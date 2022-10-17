Near Manhattan KS

Finally, the surprise. I was sitting in my car, ready to head home after a morning of photography, when this bird sauntered out of the woods right in front of me. It’s a Limpkin (Aranus guarauna), which is very familiar to Betty in her watery Florida haunts, but wildly out of place in Flyover Country. Prior to 2022 there were no records of this species for the state of Kansas. In June a Limpkin was sighted in southeast KS, and there were others in other parts of the state during the rest of the summer. By the time I saw this one in late August, there had been 8 or 9 sightings in the state. This one stayed for a couple of days; lots of local birders got to see it (and I got video) the next day. And Kansas was not unique; there were 2022 sightings in NE, IA, IN, IL, MI, WI and OH as well. The summer 2022 explosion of this species from its normal swampy environs into the dry flatlands of the Midwest is a mystery, and I look forward to somebody explaining it to me sometime! Click here for larger image.