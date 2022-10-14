Jury selection is underway in Miami for an attempted murder, assault and robbery case. The alleged assailant was a Jet Ski-riding Trump supporter who attacked two Biden supporters who were also on Jet Skis, which is the most Miami thing ever.

The Miami Herald notes the court is having trouble seating a jury because of political polarization and asks, “Does an impartial jury exist?”

Triggered, police say, by a Joe Biden flag on a Jet Ski, Eduardo Acosta allegedly went ballistic and attacked two men, firing at them from his own personal watercraft as they fled on the water and then chasing them down and threatening them at gunpoint — all while repeating a conspiracy that Biden supporters are child molesters. Two years later, Acosta, 39, is fighting charges that include two counts of premeditated attempted murder with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery with a weapon. His trial began this week as attorneys attempted to select a jury. What’s typically the more tedious part of a trial, the jury selection process in Acosta’s trial — which has lasted two days and could spill into next week — has exposed raw feelings, with dozens of potential jurors forced to discuss their feelings about the country’s polarized politics. “It’s not that I think Biden is awesome, but Trump represents everything that I… have a disdain for,” said the woman. “I think he’s a vile human being.” She was promptly dismissed. One by one, other jurors followed with similarly intimate stories on how the last four years in politics had impacted their ability to be objective. Several said they knew what it was like to almost lose friends, or to try to move past hurtful conversations with relatives divided over political ideologies. “Things have been said that there’s no taking back,” one potential juror told attorneys.

I read an article a while back that speculated AG Merrick Garland wouldn’t ever indict Trump because he knows it would be impossible to find an impartial jury, and therefore, Trump would beat the rap. That take seems quaint after the feds raided Trump’s Florida dump.

But imagine how hard it would be to find a group of adult Americans who don’t have strong feelings about the bloated orange meat sack. I’d be kicked off a jury faster than you can say “voir dire.”

In the Miami case, the defendant’s lawyer is a wingnut podcaster, so that should be interesting.

