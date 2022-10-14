Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Palate Cleanser

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

For those of you who can not stand the insufferable pricks debating Democrats tonight, here is an open thread. I have been feeling blue the last few days, so yesterday I went and spent 50 dollars on discount plants. Picked up a rubber plant, a peace lily, something called a zz plant, and a snake plant. They were all in bad shape so I had to clean them up, pick out the rot in the root balls, and repot them, but I think they are all going to make it. I don’t even like rubber plants but it was in such shitty condition I felt obligated.

Was still a little down today, so I went to the shelter to go lie on the floor of the cat room and be crawled on by a herd of cats, and this sassy young lady caught my eye:

Friday Night Palate Cleanser

Her name is Giselle and she is all that and more, and put on quite the audition. She’s about six months old and totally fucking adorable, and I might go get her on Monday. She was at chest height on a cat tree and I walked up to her to pet her, and I reached out and she climbed up my arm and onto my shoulders and walked around on me like I was a jungle gym. Purred and rubbed herself all over me and I was smitten.

Also, she is a kitler!

Speaking of Hitler, let’s all try to tone it down in the comments re: nuclear war and other genocidal behavior. I know Russia has us all worked up in the Ukraine threads, but let’s not be the monsters we hate.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Giselle is the compleat furball.  Did the other prospective cat not work out? Glad to hear your mood is lifting.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Oh my god, that face!  She is beautiful and I want her.

      What about the little cat who has to be in quarantine?  Can you get them both

      edit: what if someone else takes Giselle over the weekend?  Also, she need to keep the name Giselle!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Percysowner

      I have a cat that climbed out of his cage, walked on my arm and circled my shoulder. He’s 20 and suffering from a little bit of dementia, but he still curls up on my side with me when I go to sleep and climbs on my shoulder when I brush my teeth. He’s a good boy and so affectionate.

      I agree the Giselle looks like a winner. Please post pictures when you get her.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      Since this is an open thread, I saw the “can Liz Truss outlast this head of lettuce” live feed that you retweeted. I do hope Tony Jay has some thoughts about that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Giselle has a faint resemblance to my dear departed Clio. She didn’t have that adorable gray stache, but her white snout was asymmetrical, making her look like Salvador Dali.

      Hope she enjoys that menagerie!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debit

      John, the peace lily and snake plant are toxic to cats for sure and possibly dogs. Please put them up high where critters can’t get at them.

      Giselle is a beauty.

      Reply

