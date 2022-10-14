Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Everybody saw this coming.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The willow is too close to the house.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos – Part 8

On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos – Part 8

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

Our ship anchored on the north end of Santa Cruz Island. We had one final morning excursion on Bachas Beach before we sailed to nearby Baltra Island with its airport.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 8 15
Santa Cruz

Just inland from the beach landing was a brackish pond with one Flamingo.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 8 14
Santa Cruz

Walking along the beach we saw a marine iguana.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 8 13
Santa Cruz

I got this photo as it headed toward the water.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 8 12
Santa Cruz

At the far end of the beach was a rocky coast with various animals hanging out.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 8 11
Santa Cruz

This is a Whimbrel.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 8 10
Santa Cruz

And a Great Blue Heron.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 8 9
Santa Cruz

And finally a brown pelican coming in for a landing.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos - Part 8 8
Map of the Trip

Trip over we were taken to the airport for our flight home after a short stop in Quito. Here is a map that shows the route of the ship. My understanding is these routes are regulated by the government of Ecuador. So you need not take the ship we booked to see these sights. Price is driven by the number of passengers (the bigger the ship the lower the cost).

Definitely a bucket list trip!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.