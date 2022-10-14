Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

This really is a full service blog.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We still have time to mess this up!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 / Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (AK-01, OH-01, OR-5, OR-6)

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (AK-01, OH-01, OR-5, OR-6)

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: ,

In yesterday’s post, people made the case for two House races in Oregon.  I generally feel like the blue states can take care of themselves, fundraising-wise, but the House is the House is the House this year, so I have added OR-5 and OR-6, as it appears possible that outcomes there can determine who wins the House in November.

A couple of weeks ago, we decided to wait for Q3 fundraising figures before supporting AK-o1 and OH-01, but it’s not looking like we will have figures any time soon.

So here we go.  Added today.

Mary Peltola  (AK-01)
Greg Landsman  (OH-01)
Jamie McLeod-Skinner  (OR-05)
Andrea Salinas  (OR-06)

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 18 ways.

So take a look at where things stand and please consider hitting Customize Amounts so we can boost the folks who need it most.

 Winnable House Races Purple Districts

 

New Peeps Added Today

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (AK-01, OH-01, OR-5, OR-6) Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (AK-01, OH-01, OR-5, OR-6) 2
Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (AK-01, OH-01, OR-5, OR-6) 4 Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (AK-01, OH-01, OR-5, OR-6) 5

Candidates Added Previously

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (AK-01, OH-01, OR-5, OR-6) 6

Heres the other active thermometer.  They all need our help, too.

Currently raising funs for Governor, SOS and AG in Nevada and the 3 great women who can tip the balance of the Ohio Supreme Court BLUE.  One is running for Chief Justice, and she has at least a seat on the court, win or lose as Chief Justice.  If either of the other two women win, that tips the Ohio SC 4-3.

All of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall (so far) are in the sidebar, and also at the link below.  I have a link to each one in the sidebar now.  The link doesn’t show the thermometer itself, but it takes you to it.  I thought it might be easier to remember what all the options are if they are listed.

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers
Save Florida from DeSantis
Winnable House Races Purple Districts
Protecting Elections in Key States
Flash Fundraising for Cortez-Masto

Totally open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cintibud
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Jackie
  • Kelly
  • Leslie
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Don’t be confused by Sharice Davids.  When I un-paused her, I accidentally added a different Act Blue account for her.  She is in good shape with nearly $5k from us, so don’t be misled by the “only 6 donors and less than $50 on that line.  :-

      Thanks to everyone who has been able to donate so far!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Thank you WG. I’ve just about maxed out to the Oregon campaigns, but I’m in for $100 more! Just win, babe!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      This is interesting from the Palmer Report.

      An incredible thing happened the other night. We found the worst live debater in the history of debates. That would be Wisconsin Senator and conspiracy theorist Ron Johnson. Johnson’s debate was so pathetic and sloppy that replays of it were everywhere. The guy got his clock cleaned but good by Mandela Barnes.

      And it is a good thing because the polls are shifting again, showing Barnes regaining momentum. Barnes kept Johnson on defense through the whole debate. Johnson struggled feebly, but he was no match for Barnes, who poured on the snark.

      Johnson tried with desperation to get Barnes on defense. He attacked him on crime, the old GOP fake standby. Barnes fired back with this beauty: “Let’s talk about the 140 officers Trump left behind during an insurrection you supported.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kelly

      I’m on my way out but a few thoughts on OR-CD5. The race is much closer than I expected. About 11,000 more Democrats than Republicans voted is the primary which I extrapolated to a lead for Jamie. Possible complication is in Oregon there are more unaffiliated voters than Democrats so maybe a bunch of unaffiliated are embarrassed Republicans. Also the 20% former Democrat now spoiler governor candidate Betsy Johnson is attracting may be favoring Republican Chavez-DeRemer. I’m surprised and encouraged Oregon’s largest newspaper the usually conservative Oregonian has endorsed Jamie as well as the Democrats running for the other two open seats.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Also from the Palmer Report.  Hoping this is true!

      Now the New York Times is reporting today that right after Bobb was first added to Trump’s legal team, other existing members of Trump’s team made a point of pressuring her into being the one to sign the letter.

      If this reporting is accurate, it would mean that members of Trump’s team went out of their way to not only deceive the government, but also to set up Bobb as a “fall guy” in case things went wrong.

      I hope all these attorneys who are trying to be too cute by half get nailed by the DOJ.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cintibud

      I am not seeing Greg Landsman when I click customize amounts. I also didn’t see Mary Peltola so maybe the new additions aren’t up yet?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leslie

      Question: I assume these amounts are dispersed to the candidates as soon as they’re received, roughly speaking? We’re rapidly approaching the point where last-minute funds aren’t that useful to a campaign.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Leslie: Yes, they get the funds almost immediately.  And they receive a notification of donations immediately, so they can plan for the funds immediately when they are donated.

      I might even be wondering if these funds might be too late, except R money is pouring in from rich Republican donors and this can help our Dems respond.

      Starting sometime next week, we will also be fundraising for boots on the ground in GA and in AZ.  This group has a proven track record, and they can absolutely use folks on the ground in the few weeks we have left.

      Just like in Iowa for the 2 weeks before the caucus where Obama won in Iowa – they wanted us for the final two weeks.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: I think the table read of The Princess Bride brought in $500K a couple of years ago.  Next week they are doing something with former Packer coach Mike Holmgren.  Wikler is good at his job.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.