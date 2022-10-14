On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
lashonharangue
Our ship anchored on the north end of Santa Cruz Island. We had one final morning excursion on Bachas Beach before we sailed to nearby Baltra Island with its airport.
Just inland from the beach landing was a brackish pond with one Flamingo.
Walking along the beach we saw a marine iguana.
I got this photo as it headed toward the water.
At the far end of the beach was a rocky coast with various animals hanging out.
This is a Whimbrel.
And a Great Blue Heron.
And finally a brown pelican coming in for a landing.
Trip over we were taken to the airport for our flight home after a short stop in Quito. Here is a map that shows the route of the ship. My understanding is these routes are regulated by the government of Ecuador. So you need not take the ship we booked to see these sights. Price is driven by the number of passengers (the bigger the ship the lower the cost).
Definitely a bucket list trip!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings