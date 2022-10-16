In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

Last night I watched a terrific little film called “Sometimes Always Never” (Amazon Prime). Here’s the trailer:

It features a Scrabble-playing grandfather (played by the amazing Bill Nighy) and it got me wondering about portrayals of grandparents in film, TV, literature and art generally.

So, in this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about grandparents of note in any of these art forms. The judges will also accept anecdotes about your grandparents and how they took you to movies, or bought you books, or whatever is relevant.