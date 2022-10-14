Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

T R E 4 5 O N

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

No one could have predicted…

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Friday Evening Inspirational Open Thread: Doing Good Quietly

Friday Evening Inspirational Open Thread: Doing Good Quietly

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Look for the helpers…

That brings us to Peter Falk. I discovered during research ages ago that Falk was actually an uncredited writer on several Columbo episodes.

Why uncredited? Because he was doing it to cover for the NAMED writer who was sick and being treated for cancer.

Falk (and others) knew that if the studio knew the writer was too sick to work, they’d fire him, losing the medical plan covering his cancer care.

So Falk wrote them and lied to studio staff repeatedly whenever they asked where the writer was, saying he was just off set that day…

Finally we have Angela Lansbury. It was pretty much an open secret in the acting community that if you were a faded star on hard times whose pension, healthcare (via union, agency or studio) depended on continued credited appearances you reached out to Lansbury.

Lansbury had been there. She was a star of the golden age. She KNEW how hard it was, and how lucky she was to have Murder She Wrote later in life.

Ever wondered why so many old hollywood and TV faded legends show up randomly in Murder She Wrote?

Lansbury.

If you were struggling for cash or minimum appearances you reached out to Lansbury. She’d get you a part on Murder She Wrote. Might not be a big one. But it would be a credit, it would be paid, and it would COUNT.

And she did the same for young actors struggling to start out too

Klugman, Falk and Lansbury were all actors who’d legit come up, and built careers, the hard way. And they all saw themselves as having a duty to the people around them and society beyond. They each realised they could leverage their on-set power to help others, and did.

RIP.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • glc
  • RSA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.