Giselle Update

by | 11 Comments

Friday Night Palate Cleanser

I called this morning to put a hold on her, and she was adopted about an hour after I left yesterda. So no new feline overlord for the Cole household. I know a ton of you will be upset, but I am ok with it. She just was not the right cat for me, it turns out.

That’s sort of how I view how the universe works with animals. The right cat or dog for you will end up in your household. I know she was gorgeous and super friendly and would have made a great companion, but she would have been that way with everyone, and clearly was as she went the same afternoon I saw her. One of these days it will happen, and then I will have the right cat.

Plus, think of the gift she has already given us. I can sit and daydream about the endless possibilities of what it would have been like to have her, to think about her lying on my neck while I watched tv, or cuddling with Steve, or curled up. And on top of that, maybe she went to a first time cat owner, who fell in love with her immediately and now will rescue lots more animals over their lifetime because of their experience with Giselle.

So it’s ok. I hope she has a good life and makes her owners happy. One of these days the right cat for me will end up in my house.

      cain

      I totally get what you mean. My two silly black velociraptors as I affectionately call them accepted me when they didn’t for anyone else. The lady told me she has never seen them react like that with anyone else. They knew. She spent a ton of time prior to me meeting them to prepare me for what she thought would be complete aloofness 😂

      raven

      We would have NEVER gotten a pit bull. Now it’s been over a year and she’s such a sweetheart.

      She’s also terrible on the leash with other dogs so, when my wife broke her foot while walking Artie, we had to find another outlet for her. This dog park at the VFW is a mile away from our house and we’d never gone there. It turns out that she’s just another dog when she’s off the leash romping and now we go for hours and hours a day!

      Alison Rose

      Aw, that’s a shame–but you are certainly right that it just means she was meant to join another family. And you know, sometimes if you just visit your local shelter, the right one will leap out at you…sometimes literally!

      With my previous cat, Zoe (RIP), I’d gone to the shelter’s website and had made a list of 4 or 5 cats that fit the criteria I was looking for. She was on the list but there wasn’t any one particular cat that I was focused on. I went to the shelter to meet them and make a choice, started walking down the corridor where the cat rooms were. She was in the second room, a little one by herself, and as I got near, she came running up to the window at the front, put her front paws up on the glass, and started meowing her little head off at me. I looked at the sheet on the door, saw she was one from my list, and asked to be let in to meet her. She crawled all over my lap right away, ate a treat from my palm, and started playing with my boot laces.

      I took her home that day and she was with me for 13 years. So yeah…the right one will make themselves known to you when you encounter them :)

      Anonymous At Work

      Also, no worrying that Steve would dispute another cat’s claim to Overlordship/Overladyship of the Cole household.  Seen and heard too many such disputes in my time to ever attempt multiple cats that are not already bonded.

