You are here: Home / Jan 6: Hearings / (Not Enough) Friday(s) Morning Open Thread: Never Bet Against Nancy Pelosi

(Not Enough) Friday(s) Morning Open Thread: Never Bet Against Nancy Pelosi

I mostly agree with Popehat here…

… but I can understand the counterargument, too:

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Pelosi’s response to hearing Trump might march to the Capitol is definitely worth watching a few million times

      FTFY, @Acyn

