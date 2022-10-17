Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Monday Morning Open Thread: Be Prepared

Monday Morning Open Thread: Be Prepared

by | 13 Comments

Sunday night lights:


Reminder:

[racing away like the cat in the top video]

    13Comments

    Baud

      Baud

      The media’s first job is to normalize the GOP.

      I also wonder how bad the GOP has to get before “I need something to vote for” is banished from liberal discourse.

    5. 5.

      Soprano2

      I know some here don’t like Tom Nichols, but that tweet hits the nail on the head. Too many people are so contemptuous of the government and what it does that they treat it less seriously than a program like “The Voice”. It’s a bad trend.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      Apologies for linking to something lengthy two days in a row.

      Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. “We’re doomed,” 1958 style.

      Purely coincidental the chorus in the regular theme music sound as if they’re muttering “doom, doom, doom.”

    narya

      narya

      @Nelle: Mostly I don’t want to trip on something–there are a couple of places where the sidewalk is super uneven. I still need to get some reflective gear and lights, though.

    Baud

      Baud

      there are no actual consequences to joke candidacies.

      Part of the problem is that Dems win just enough at the national level to protect people from the worst of the GOP.

    suzanne

      suzanne

      The fact that he is within 3 points of Warnock really tells me that there’s so many that truly don’t care about this country. They are really using him to push their agenda.

      And let’s be really clear: the “agenda”, such as it is, involves nothing more than lib-owning. The cruelty is the point, and is the agenda.

    Baud

      Baud

      @Baud:

      The last two times the GOP controlled the federal government for more than two years ended on the Great Depression and the Great Recession.

