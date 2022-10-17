Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread (Debating an Empty Podium)

This is an open thread, but I’ll talk for a minute about the Sunday debate for the Georgia senate race.

I watched Friday’s debate between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and then today I watched the 3-way Sunday debate between Rev. Warnock, the libertarian spoiler, and an empty podium.

You can watch the Sunday debate here.

I have to say, Rev. Warnock does a much better job debating Walker when he’s not there!  Warnock came out swinging, and I was there for it.  The asshole libertarian, of course, is telling people to vote for him so it sends the race to a run-off.  Because something-something somehow that will be good for Georgia.  Really hoping Warnock can win outright!

The two candidates who showed up could sometimes choose to ask a question of the other candidate who was there OR they could choose to put the question to the guy at the empty podium. The funniest thing is that they were also allowed follow-up questions or rebuttal time, so after they posed their question to Walker they got to also rebut what they thought Walker would have said if he had been there!

Open thread.

Update: I hear in the comments that there are some debates tonight:

 

 

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      Jackie

      Utah’s senator debate between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin is tonight. Also, Georgia’s governor’s debate between Kemp and Stacey Abrams. AND 2nd senatorial debate between  JD Vance and Tim Ryan. Lots to try watching this evening!

      Plus, hoping to see the Cleveland Guardians shove the Yankees out of the Playoffs.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: That’s kind of what I thought on Friday night!  It reminded me a little bit of Obama when he seemed not to know what to do with all of Romney’s just-outright-blatant-lies in their first debate.

      Rev. Warnock seemed way more comfortable in the Sunday setting.  He seemed more in “speaking” mode than “debating” mode.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Abnormal Hiker

      Some of the Wordle fans have complained about NYT changing the game. It appears that they have expanded the list of potential solutions. Wordlebot provides an analysis everyday. Recently plurals of 4-letter words have showed up as possible solutions. But today there is a really interesting addition: PWNED is now a potential wordle solution.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sanjeevs

      The chief executive of a Texas startup that sought to build a banking alternative for conservative Americans resigned over the weekend.
      Toby Neugebauer stepped down as GloriFi CEO on Sunday, according to an email he sent to employees that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. His resignation follows a Journal article earlier this month that detailed GloriFi’s turbulent start.

      Mr. Neugebauer started GloriFi with former Mike Pence chief of staff Nick Ayers. The pair attracted tens of millions of dollars in funding last year from an A-list group of financial backers to launch the financial-services company for people who think traditional banks are too liberal. Within months, the investors’ money was nearly gone, and GloriFi was on the verge of bankruptcy.
      The company missed launch dates, blaming faulty technology and failures by vendors, and laid off dozens of employees. Some employees said that Mr. Neugebauer had a volatile temper and drank on the job, and that the company’s unusual workspace—Mr. Neugebauer’s home—added distractions, the Journal previously reported.

      CEO of Anti-Woke Bank Startup GloriFi Resigns – WSJ

      Very sad news for Peter Thiel, Ken Griffin and Candace Owens.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      It’s kind of like we are in a funhouse mirror version of reality these days, except with emphasis on “not fun”.

      While I was looking for links to tonight’s debates, I came across this story:

      Mike Lee slams Utah newspaper for publishing endorsement seemingly written by himself

      So I guess now the story is that Mike Lee wasn’t really trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes; he was just kindly providing a special version of his bio to the newspaper.  He never intended it to be published as an op-ed.  Pinky swear!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      @Abnormal Hiker: What? I have not seen any plurals and the Wordle I solved for earlier today is a large beer mug (sorry for the spoiler).

      Do they have a different Wordle for non-NYT subscribers?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JPL

      @Baud: This was one question

      Abrams, asked why her issues are popular, but she is not polling ahead, says, “I’m on the right side of history and the right side of the issues.” Adds later that she doesn’t buy the polls that show her trailing. “I do not believe that I’m behind.” #gapol

      IMO She needs to make the campaign less about her and more about Georgians, especially females.    Although cute, one ad shows her answering math questions, and talking about how that will help her solve state problems.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @sanjeevs:

      …attracted tens of millions of dollars in funding last year from an A-list group of financial backers

      I would love to see the “A-list of financial backers”.  Let’s see what some of these groups are made of.

      Reply

