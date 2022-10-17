This is an open thread, but I’ll talk for a minute about the Sunday debate for the Georgia senate race.

I watched Friday’s debate between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and then today I watched the 3-way Sunday debate between Rev. Warnock, the libertarian spoiler, and an empty podium.

You can watch the Sunday debate here.

I have to say, Rev. Warnock does a much better job debating Walker when he’s not there! Warnock came out swinging, and I was there for it. The asshole libertarian, of course, is telling people to vote for him so it sends the race to a run-off. Because something-something somehow that will be good for Georgia. Really hoping Warnock can win outright!

The two candidates who showed up could sometimes choose to ask a question of the other candidate who was there OR they could choose to put the question to the guy at the empty podium. The funniest thing is that they were also allowed follow-up questions or rebuttal time, so after they posed their question to Walker they got to also rebut what they thought Walker would have said if he had been there!

Open thread.

Update: I hear in the comments that there are some debates tonight: