Sometimes it’s hard to be optimistic about politics in Florida:

"We have to recognize that Florida is not just a radicalized state with leadership that not only seems to be hostile to…American democracy. I think you can go ahead and say right now, Florida is the MAGA republican capital of the confederacy." @AmandiOnAir #CrossConnection pic.twitter.com/ek7tioSfun — The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@CrossConnection) October 15, 2022

Fernand Amandi, a Florida-based Democratic pollster who is not a crackpot, says the state is the center of a new confederacy movement that he believes will lead to a “break with our American democracy.” I didn’t see the whole segment, and I’m not sure what he means by that.

The GIF with Bugs Bunny sawing off the state comes to mind, but even America’s Wang isn’t large enough to contain the MAGA virus, which means to take a run at the larger host again in a couple of years. Meanwhile, and not coincidentally, an ancient menace stirs:

We should all stand against what feels like a growing chorus of anti-Semitism. There should be no quarter for it in our politics or culture. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 16, 2022

She’s right. As you’ve no doubt heard, one of the world’s most toxic rappers went on another antisemitic bender this weekend, as did the toxic orange fart cloud who used to befoul the Oval Office before Joe Biden opened the windows. Tangerine Baal took to his tumbleweed-choked knock-off Twitter platform to tell American Jews they better appreciate Trump and Israel like evangelicals do “Before it is too late!”

I liked David Rothkopf’s response:*

Trump, the mob boss, tries to shake down American Jews. “Love me, or else.” We’ve been menaced by fascists before, you two-bit goon. We recognize the the threat you represent from the darkest pages of our history. That’s why we’ll never submit to your threats.

Of course, Hair Furor isn’t the only Republican who’s trafficking in antisemitic tropes — his afterbirth Ron DeSantis is beloved by Nazis and takes calls to denounce them as a personal affront, which is an interesting choice. His former press secretary/current campaign “rapid response” director referenced a gross antisemitic conspiracy theory involving the Rothschilds.

And now it’s routine for GOP pols to use the name “Soros” as an antisemitic dog-whistle. Not just the MTG trash — even the milquetoasts like Rubio. This is who they are.

In related news, Trump isn’t the only deplatformed, antisemitic piece of shit who’s looking for an unmoderated receptacle for his hatred and bile. From Axios:

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to acquire Parler, a Twitter-like social media app that has become a haven for conservatives. Why it matters: In a statement, Ye said he’s buying the platform to ensure people with conservative opinions “have the right to freely express ourselves” online. Earlier this month, Ye’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were restricted in response to antisemitic posts.

Axios says Parler was kicked off the Apple and Google app stores after the insurrection but reinstated by both. Will they continue to host apps if they’re owned by a vicious antisemite with untreated personality disorders? Since they host Trump’s tumbleweed-choked knock-off, probably.

I have no idea how a society that prioritizes free speech deals with this problem, but I hope we figure it out because more and more, it seems like the Nazis are getting the band back together.

Open thread.

*I quoted Rothkopf instead of embedding the tweet because it contained a screencap of the malignant orange meat-sack’s ersatz tweet. You can click through to see it. I don’t think ignoring Hair Furor’s bile is an effective way to address the menace he represents, which must be confronted. But maybe it’s a good idea to quote him sparingly?