In case anyone wants to talk politics on a Sunday…

On Friday, the DOJ formally appealed the appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case.

The appeal itself can be found at this link.

I believe the Trump team has about a month to respond – holy cow, that feels like a ridiculously long time – but apparently that’s considered pretty fast in the legal world.

I think the DOJ has done a remarkable job of writing their filings, appeals, etc in a way that can be mostly understood by lay people.

If I understand correctly: 1) the 11th Circuit technically could respond the day after the Trump response is due, and 2) even if the corrupt judge gums up the works in the meantime, every single thing she has done to gum up the works can be disappeared if the 11th rules in favor of the DOJ.

If any of our Balloon Juice attorneys want to weigh in, please correct me if I’m wrong, and I’m sure we would all love to hear your thoughts.

