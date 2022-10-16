Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Grandparents

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

Last night I watched a terrific little film called “Sometimes Always Never” (Amazon Prime). Here’s the trailer:

It features a Scrabble-playing grandfather (played by the amazing Bill Nighy) and it got me wondering about portrayals of grandparents in film, TV, literature and art generally.

So, in this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about grandparents of note in any of these art forms. The judges will also accept anecdotes about your grandparents and how they took you to movies, or bought you books, or whatever is relevant.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      prostratedragon

      Since I remember “Larry” Fishburne from Apocalypse Now (and am maybe 10 years older than he is), it was strange to see him playing grandfather on Black-ish.​

      ETA: 9 years

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Almost Retired

      The unforgettable Cloris Leachman as Maw Maw on the otherwise forgettable tv show “Raising Hope.”  I’m pretty sure JD Vance based some of the characters in his fictitious Hillbilly book on her.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Peter Faulk as the grandfather in Princess Bride has to be everybody’s favorite grandparent, especially for those of us who remember being sick as a child and in need of comfort.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      prostratedragon

      Grandma and Grandpa Joad in The Grapes of Wrath. The actors who played them were born in 1863 and 1869, respectively. I often take note of the 19th century people whom we know today from media, as a way of understanding how compressed our time is. They’re the two oldest I’ve noticed so far.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Origuy

      This is a stretch but it’s about culture. There was a discussion a while back about virtual tours. I was at the Vatican in July and couldn’t possibly squeeze in all the Vatican Museums. The website lists 26. However, many of them have virtual tours. I made it to the Pio-Clementino, the Egyptian, and of course the Sistine Chapel. I’m sure there are depictions of a few grandparents somewhere.

      https://www.museivaticani.va/content/museivaticani/en/collezioni/musei.html

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Yutsano

      My 102 year old grandfather just passed away two months ago. It happened while I was at work. I still have the voice message on my phone. I don’t know if I’ll ever delete it.​

      EDIT: changed the timeline. But time is being weird right now.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      prostratedragon

      @Yutsano: ​ Born in 1920? So was my father, who died going on 11 years ago; 91’s a pretty good run I guess. All my natural grandparents had died when I was born, I just knew one stepgrandmother, but did know two great-grandparents, and missed a third by not much. I did have several grandparent surrogates growing up. It’s a definite role.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Grandpa Edwin Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine played by Alan Arkin. Not sure if I’ve seen a movie with a heroin addict grandparent who’s also a big cheerleader of the grandkid.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @Mai Naem mobile: That was a great movie.

      Another memorable character:

      Granny on the Beverly Hillbillies – I don’t think anyone since has played such a tiny, strong (in some ways), frenetic character on TV since (but there’s lots of TV that I’ve missed).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My elder Sis has very clear memories of me and my maternal grandfather playing Gin. Not that woossie Gin Rummy, but Gin, a man’s game. Both our faces set, concentrating on the cards, striving to win. I remember never getting a break. If I won it was because I won, not because he let me. It was serious business, and more often than not, I did not. But when I did? It was my triumph.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dnfree

      My grandmother was born in 1894 and died in 1993.  She was a devout Christian, Methodist, who believed “Further along, we’ll understand why”, in the words of the old hymn.  She loved Khalil Gibran’s “The Prophet” and gave it to all her grandchildren for our high school graduations.  I have carried on the tradition with our grandchildren.

      We named our eldest daughter after her, and my grandmother gave her namesake a calligraphy of a verse of “On Self-Knowledge” for graduation:

      Say not, “I have found the truth,” but rather, “I have found a truth.”
      Say not, “I have found the path of the soul.” Say rather, “I have met the soul walking upon my path.”
      For the soul walks upon all paths.
      The soul walks not upon a line, neither does it grow like a reed.
      The soul unfolds itself, like a lotus of countless petals.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BGinCHI

      I always wished I’d had the grandparents on The Waltons.

      Always loved Will Geer and Ellen Corby as actors, too.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      BGinCHI

      @Mai Naem mobile: ​
        My first response to this got eaten…..

      It’s a great call, as he’s a terrific character in a film that’s full of them. I love that movie. Great screenplay, too.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Was just re-watching Donnie Darko for Halloween movie vibes and of course, Grandma Death is a significant character in that excellent film.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BGinCHI

      Also, a quick note on the film mentioned above (“Sometimes Always Never”). It can’t some head-scratching mixed reviews (at Ebert’s site, for ex.) that I thought were, to say the least, ungenerous and off-base.

      It’s a delightful little film and I wish there were more like it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Don’t do grandparents. Father’s father died before he was 4, mother’s father died before I was 2. Mother’s mother died when I was 13, father’s mother stuck around til found dead in bed the morning of one of her grandson’s wedding; saw each at most for a couple of days alternating summers, neither spoke more than 5 words of English. I try to tell my niece and (surviving) nephew how lucky they are to have known all their grandparents as intelligent and communicative, and I will tell my grandniece and grandnephew the same when they’re old enough.

      (NB just returned from 15 days in Prague, mostly spent incommunicado in electronics hell, brand new laptop a brick that could not be recharged but anyway wouldn’t let me sign on without a Microsoft PIN I forgot years ago, new cell phone had to be unlocked from the US at $20 in connection cost, barely enough Net access to print boarding passes for flight home. Long 10+ hour layovers in Iceland in both directions. Second worst trip of my many transatlantic adventures – only one worse in ’85 when my wallet and passport were stolen in Sicily and my camera, with 30+ photos of the Sicilian relatives I didn’t know existed, stolen at a sidewalk trattoria in Rome. Blah.)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      The blue fairy (Merryweather?) from Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” always reminded me of my grandmother.

      • Merryweather : I’d like to turn her into a fat ol’ – hop toad.

        Fauna : Now, dear, that isn’t a very nice thing to say.

        Flora : Besides, we can’t. You know our magic doesn’t work that way.

        Fauna : It can only do good, dear, to bring joy and happiness.

        Merryweather : Well, *that* would make me happy.

      Reply

