The Biden administration says the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter. The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. https://t.co/swTZ2nEBte — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2022







Global mortality has been particularly low in the last 4 months – let's hope this continues until the end of the year and into 2023. pic.twitter.com/Qrb0zepknT — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) October 13, 2022



Ok- so closing parks = crazy right? Maybe? They're claiming hits on contact tracing unmasked outdoor transmission. Since we have so few cases, cameras everywhere, and they are pretty meticulous I'm kind of inclined to believe them. This one might not be crazy since people unmask? https://t.co/TlB8KQUq3T pic.twitter.com/9D9nPCKDJB — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) October 13, 2022

You already need to scan a QR code and show 72H PCR results to get in, plus there's a constant announcement on speakers to wear your face mask. I just shared some photos of the park on our compound's WeChat group, so now I'm worried I'm dragging my building into quarantine. pic.twitter.com/APckOWUDas — Jaap 雅普 Grolleman (@jaapgrolleman) October 13, 2022



India reports 2,678 fresh #Covid19 cases, 2,594 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/wRVUWKqIX4 pic.twitter.com/O0UndqRG9j — BQ Prime (@bqprime) October 14, 2022



OK, all you mask-less, not-fully-vaccinated souls: Another variant #SARSCoV2 is coming. Several types of antibody-evading mutants are circulating. Want to share Thanksgiving🦃, Chanukah🕎, Christmas🎄, New Years🍾 with loved ones?

Take #COVID19 seriously, now. https://t.co/k09tbxjODl — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 11, 2022

Too soon to panic, but there are indications of where the next Variant of Concern might be coming from…

At least a dozen #Omicron variants loom — unlike past surges, this one can't be neatly predicted. We may end up being slam by a trio, or quartet of #SARSCoV2 subtypes. All the new mutants show varying degrees of immune evasion, dodging our antibodies. https://t.co/3Z7FkBtFUB — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 12, 2022



A study of tens of thousands of people found that one in 20 Covid patients reported not recovering at all. Another four in 10 said they still had symptoms months later. The findings strengthened calls for more expansive care options for long Covid. https://t.co/MJm67Kyeb0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 13, 2022



This finding is very reassuring, since there have been concerns registered that the first #SARSCoV2 strain exposure would inhibit the ability to respond to subsequent new strains. — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 12, 2022

Re-upping, by me: You don't care about Covid, but Covid still cares about you.https://t.co/t2KRDd7sgv — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) October 13, 2022



(Anecdotal: Fallows believes taking B-12 helped his post-Covid brain fog. My doctor recommended Methyl B-12 for metformin-related brain fog; it’s cheap, easily available, and seems to work in my case… )



Targeting a vulnerable demographic…



