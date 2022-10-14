Pelosi’s response to hearing Trump might march to the Capitol is definitely worth watching pic.twitter.com/wpUlvKoqwT
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2022
Our Democracy is on the ballot. Our economic security is on the ballot.
We know what extreme Republicans are doing across America to undermine our elections.
With YOU, our Volunteers in Politics, we will win. 25 days left — make every day count! -NP
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 14, 2022
Speaker Pelosi with all-female secret service – This photo is BADASS. pic.twitter.com/s1SRjv2HYJ
— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) October 13, 2022
I pulled pieces from today’s hearing and information from past hearings and other reporting to put together a comprehensive look at how and why Trump is culpable for Jan. 6.
No paywall. https://t.co/DkLBoiCxFX
— Philip Bump (@pbump) October 14, 2022
i’ve frequently been annoyed with schumer, but he comes across as just as competent as pelosi in all of these behind closed doors videos
— 🎃GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE🎃 (@golikehellmachi) October 13, 2022
I mostly agree with Popehat here…
You can watch the videos from January 6 and say "wow, we came really close to awful things." You can also watch them and think "we're still close to those awful things and they may happen in 2022 or 2024." They still want blood.
— HatOrganizationII (@Popehat) October 13, 2022
… but I can understand the counterargument, too:
Even coming that close triggered a backlash I haven't witnessed since 9/11. Credit card companies blocked people from donating to Republicans. Trump was banned from the internet. Now imagine they had succeeded in killing people.
— Millard Fillmore's porcelain zither (@agraybee) October 13, 2022
