
Thankfully, many of my coworkers wear masks at work every day, even though it’s voluntary.
13.
Sounds like a problem that will take care of itself.
-
14.
Hubbo and I have taken the pandemic very seriously since 2020 (he’s got several underlying conditions). We’ve both received all the shots, plus the flu shot. And we both wear masks when we go into any public building. But …
For the first time since it started, he’s got a paid gig tomorrow night as a stand-up comic. And it’s in a pretty red part of VA. It’s not a problem when he’s actually on stage, it’s the hour or so before the show starts that I worry about.
-
15.
@New Deal democrat: This is what I figured, that by the time they got the Omicron variant booster out there something else would be rising up. It’s a never-ending game of whack-a-mole.
-
16.
@NorthLeft:
some patients are initially refusing blood transfusions unless they are guaranteed that the blood is not from vaccinated people.
I’m guessing these people are truckers.
-
17.
@New Deal democrat: The COVID deniers on that thread…..ugh.
I wish there was an app that would let me reach thru my phone and slap them silly.
-
18.
@Leslie: Official case counts have NEVER been that accurate, either because it was hard to get a test or because so many people self-test. I know I’m like a broken record, but where it’s available wastewater testing is your most reliable indicator of how widespread Covid is.
-
19.
@New Deal democrat: I wish him luck with the “bring back masks” thing, because it’s not happening no matter how much he wants it to.
-
20.
So I just checked our wastewater surveillance; both plants are down quite a bit, to the lowest level since early April, which is where they were the absolute lowest. I see our south plant started submitting data again; I guess someone at City Hall noticed they’d quit and did something about it, LOL.
