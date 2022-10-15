Before we get going with the Ukraine update, I want to note that the Evin Prison – which is where the Islamic Republic holds their political prisoners, among others – is on fire! This is not a government, let alone a regime, that is in control. And that’s especially dangerous for everyone.

Evin Prison is a symbol of the brutality of the Islamic Republic. Countless arrests—including of prominent members of civil society—have been made since protests began on 9/16. Fire could result in mass casualties—more blood on the hands of the Islamic Republic. #MahsaAmini — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) October 15, 2022

Just weeks ago, civil rights activist @HosseinRonaghi was arrested and taken to Evin Prison. Ronaghi's leg was broken by prison guards who viciously beat him. #MahsaAmini https://t.co/dP1E4gbMX9 — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) October 15, 2022

Narges Mohammadi was just sentenced earlier this month to 15 months on bogus charges to serve in Evin Prison. #MahsaAmini https://t.co/zjqtTqHyuh — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) October 15, 2022

Back-to-back traffic on the road leading to Evin Prison. The narrator says it's 10pm at night and that the prison is on fire. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/pUZMOA29Rs — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) October 15, 2022

Civil rights activist Atena Daemi notes all prisoners' lives are in danger and breaks down the key parts of Evin Prison that are impacted: Wards 241, 209; Wards 7, 8; Women's Ward; Ward 350; Ward 4; and the cultural building of the prison. #MahsaAmini https://t.co/upRxZMgXgJ — Holly Dagres (@hdagres) October 15, 2022

As the Islamic Republic clamps down to try to regain control, the more deadly and dangerous things are going to get.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video and English transcript below:

Dear Ukrainians! I wish you health! We have a new defense assistance package from the United States valued at $725 million. These are very necessary things. Ammunition for HIMARS and artillery, anti-tank weapons, anti-radar missiles. I thank President Biden, bipartisan Congress, and the entire American nation for this strong package. We are doing everything to reduce the capabilities of the occupiers, the ability of the Russian army to carry terror through Ukrainian land. We are consistently destroying the logistics of terrorists, their warehouses and headquarters. The total losses of the enemy in terms of killed people are approaching 65,000. So many citizens of Russia gave their lives for the possibility of a handful of people in the Kremlin to ignore reality. And according to the way the Russian “burial operation” continues, we can say that even 100,000 dead Russian citizens will not prompt the Kremlin to think a little bit. Only real victories of Ukraine, only real defending of itself by the free world from Russian terror and blackmail – protection with sanctions, protection with help to Ukraine – only complete displacement of the occupiers from Ukrainian land and dismantling of the aggressive capabilities of the terrorist state – all this is the way to peace. Peace will become possible when its terror becomes impossible for Russia. Today and yesterday, various regions of our country were targets of Russian attacks. In particular, by missiles and Iranian drones. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. But, unfortunately, not all. Unfortunately, there is destruction and casualties. Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv region, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region and some other regions of our country… We are doing everything to shoot down more enemy missiles and drones to neutralize more strike positions of the Russian army. And the day will surely come when our state will be able to fulfill this task one hundred percent. Today, I want to thank all our people who are promptly eliminating the consequences of the Russian terrorist attacks: our energy workers, employees of the State Emergency Service, communal services and local authorities, construction workers, employees of the National Police, government officials who coordinate the recovery process. Although in some of our cities and districts the power companies are still forced to limit the supply of electricity to maintain the stability of the system, we are doing and will do everything to restore the technical capabilities for supply. Also, in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region, Kherson region, and Donetsk region (in Lyman, Sviatohirsk) we are working to restore order, social and medical services, energy supply, communication and mail, water supply and gas, where it is possible. For example, they began to restore gas supply to Izium – the first 500 families of the city already have gas in their homes again. Just yesterday, more than 3,000 houses in the Izium, Kupiansk, Chuhuyiv and Kharkiv districts of Kharkiv region were connected to the gas supply. Work is ongoing in other directions as well. I’m thankful to everyone who is returning normal life to Ukrainians! Active operations continue in various areas of the front. A very difficult situation persists in Donetsk region and Luhansk region. The most difficult is the Bakhmut direction, as in the previous days. We hold our positions. In general, in the east and south, we do everything to make the occupiers feel that they have no prospects. No matter who they send to fight against us, it will only end in defeat for them. Well, I will once again remind the citizens of Russia, who do not want to participate in this criminal war, but who are sent to war, of one possibility. All who surrender themselves to Ukrainian captivity will save their lives. Anyone who continues to fight in the Russian army or among mercenaries does not have such an opportunity. Ukraine will definitely return everything that belongs to it. Eternal glory to all who fight for our country! Eternal honor to everyone who helps us overcome Russian terror! Eternal gratitude to all who work for our victory! Glory to Ukraine!

Former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer brings us some updates on what Russian “air defense doing?”

SEAD STRIKE: On 15 OCT, UKR announced the destruction of three S-300 surface to air missile complexes in the coastal city of Berdyansk. This Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) mission follows the interdiction of 3 Russian S-300 air defense complexes in Tokmak on 12 OCT. pic.twitter.com/D9HL8ebYgA — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 15, 2022

NOTED: The photograph previously inserted was erroneously attributed by an in theatre news source to the 14 OCT SEAD missions near Tomak. The details and location of the strike are confirmed as reported. pic.twitter.com/d64MaAneRF — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 15, 2022

An oil depot is on fire in Bilhorod region (RU). pic.twitter.com/sGbBI31pXC — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) October 15, 2022

You may be asking how the mobilization is going? The AP has some answers:

MOSCOW — Two volunteer soldiers on Saturday fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said that the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire. The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

I’ve seen RUMINT, at best, that an entire Russian unit killed its leadership and surrendered to a Ukrainian unit somewhere in the Donbas. But I’ve seen nothing confirming it. So I’ll keep an eye out.

Deutsche Well brings us the details of another Russian national arrested for seeming to be using a drone to conduct reconnaissance in Norway:

A Norweigan court on Friday ordered a 50-year-old Russian national held in custody for two weeks as he admitted to flying two drones over the country, potentially over critical energy infrastructure. In recent weeks, there have been numerous drone sightings near the country’s offshore oil and gas platforms. Security has been ratcheted up following explosions that targeted gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month. What do we know about the suspect? The identity of the Russian male was not made public, only that he was detained on Tuesday with three passports in his luggage, two Russian ones and one Israeli, according to local Norweigan media. Authorities also seized four terabytes of data, some of it encrypted. Customs officers reportedly located two drones and numerous electronic storage devices during a routine check at the border crossing in Storskog, the only border crossing between Norway, a NATO member, and Russia. The border between Russia and Norway is 198 kilometers (123 miles) from Arctic land. Prosecutor Anja Mikkelsen Indbjor told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the Russian man is suspected of violating sanctions that were put in effect following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Under the measure, Norway prohibits aircraft, including drones, operated by Russian nationals or companies “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory.” The VG newspaper reported that the suspect told the Eastern Finnmark District Court in Vadso that he had been in Norway since August and flew the drones across the country. Jens Bernhard Herstad, the defense attorney for the Russian national, has said his client acknowledged flying drones across Norway but has not told the court why he is in the country other than as a tourist on vacation. Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said it was still “too early to draw conclusions.” After police review the seized material, charges against the Russian man could be expanded. Enger Mehl told the broadcaster NRK, “It is known that we have an intelligence threat against us which has been reinforced by what is happening in Europe.”

There’s an old sarcastic saying that the difference between crazy and eccentric is having a million dollars. Unfortunately, our Starlink Snowflake is on the wrong side of that balance sheet. He’s also demonstrating that he’s dumb as a rock. Elon, who has got to be the most gullible person alive, has fallen for this:

Is this list real? What’s the URL? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2022

Josh Marshall has the goods on Elon’s “source”

Wow musks new source on “Ukraine kill lists” has a pretty lit telegram channel pic.twitter.com/HH0qkZ0JzS — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 15, 2022

Shall we go to the debunking?

I'll take "Stupid Things People On Twitter Actually Believe" for 1000 rubles, Alex. This screenshot getting widely circulated is not from a "Ukrainian government kill list", but rather the website "Миротворець" (Myrotvorets, "Peacemaker"):https://t.co/9xfFMDRy4X https://t.co/Fd1gc5eiZg — Nafnlaus 🇺🇦 🇮🇸 (@enn_nafnlaus) October 14, 2022

A sort of "OSINT Wikileaks", Myrotvorets was created in 2014 by Roman Zaitsev, a former employee of the SBU in Luhansk oblast, based on an idea from a MoD employee, Matyuha Eduard Andriyovych, to gather intel on people believed to be working against Ukraine for law enforcement. — Nafnlaus 🇺🇦 🇮🇸 (@enn_nafnlaus) October 14, 2022

The site is of course controversial, as it's basically mass doxxing of people that a private, crowdfunded org considers criminals. What it is not? A "government kill list". Law enforcement and military intel do make use of the intel posted, but in no way "take orders" from it. — Nafnlaus 🇺🇦 🇮🇸 (@enn_nafnlaus) October 14, 2022

So he was on a "kill list", right? You already know the answer to this: Of Course Not. It's just a private OSINT website. He wasn't even doxxed – the only info posted was his birthdate, and address "USA". But don't let that ruin a good conspiracy theory. — Nafnlaus 🇺🇦 🇮🇸 (@enn_nafnlaus) October 14, 2022

..about you on Myrotvorets is akin to having something posted about you on Wikileaks or BellingCat. The info is out there. Officials may end up investigating you if it raises suspicion you committed a crime. But they have no actual power, beyond the power to doxx. — Nafnlaus 🇺🇦 🇮🇸 (@enn_nafnlaus) October 14, 2022

Your daily Patron!

Animals of the war. (Photo – FACEBOOK MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF UKRAINE, author ALINA KOMAROVA) pic.twitter.com/kBtmVLmuew — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 15, 2022

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Apparently he’s an Old Spice guy!

This is the filming process 🤭 #PatrontheDOg #SlavaUkraini

Open thread!