For those of you who can not stand the insufferable pricks debating Democrats tonight, here is an open thread. I have been feeling blue the last few days, so yesterday I went and spent 50 dollars on discount plants. Picked up a rubber plant, a peace lily, something called a zz plant, and a snake plant. They were all in bad shape so I had to clean them up, pick out the rot in the root balls, and repot them, but I think they are all going to make it. I don’t even like rubber plants but it was in such shitty condition I felt obligated.

Was still a little down today, so I went to the shelter to go lie on the floor of the cat room and be crawled on by a herd of cats, and this sassy young lady caught my eye:

Her name is Giselle and she is all that and more, and put on quite the audition. She’s about six months old and totally fucking adorable, and I might go get her on Monday. She was at chest height on a cat tree and I walked up to her to pet her, and I reached out and she climbed up my arm and onto my shoulders and walked around on me like I was a jungle gym. Purred and rubbed herself all over me and I was smitten.

Also, she is a kitler!

Speaking of Hitler, let’s all try to tone it down in the comments re: nuclear war and other genocidal behavior. I know Russia has us all worked up in the Ukraine threads, but let’s not be the monsters we hate.