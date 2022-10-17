Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is here

Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is here

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Over the weekend, the annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period started.  People can switch their insurance including their drug coverage for any reason right now.  However their access to Medicare supplements may be limited depending on the state they live in.  The two big types of Medicare are traditional Medicare, potentially with a supplment, and Medicare Advantage which is offered by private insurers.  The Commonwealth Fund has a good description of the trade-offs of these two programs:

Medicare Advantage plans typically provide some coverage for benefits not included in traditional Medicare, such as eyeglasses. Plans also have a cap on out-of-pocket expenses for services covered by traditional Medicare, while traditional Medicare does not have a similar limit. On the other hand, traditional Medicare allows beneficiaries to go to any doctor, hospital, or other health care provider that accepts Medicare, without the need for prior approval; Medicare Advantage enrollees typically need a referral from their primary care physician as well as plan approval if they want services from specialists, such as oncologists, covered by the plan.

Medicare Advantage tends to give more financial protection with more restrictions.  Traditional Medicare has less financial protections (at least without a supplement) but way more flexibility.

Those are reasonable trade-offs.

The big thing is that this is a big decision with a lot of complexity.  Get help!

Use navigators, assistors, and federal and state funded help lines.

Use the Area Agency on Aging!

Use a broker or an agent while acknowledging that they only have to give you reasonably good advice instead of optimal advice which means there can be conflicted incentives.

Use help as this is a tough decision.

 

 

 

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      Ladyraxterinok

      @Ladyraxterinok:

      Also I read someplace that the monthly supplement premium was going to be $164 and change.

      Is that true, or does it vary according to the type of supplement you get?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Spanky

      @Ladyraxterinok:  {Digs through wallet.} Well, I do (AARP), but they’re completely separate plans, chosen at different times, without any of the same numbers. So I would say the answer was “no”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeff Del Papa

      I turn 65 in December, I will b signing up for the first time. Wish me luck.

      My big concern is finding drug coverage.  I am an expensive patient, costing  >$3K a month (retail) for the routine stuff.   I assume the supplement plans are picky in what they cover, trying to avoid covering all the expensive things on my list, while making a big deal over all the cheap stuff they are happy to provide.

      I will indeed be seeking professional help.

      Reply

