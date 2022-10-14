Losing Angela Lansbury completes the trifecta of losing the total mensch group of TV crime-solvers: Falk (Columbo), Klugman (Quincy) and Lansbury (Fletcher). Each of them used their show influence to make things better for people around them, not for themselves. Here's how: /1 — John Bull (@garius) October 12, 2022

I've written about how Klugman leveraged Quincy to help save lives before in detail below. Why did he do it? To quote: "There's got to be some value on TV. You can't just have screeching tires."

That brings us to Peter Falk. I discovered during research ages ago that Falk was actually an uncredited writer on several Columbo episodes. Why uncredited? Because he was doing it to cover for the NAMED writer who was sick and being treated for cancer. Falk (and others) knew that if the studio knew the writer was too sick to work, they’d fire him, losing the medical plan covering his cancer care. So Falk wrote them and lied to studio staff repeatedly whenever they asked where the writer was, saying he was just off set that day… Finally we have Angela Lansbury. It was pretty much an open secret in the acting community that if you were a faded star on hard times whose pension, healthcare (via union, agency or studio) depended on continued credited appearances you reached out to Lansbury.

Lansbury had been there. She was a star of the golden age. She KNEW how hard it was, and how lucky she was to have Murder She Wrote later in life. Ever wondered why so many old hollywood and TV faded legends show up randomly in Murder She Wrote? Lansbury. If you were struggling for cash or minimum appearances you reached out to Lansbury. She’d get you a part on Murder She Wrote. Might not be a big one. But it would be a credit, it would be paid, and it would COUNT. And she did the same for young actors struggling to start out too Klugman, Falk and Lansbury were all actors who’d legit come up, and built careers, the hard way. And they all saw themselves as having a duty to the people around them and society beyond. They each realised they could leverage their on-set power to help others, and did. RIP.

Yup. I should have mentioned this, with hindsight. Lansbury had FIRM opinions on equality of opportunity for actors from all backgrounds AND on character portrayal. Didn't always win against the studio, but did so more than most.

https://t.co/PigKj2c5ev — John Bull (@garius) October 12, 2022

Oh, and Falk was an INCREDIBLE artist, who used to love sketching anyone and everything on set. Here's one of his self-portraits as Columbo, the role he utterly adored.