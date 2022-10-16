Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

This really is a full service blog.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Let there be snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The revolution will be supervised.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Nothing worth doing is easy.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Alex Jones Open Thread: I Rely on the Lawyers…

Alex Jones Open Thread: I Rely on the Lawyers…

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Alex Jones Open Thread: I Rely on the Lawyers...

… to provide whatever portion of kharma Alex Jones is liable to suffer in this life for his crimes against the Sandy Hook families. Not that the hard-working legal professionals would be less than vigilant in their efforts to seek redress for their clients, but a guild is a guild. And one cannot help but assume the legal guild that wrote the bankruptcy laws would, however unconsciously, take particular care to ensure that their own membership would be able to efficiently pursue judgements even unto death, and beyond.

It is some minuscule measure of consolation that Jones will spend the rest of his godsforsaken life looking at process servers sitting on his doorstep, never be able to go out in public without the fear that a deputized busybody will look over his shoulder and criticize his spending choices, or appear on social media without a swarm of sanctioned overseers making themselves known in the replies… a pale shadow of the horrors he unleashed on those families. Attention, and the vast sums of money that performing for attention have brought him, seem to be the only joy Jones knows; guaranteeing that his future will be poisoned is not enough, but it’s something.



Alex Jones Open Thread: I Rely on the Lawyers... 1

Alex Jones Open Thread: I Rely on the Lawyers... 2

Alex Jones Open Thread: I Rely on the Lawyers... 3

Alex Jones Open Thread: I Rely on the Lawyers... 4

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Dan B
  • different-church-lady
  • Kent
  • RepubAnon

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Dan B

      I read that Steve Bannon is going to be sentenced Friday for – Contempt of Congress? – for failure to appear at the Jan. 6 Committee.

      Hope it’s true!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Kent

      I expect most of the attorneys involved in this case are working on contingency basis.   Which means the more they recover from Alex Jones, the more they will personally earn.

      With close to 1 billion at stake, they will follow him to the ends of the earth and deconstruct every single corporate shell he might have built to try and hide assets.  It will be relentless.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      different-church-lady

      “Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?”

      It’s almost as if he wants to get sued again.

      Just a reminder that a bunch of people legitimized Alex Jones even long after he lied about dead children at Sandy Hook.

      That would be a basket of what again?​

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RepubAnon

      Hopefully, the bankruptcy court will find out Alex Jones is hiding assets from the bankruptcy estate.  That opens a whole new pit of problems – which he so richly deserves.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.