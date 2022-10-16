Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Not all heroes wear capes.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Let there be snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / DOJ Formally Appealed the Appointment of a Special Master

DOJ Formally Appealed the Appointment of a Special Master

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

In case anyone wants to talk politics on a Sunday…

On Friday, the DOJ formally appealed the appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case.

DOJ Formally Appealed the Appointment of a Special Master

The appeal itself can be found at this link.

I believe the Trump team has about a month to respond – holy cow, that feels like a ridiculously long time – but apparently that’s considered pretty fast in the legal world.

I think the DOJ has done a remarkable job of writing their filings, appeals, etc in a way that can be mostly understood by lay people.

If I understand correctly: 1) the 11th Circuit technically could respond the day after the Trump response is due, and 2) even if the corrupt judge gums up the works in the meantime, every single thing she has done to gum up the works can be disappeared if the 11th rules in favor of the DOJ.

If any of our Balloon Juice attorneys want to weigh in, please correct me if I’m wrong, and I’m sure we would all love to hear your thoughts.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • dmsilev
  • frosty
  • grumbles
  • James E Powell
  • jeffreyw
  • MazeDancer
  • NorthLeft
  • Ruckus
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      NorthLeft

      What else is there to talk about on Sundays outside of gardening?

      BTW, I heartily approve of litigating Deadbeat Donald into the ground.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @NorthLeft: I could read that in two ways, not sure whether you’re saying no one would want to talk about anything except gardening, or whether you’re saying that if we’re not talking about gardening then of course we want to talk about politics.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      Your Sunday Trump castrastrofuck read:

      Co-founder of Trump’s media company details Truth Social’s bitter infighting

      Will Wilkerson, one of Trump Media & Technology Group’s first employees, alleges the company violated securities laws and that Trump pressured executives to hand over their shares to his wife. He shared a cache of internal documents with The Post and federal investigators that he says support his claims.

      It’s a long read, but worth it just for the “Let Them Fight”/”Root For Injuries” vibe.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      The DoJ is doing well, and a RWNJ court is being slapped down.  Good, good.  While it’s unfortunate that these things take time, Obama’s admonition to be careful about making court reforms rock solid so that they aren’t seen as political by the normies is important.

      Still, Fight for 15!!

      Meanwhile, you’ll be shocked, shocked to learn that rent increases are being driven by a proprietary algorithm controlled by a one vendor.
      ProPublica:

      On a summer day last year, a group of real estate tech executives gathered at a conference hall in Nashville to boast about one of their company’s signature products: software that uses a mysterious algorithm to help landlords push the highest possible rents on tenants.

      “Never before have we seen these numbers,” said Jay Parsons, a vice president of RealPage, as conventiongoers wandered by. Apartment rents had recently shot up by as much as 14.5%, he said in a video touting the company’s services. Turning to his colleague, Parsons asked: What role had the software played?

      “I think it’s driving it, quite honestly,” answered Andrew Bowen, another RealPage executive. “As a property manager, very few of us would be willing to actually raise rents double digits within a single month by doing it manually.”

      The celebratory remarks were more than swagger. For years, RealPage has sold software that uses data analytics to suggest daily prices for open units. Property managers across the United States have gushed about how the company’s algorithm boosts profits.

      “The beauty of YieldStar is that it pushes you to go places that you wouldn’t have gone if you weren’t using it,” said Kortney Balas, director of revenue management at JVM Realty, referring to RealPage’s software in a testimonial video on the company’s website.

      Anti-trust enforcement and similar fights against anti-competitive behavior needs to get much more attention at all levels of government. Parasites trying to collect monopoly rents are not good for the nation.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      grumbles

      Not a lawyer, but I wasn’t raised right, and hang out with some.

      My understanding of procedural shenanigans available to a rogue deciderator in Florida is unfortunately slim. But as far as it goes, I think Cannon would have to encourage Cheeto to move for something to mess up the process that she could then make a new interlocutory determination on.

      I was having trouble thinking of a non-crazy example, but then remembered who we’re talking about. So maybe Dollhands finally formally asserts executive privilege over some weird subset of seized documents, based on new joint Eastman/Yoo scholarship. It would be laughable, but could probably be made into enough of a mess that  Justice would have to start a new round appeals and give the TV lawyers something to stroke their chins over the audacity about.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MazeDancer

      Susan Wild has a 13-point lead over her GOP opponent in PA-7.

      In May, it was a toss-up. Dobbs effect.

      Now Dems just gotta show up to vote.

      However, won’t be pushing Susan Wild for PostCard writing. But there are many others who need our help.

      Emilia Sykes – still a toss-up against her Trump-endorsed opponent.

      PostCards work. Please consider writing some. Better than sitting around worrying.

      Get addresses at PostCardPatriots.com or click on my nym.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: Grift and greed.  Front-line workers are being paid more, so they want to take that money in higher rent payments.

      Just grift and greed?  Or is this a power move in an effort to put those workers in their place and effectively claw back the gains they have made?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      From Lawfare.

      A short summary:

      The Justice Department argued that Cannon erred by exercising equitable jurisdiction in a case where Trump failed to show that the government “callously disregarded” his consitutional rights in a pre-indictment criminal investigation. It also argued that even if the district court exercised proper jurisdiction, it erred in enjoining the government from reviewing the seized materials for investigative purposes before a special master review.

      In establishing the case for the Eleventh Circuit’s jurisdiction to rule on the appeal, the Justice Department identified three points. First, it pointed to a conclusion in the Eleventh Circuit’s partial stay of Cannon’s injunction that it has pendent jurisdiction to review the special master appointment because it is “inextricably intertwined” with the appealable injunction. Second, it argued that because the district court provided an initial injunction in preventing the government from using the documents, appellate jurisdiction applies to the entire order. Finally, it cited the collateral order doctrine, which provides another basis for appellate jurisdiction when orders require disclosure of classified information.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      West of the Cascades

      Under the expedited schedule, Trump’s brief is due November 10th and the DOJ reply is due November 17th. Here’s the scheduling order: https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000183-a919-d581-a98f-a9dd618a0000.

      Note that the scheduling order specifies that a new, randomly-drawn panel will hear the merits of the DOJ appeal – not necessarily the same three judges who issued the stay order related to the classified documents. BUT the new judges’ opinions will certainly be informed by the reasoning and dicta in the order granting the stay.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @dmsilev: I especially like that the whistleblower is saying that Trump demanded all the shareholders turn over some of their shares to Melania.

      Seems perfectly legit.  /s

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      Could rethuglicans have found a less qualified, worse human being to be their candidate?

      I’m thinking it’s possible but rather unlikely.

      I’m looking/thinking back over the last 50+ yrs that I’ve been voting and the concept that the rethuglicans have gotten far, far worse as a political party, their only positive (to them alone) direction has been how to get more money in their bank accounts and screw the country, the world and especially at least 90% of the population of this country, all for a big payday. They care only about their personal wealth, not the heath, welfare, and monetary value of the country. They are traitors to the ideals of this country, the founders, and the populace. They are greedy, hateful assholes. Not everyone with an R on their ballot is a rethuglican, some of them are just conservatives, likely want to go at a much slower speed or that the world shouldn’t be as we see it. They are wrong but not in that they can’t have their minds changed only in that they see the world differently. But the world does change and is changing. Much of the world has very conservative leanings that think that change is wrong because it takes away stability. But 7 or 8 billion humans will never be stable, there will always be someone who wants to rule the world or at least a corner of it and others who don’t want government because it always wants to control them. (Even though many of them need some control to not be harmful) Money will always be an issue because it’s how we deal with food, electricity, housing in a world of billions of us. It’s greed that is the world’s problem, that some have way, way too much and many have way, way too little money. This country was partially about having a more reasonable distribution of the wealth, but the last few decades of trying to make at least this country more equal in wealth distribution has failed rather spectacularly.

      I have really no answers in how to solve this other than we all, or at least most of us, need to work together to repair and protect this country and all it’s citizens from the disaster that is the wealthy few percent of the country that think they should own it all, at everyone else’s expense.

      This is number 3.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, in China … France24:

      ‘Declining quality of life’

      However, the Chinese Dream now appears to be slipping away. The Chinese economy grew by just 0.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, a marked slowdown from China’s robust growth after its early success in managing the pandemic.

      Xi’s interventionist economic policies have prioritised China’s strict “zero-Covid” strategy over growth while clamping down on tech titans like Alibaba and the Tencent conglomerate. Meanwhile, the trade war with the United States has heated up, with the US Commerce Department imposing sweeping new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to China on October 7.

      “Incomes are no longer rising while the cost of living is increasing by leaps and bounds,” Rocca said. “And there is a lot of social pressure. To be considered ‘successful,’ you’ve got to be able to live in such and such a neighbourhood; send your children to such and such a school; wear clothes from this brand; and own that make of car.”

      Health costs are soaring as well, as Chinese society is ageing rapidly. “People are feeling a decline in their quality of life,” said Rocca.

      But expectations are still rising – notably for China’s youth – creating a glut of highly educated people vying for the same positions.

      “Never before have so many people graduated from university, but not all of them get a job after graduating,” Rocca noted. “Unemployment among well-qualified young people is at nearly 20 percent. Some are accepting low-paid jobs as the ‘least-bad’ option – and they’re seeing the successful life society tells them to have slipping away.”

      No economy is immune from recessions and crashes after bubbles. China has not had a severe one in a long time. We’ll have to see how they address the problems and the discontent.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anonymous At Work

      Cough Cough Fodder for Adam Silverman cough

      https://www.yahoo.com/news/impossible-escape-own-guys-shoot-071611253.html

      Three lines: convicts at front, press-gang in middle, regular behind.  Only way is forward.  If true, bad design since convicts has less moral compunction about fragging officer and surrendering towards freedom.  Put the press-gang in front to absorb bullets like planned and convicts behind would be more likely to shoot retreating troops.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.