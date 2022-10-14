Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Voir Dire

Jury selection is underway in Miami for an attempted murder, assault and robbery case. The alleged assailant was a Jet Ski-riding Trump supporter who attacked two Biden supporters who were also on Jet Skis, which is the most Miami thing ever.

The Miami Herald notes the court is having trouble seating a jury because of political polarization and asks, “Does an impartial jury exist?”

Triggered, police say, by a Joe Biden flag on a Jet Ski, Eduardo Acosta allegedly went ballistic and attacked two men, firing at them from his own personal watercraft as they fled on the water and then chasing them down and threatening them at gunpoint — all while repeating a conspiracy that Biden supporters are child molesters.

Two years later, Acosta, 39, is fighting charges that include two counts of premeditated attempted murder with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery with a weapon. His trial began this week as attorneys attempted to select a jury.

What’s typically the more tedious part of a trial, the jury selection process in Acosta’s trial — which has lasted two days and could spill into next week — has exposed raw feelings, with dozens of potential jurors forced to discuss their feelings about the country’s polarized politics.

“It’s not that I think Biden is awesome, but Trump represents everything that I… have a disdain for,” said the woman. “I think he’s a vile human being.” She was promptly dismissed.

One by one, other jurors followed with similarly intimate stories on how the last four years in politics had impacted their ability to be objective.

Several said they knew what it was like to almost lose friends, or to try to move past hurtful conversations with relatives divided over political ideologies. “Things have been said that there’s no taking back,” one potential juror told attorneys.

I read an article a while back that speculated AG Merrick Garland wouldn’t ever indict Trump because he knows it would be impossible to find an impartial jury, and therefore, Trump would beat the rap. That take seems quaint after the feds raided Trump’s Florida dump.

But imagine how hard it would be to find a group of adult Americans who don’t have strong feelings about the bloated orange meat sack. I’d be kicked off a jury faster than you can say “voir dire.”

In the Miami case, the defendant’s lawyer is a wingnut podcaster, so that should be interesting.

Anyhoo, open thread for all who celebrate!

 

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      When I deliver lectures that include the Nuremberg Trials, I don’t use multiple officials from the Trump Criminal Administration outright but I do heavily and obliquely imply that such.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mr. Longform

      I would just say, “I can objectively discern truth from reality, I accept the evidence of science, I am persuadable by logical explanations, and I would weigh the evidence in this case as fairly as possible.”  I guess that would out me right off the bat.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      Are these peremptory challenges (which are limited in number), or is having strong feelings about Trump actually considered sufficiently material to this case that it would unacceptably bias an attempted murder verdict? If so it seems like a universal get-out-of-jail-free card: just shout Trumpy stuff while you murder somebody and nobody can convict you.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      I’ve been called for jury duty and never got past voir dire. I suspect the combination of a Ph.D. and a first cousin who’s an FBI agent does the trick.

      In other news, a new dishwasher! The button panel of the old one broke off in my hand when I tried to open its front door, so no choice. Got a Bosch, similar to the old one— main difference is a third rack above the usual two.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: This was my first thought; perhaps my second thought after pondering how one flies a flag from a jetski.

      People be weird.

      Also, I hate jetskis nearly as much as I hate gas leafblowers. They’re basically leafblowers people ride on the water.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @trollhattan: True about the aquatic leaf blowers, but have you ever heard an airboat? It’s the most obnoxious vessel by a mile. Yesterday, hubby and I were looking out at the river from the porch, and a couple of Jet Skis went by. They sounded quiet to us, and we were wondering if modern Jet Skis are quieter or if we’re so used to airboats that they sound quiet by comparison.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @MattF: Sole time I made it to voir dire, I trolled the DA into using one of her peremptories by noting I have PD office friends. “I’ll be a citizen when it fits my schedule better.”

      Rest of the time I have either not needed to appear, or sat around the jury room for a few hours before being dismissed. During covid it was extra weird at the courthouse.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tom Levenson

      @MattF: you are smarter than I and my wife were.

      We got Bosch for our dishwasher in a kitchen remodel in 2014. It’s been great. Needed one for a different project last year. Got seduced by an LG that was even quieter than the Bosch. Loathe it; doesn’t clean well, has worse racks than the Bosch etc.

      I forgot the cardinal rule of consuming in an economy based on too much choice: if you find something that works, stop.

      As in: Don’t think. It hurts the team.

      Reply

