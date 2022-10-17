spooked pic.twitter.com/s2g91FE6lg
Sunday night lights:
Herschel Walker backed out of tonight’s #GASenateDebate, so Raphael Warnock had to debate an empty podium.pic.twitter.com/M3ScBc4bnY
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 17, 2022
Georgia Senate debate happening now in Atlanta.
Herschel Walker's (R) podium is empty; it's just Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Chase Oliver (L).
Warnock: "It's important to point out that my opponent Herschel Walker is not here—and I think half of being a senator is showing up." pic.twitter.com/0xsAuAGsQD
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 16, 2022
You can’t believe what Herschel Walker says about himself, so you certainly can’t believe what he says about me.
— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 14, 2022
I’m sure that one of Warnock’s advisers has considered if the senator should file a bill that would authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to investigate whether football leads to long term cognitive impairment
— Spooky Musgrave ?? ?? ?? (@profmusgrave) October 16, 2022
“Warnock said a lot tonight but it’s more about what Walker didn’t say”
— Lyndon Tucker (@LyndonTucker) October 16, 2022
Reminder:
You have to remember that political reporters are temperamentally closer to someone like Ben Shapiro than to the median undecided voter. https://t.co/2gHw2mFWCA
— Fred from Oleksandrivka (@LesserFrederick) October 15, 2022
Beyond the politics of "he'll vote with the GOP," Walker's campaign is more evidence that too many Americans think politics is a TV show and that there are no actual consequences to joke candidacies. Walker will be assigned to committees. I mean, hell, why not Foreign Affairs! https://t.co/9Dv5NiP6Ea
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 15, 2022
The news likes Republicans because newscasters and journalists are often awful people and feel a resonating kinship with other awful people, who they find exciting and fun.
— cai (@AnneNotation) October 12, 2022
[racing away like the cat in the top video]
Touch grass, reply guy pic.twitter.com/Sxrs54ikpf
— Spooky Musgrave 🪦 🎃 👻 (@profmusgrave) October 16, 2022
