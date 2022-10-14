Exclusive: Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical Starlink satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab https://t.co/RgX7ykI852 — Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) October 13, 2022

Maybe it’s all an honest misunderstanding! After all, Elon’s had a lot of extraordinary expenses, recently…

I also got a letter Ukraine's commanding general, Valerii Zaluzhniy, sent Musk directly in July asking for 7,700 more Starlink terminals. SpaceX told Zaluzhniy to re-direct the request to DoD. This news comes amid Starlink outages reported along Ukraine's front line. — Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) October 13, 2022





One senior US defense official told me the request has rankled top brass at the Pentagon while SpaceX has "the gall to look like heroes." The SpaceX figures show how much of an int'l collaboration is has been. https://t.co/gPZBgVEGME — Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) October 13, 2022

Wants $100m this year and $400m next to not turn the starlinks off https://t.co/5CqsrKx8iu — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) October 14, 2022

Who amongst us hasn't asked for single-digit % of the entire US military budget for a high-intensity war by pricing $60/pm services at $4,500 a month? But in fairness, there *are* no alternatives to it, so long as you don't google and discover there are actually many alternatives — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) October 14, 2022

The government paying for it. That’s the difference. — Kevin M. (@KevinDM) October 14, 2022