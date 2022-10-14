Exclusive: Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical Starlink satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab https://t.co/RgX7ykI852
— Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) October 13, 2022
Maybe it’s all an honest misunderstanding! After all, Elon’s had a lot of extraordinary expenses, recently…
I also got a letter Ukraine's commanding general, Valerii Zaluzhniy, sent Musk directly in July asking for 7,700 more Starlink terminals. SpaceX told Zaluzhniy to re-direct the request to DoD. This news comes amid Starlink outages reported along Ukraine's front line.
— Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) October 13, 2022
One senior US defense official told me the request has rankled top brass at the Pentagon while SpaceX has "the gall to look like heroes." The SpaceX figures show how much of an int'l collaboration is has been. https://t.co/gPZBgVEGME
— Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) October 13, 2022
Wants $100m this year and $400m next to not turn the starlinks off https://t.co/5CqsrKx8iu
— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) October 14, 2022
Who amongst us hasn't asked for single-digit % of the entire US military budget for a high-intensity war by pricing $60/pm services at $4,500 a month? But in fairness, there *are* no alternatives to it, so long as you don't google and discover there are actually many alternatives
— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) October 14, 2022
The government paying for it. That’s the difference.
— Kevin M. (@KevinDM) October 14, 2022
Quite possible but the cynic could also argue that this is all a ploy by Musk to completely end Starlink support for Ukraine without actually being the one to do it ("we'd have kept providing the service if the government paid for it").
— John Score (@JScoreForever) October 14, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings