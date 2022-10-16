… to provide whatever portion of kharma Alex Jones is liable to suffer in this life for his crimes against the Sandy Hook families. Not that the hard-working legal professionals would be less than vigilant in their efforts to seek redress for their clients, but a guild is a guild. And one cannot help but assume the legal guild that wrote the bankruptcy laws would, however unconsciously, take particular care to ensure that their own membership would be able to efficiently pursue judgements even unto death, and beyond.

It is some minuscule measure of consolation that Jones will spend the rest of his godsforsaken life looking at process servers sitting on his doorstep, never be able to go out in public without the fear that a deputized busybody will look over his shoulder and criticize his spending choices, or appear on social media without a swarm of sanctioned overseers making themselves known in the replies… a pale shadow of the horrors he unleashed on those families. Attention, and the vast sums of money that performing for attention have brought him, seem to be the only joy Jones knows; guaranteeing that his future will be poisoned is not enough, but it’s something.

It was an emotional moment in a Connecticut court as a jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, which he falsely claimed was staged https://t.co/ZeDzZso6Lt pic.twitter.com/B3bNEok80J — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2022

One of my first jobs was for collections attorneys going after major awards. Alex is only laughing because has no idea what he's facing. Its not like he didn't pay his light bill for a couple months. He'll live, work etc. But only because they cant bleed you when you're dead. https://t.co/Vyd5vyZqJh — Mike Gehrke (@mikegehrke) October 12, 2022







Hell is actually losing a child to gun violence/. https://t.co/UhYe1lokfi — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) October 12, 2022

These awards are NOT dischargeable in a personal bankruptcy bc they are based on intentional tortious conduct. Jones will be hounded for the rest of his days for payment and any efforts at hiding income/assets could be met with contempt sanctions including imprisonment. https://t.co/eLYAhUu7es — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) October 12, 2022

either way he’s going to spend the rest of his miserable life desperately trying to avoid a court seizing his assets and cleaning out his bank account to enforce the verdicts against him. kinder than he deserves, but it’s still comeuppance — Marbury v. Mad Online (@NickTagliaferro) October 12, 2022

Why did Alex do it? Because money, and because he's an amoral sociopath. Nobody can do anything about the second, but it turns out there's a lot that can be done about the first. — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) October 12, 2022

"There are no supplements that'll make up that level of money." –@oneunderscore__ https://t.co/zGFcTuBHSH — Ari Levy (@levynews) October 12, 2022

I'm sure it'll take years and lots of overtime, because the guy is basically a walking series of shell companies. Maybe we find some systemic tax fraud while we are at it, that'd be fun — ??your him-boo ghost-friend ?? (@swolecialism) October 12, 2022

Just a reminder that a bunch of people legitimized Alex Jones even long after he lied about dead children at Sandy Hook. They include the former president, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Joe Rogan and J.D. Vance.https://t.co/DyEXNCDngl — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 12, 2022

It's easy to pile on Alex Jones on a day like this, and although it's good and funny and you should do it, don't forget there are a lot of similar chudlets who should suffer the same fate. — Jort-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) October 12, 2022