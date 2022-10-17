Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An ancient menace stirs…

Sometimes it’s hard to be optimistic about politics in Florida:

Fernand Amandi, a Florida-based Democratic pollster who is not a crackpot, says the state is the center of a new confederacy movement that he believes will lead to a “break with our American democracy.” I didn’t see the whole segment, and I’m not sure what he means by that.

The GIF with Bugs Bunny sawing off the state comes to mind, but even America’s Wang isn’t large enough to contain the MAGA virus, which means to take a run at the larger host again in a couple of years. Meanwhile, and not coincidentally, an ancient menace stirs:

She’s right. As you’ve no doubt heard, one of the world’s most toxic rappers went on another antisemitic bender this weekend, as did the toxic orange fart cloud who used to befoul the Oval Office before Joe Biden opened the windows. Tangerine Baal took to his tumbleweed-choked knock-off Twitter platform to tell American Jews they better appreciate Trump and Israel like evangelicals do “Before it is too late!”

I liked David Rothkopf’s response:*

Trump, the mob boss, tries to shake down American Jews. “Love me, or else.” We’ve been menaced by fascists before, you two-bit goon. We recognize the the threat you represent from the darkest pages of our history. That’s why we’ll never submit to your threats.

Of course, Hair Furor isn’t the only Republican who’s trafficking in antisemitic tropes — his afterbirth Ron DeSantis is beloved by Nazis and takes calls to denounce them as a personal affront, which is an interesting choice. His former press secretary/current campaign “rapid response” director referenced a gross antisemitic conspiracy theory involving the Rothschilds.

And now it’s routine for GOP pols to use the name “Soros” as an antisemitic dog-whistle. Not just the MTG trash — even the milquetoasts like Rubio. This is who they are.

In related news, Trump isn’t the only deplatformed, antisemitic piece of shit who’s looking for an unmoderated receptacle for his hatred and bile. From Axios:

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to acquire Parler, a Twitter-like social media app that has become a haven for conservatives.

Why it matters: In a statement, Ye said he’s buying the platform to ensure people with conservative opinions “have the right to freely express ourselves” online.

Earlier this month, Ye’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were restricted in response to antisemitic posts.

Axios says Parler was kicked off the Apple and Google app stores after the insurrection but reinstated by both. Will they continue to host apps if they’re owned by a vicious antisemite with untreated personality disorders? Since they host Trump’s tumbleweed-choked knock-off, probably.

I have no idea how a society that prioritizes free speech deals with this problem, but I hope we figure it out because more and more, it seems like the Nazis are getting the band back together.

Open thread.

*I quoted Rothkopf instead of embedding the tweet because it contained a screencap of the malignant orange meat-sack’s ersatz tweet. You can click through to see it. I don’t think ignoring Hair Furor’s bile is an effective way to address the menace he represents, which must be confronted. But maybe it’s a good idea to quote him sparingly?

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      The tricky thing about modern American antisemitism is that it frames itself as pro-semitism and insists that its opposition, including most American Jews, are the real antisemites (because of Israel).

      Just like American racism.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      @Matt McIrvin: It’s of a piece with russians saying Jews are the real Nazis.

      It’s so fun knowing that there are a fuckton of people who want me dead.

      It’s also a good reminder that one of the age-old beliefs they hold–that Jews run secretly run everything–is obvious bullshit. For one thing, if we did, shit would be running a lot better. For another, all these fuckheads would be living on a rock in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Damien

      Tolerance paradox has entered the chat.
      We’re literally seeing its predicted consequence emerge: the evil are using the levers of power to kill the very tolerant society that allowed them to speak.

      Quite frankly, and I hate this, but my expectations of ongoing political violence only grow :(

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oatler

      The MAGA on the site I hate-read is a practicing Jew who floods the site with hateful drivel and her only complaint is “Democrat” anti- semitism; never finds space to rail against Israel’s abortion policy but spells God “G-d”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Llelldorin

      “We love Jews because our eschatology requires them to exist and be powerful so they can die horribly at the appropriate moment!”

      Ummmmm…. yeah. Not really feeling that these are the best friends ever.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      West of the Rockies

      I am one of 12 people in America who can’t name a Kanye West song.  But I am astonished that he is now a RWNJ.  I mean, Dennis Miller was surprising as well.  He seemed too hip and smart to be that stupid. I hear 9/11 changed him and others.

      Humans are stupefying.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JanieM

      But maybe it’s a good idea to quote him sparingly?

      Totally agree. I also make sure never to type his name: I’ve referred to him as Clickbait since 2016. Others have other monikers for him — TFG, Ruckus’s SFB — but I like the little twist involved in Clickbait, which is a deliberate attempt to avoid giving him one of the things he most craves and feeds off of, which is clicks. His real name will get clicks; our nicknames for him will pass under a search engine’s radar. Well, except maybe for TFG at this point.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ian

      Betty, did you see the other Florida mal-governance story of the weekend?  DeSantis is allowing early voting to be extended after Hurricane Ian, but only in counties that lean Republican

      NPR

      Guardian

      Democratic leaning Orange County gets no similar consideration.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @West of the Rockies: Everyone who was working on Saturday Night Live back then says Dennis Miller never changed–he was always like that in person. The SNL writers just wrote both-sidesy, above-it-all material for him, it was a time when liberals could consume that and not see anything amiss, and he avoided getting too far into the agitprop in his standup. 9/11 just turned him into a sincere commentator and it all came out.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Moar You Know

      I far prefer Google and Apple providing an app for the fascists, where at least we can keep on eye on the fuckers, than one that is not under their control and any and all sorts of bullshit could be going on.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NorthLeft

      I hope that most Americans understand that the evangelical “love” for Israel has more to do with that country’s role in the end times rather than any concern for the well being of Jews who live there and especially not for Jews who live anywhere else in the world.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @schrodingers_cat: Left antisemitism is more like the European style where they can’t separate criticism of Israel from fear of the shadowy Jewish octopus controlling everything. I’ve known some of those people myself. They have much less political pull in this country though.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @JanieM: I vacillate on this issue because it does seem like Clickbait’s deplatforming and belatedly deployed special handling protocols by many MSM outlets allows his increasingly loopy hate-mongering to fly under the radar a bit. For example, Clickbait is all in on the Q lunacy now, but I bet most Americans don’t know that.

      Reply

