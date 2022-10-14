In yesterday’s post, people made the case for two House races in Oregon. I generally feel like the blue states can take care of themselves, fundraising-wise, but the House is the House is the House this year, so I have added OR-5 and OR-6, as it appears possible that outcomes there can determine who wins the House in November.

A couple of weeks ago, we decided to wait for Q3 fundraising figures before supporting AK-o1 and OH-01, but it’s not looking like we will have figures any time soon.

So here we go. Added today.

Mary Peltola (AK-01)

Greg Landsman (OH-01)

Jamie McLeod-Skinner (OR-05)

Andrea Salinas (OR-06)

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 18 ways.

So take a look at where things stand and please consider hitting Customize Amounts so we can boost the folks who need it most.

Currently raising funs for Governor, SOS and AG in Nevada and the 3 great women who can tip the balance of the Ohio Supreme Court BLUE. One is running for Chief Justice, and she has at least a seat on the court, win or lose as Chief Justice. If either of the other two women win, that tips the Ohio SC 4-3.

